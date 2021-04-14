Me ski pretty one day

The arrival of spring, with sunshine and daffodils, sends hearts aflutter in Oregon. But a segment of the population reacts to the warmer weather with a certain degree of melancholy. The end of ski season is fast approaching, the snow swiftly melting away.
This winter, set amidst a pandemic and heavy snowfalls, has been a particularly weird and wonderful time to hit the slopes.
There have been annoying moments, to be sure. Masks can make cheap goggles fog up, for example.
But more than anything, each trip to the mountain seemed like an opportunity to be cherished, perhaps because last year’s ski season ended so abruptly. Resorts shuttered in mid-March 2020 due to government restrictions. When they reopened this winter, residents returned with a renewed focus.
How serious were they? Yours truly spent months in the garage doing leg exercises designed to mimic the compression from downhill skiing. I was determined to ski stronger than ever before.
For those who doubt how exerting a day of skiing is, you can simulate the experience by doing bodyweight squats. Start off with 10 squats. Then do 10 more. Keep going for another 45 minutes.
Also, pay your 10-year-old nephew a couple bucks to randomly smack you with a couch cushion and knock you off balance.
To be clear, I’m not a great skier. I’m pretty good but willing to challenge myself on expert terrain, such as the double black diamonds of Heather Canyon at Mt. Hood Meadows.
These are runs that the average person might wet themselves if they had to walk down. While on the Timberline Trail, my hiking crew came across one of my favorite gulley routes at Meadows. The response from an experienced backpacker: “You ski down that? Bull expletive-ing expletive.”
My skiing form in the backcountry, however, leaves something to be desired, as my older brother Kurt is quick to point out. After college he spent a season working at Mt. Bachelor, having fun in the snow every day. He skis effortlessly, tackling difficult conditions with swooping but vertical lines, knees bent, skis close together.
Meanwhile, I am a blitzing linebacker, a rhino charging through powder, all elbows and gritted teeth.
My distinct lack of grace can be easily explained. I ski like a reckless kid.
I was introduced to the activity at an early age, and my parents will happily share embarrassing tales — trust me, just ask and their eyes will light up — about how I didn’t know how to stop, and simply yelled “Beep-Beep!” at anyone who crossed my line. They have dozens of similar stories, and believe I still ski much in this vein, which, okay, sure, guilty as charged.
I stopped skiing after the fifth grade, only to return to the sport 30 years later with all of my bad habits and awful posture intact, like some caveman unthawed from the ice.
But I’m working to get better. Me ski pretty one day.
Part of my efforts to improve stem from the pandemic. Instead of going out the night before skiing to have a pint and catch up, my brother and I sit around and watch Warren Miller movies. We marvel as Olympians carve down impossibly steep mountainsides, wince at disastrous crashes, laugh at 1980s neon jumpsuits and music from vintage films, and wonder how bonkers it is that those fashions and synthesizers have somehow returned to style.
We also focus on the top-notch form of the expert skiers in the flicks. Lately, my brother encourages me to ski “bouncy” like them, bending my knees, pushing through the turns.
Every day on the mountain is a chance for improvement, and as I near 50, I’m skiing better than ever.
In his movies, an older Miller gently reminded viewers that the clock is always ticking on your skiing career. There are only so many moguls left in those knees.
For now, however, it appears that my abilities can continue to progress for years, and that helps fuel my desire to keep working at the sport.
But the true appeal of skiing and snowboarding is complex and difficult to describe for those who haven’t participated.
Part of the attraction is exercise in the beautiful outdoors. The scenery of the Cascades at times feels like an alien, unforgiving landscape, with blizzard-like conditions or fog that can induce vertigo and the sense that, ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space. On other occasions, such as a bluebird day, the mountains resemble a veritable paradise as you sip a microbrew outside in the sun. Every day feels like a worthy adventure though, and brings a sense of accomplishment.
There’s also the element that borders on the spiritual.
Skiing is a weird sport in that it requires a mix of aggression and relaxation. You must react reflexively and improvise, and if you are too timid, paradoxically, you may actually endanger yourself.
As you conquer your fears and descend on the verge of being out-of-control, on the metaphorical or literal precipice of danger, you can speed downhill, but absolutely be stuck in the moment. Troubles and cares fade away as you focus on the terrain and hitting your turns, stomping them and making savage cuts if need be.
You enter the zone, the flow, that magical space reserved for elite athletes and jazz musicians, that elusive “it” that Jack Kerouac sought out in nightclubs in “On the Road,” that headspace of hyperawareness and nothingness, of insignificance but connection to the mountainside, simultaneous adrenaline buzz and calm.
Few things can compare to when you instinctively nail a challenging run, perhaps capped with a brief and joyful slalom through trees on the bottom edge like counting coup.
Yes, the ski season, alas, is coming to an end. I’m excited for the warmer weather and the chance to go hiking, backpacking and splash around in Oregon’s rivers. But yet I already can’t wait for next winter.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.