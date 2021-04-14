Me ski pretty one day

Also, pay your 10-year-old nephew a couple bucks to randomly smack you with a couch cushion and knock you off balance.

To be clear, I’m not a great skier. I’m pretty good but willing to challenge myself on expert terrain, such as the double black diamonds of Heather Canyon at Mt. Hood Meadows.

These are runs that the average person might wet themselves if they had to walk down. While on the Timberline Trail, my hiking crew came across one of my favorite gulley routes at Meadows. The response from an experienced backpacker: “You ski down that? Bull expletive-ing expletive.”

My skiing form in the backcountry, however, leaves something to be desired, as my older brother Kurt is quick to point out. After college he spent a season working at Mt. Bachelor, having fun in the snow every day. He skis effortlessly, tackling difficult conditions with swooping but vertical lines, knees bent, skis close together.

Meanwhile, I am a blitzing linebacker, a rhino charging through powder, all elbows and gritted teeth.

My distinct lack of grace can be easily explained. I ski like a reckless kid.