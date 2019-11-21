The 1974 horror film “Shriek of the Mutilated” is a bad movie.
How bad?
“It’s awful,” said Dorrie Board. “It’s probably one of the worst movies ever made.”
Amid its flaws: bad acting, hackneyed dialogue, over-the-top gore, editing that renders entire scenes barely visible, and on top of that, no one onscreen can seem to figure out what to do with their hands.
Board said all of those flaws are why she just can’t wait to show the film to the community. “The movie is so bad, you start talking back to it,” she said.
And talking back to bad movies is what “Majestic Science Theatre 3000” is all about. The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis (see related box for information), is a “loving parody” of bad-movie riffing innovator “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” which has riffed on more than 200 bad movies over 12 seasons in a 30-year period on various platforms.
Sarah Sullivan, who with Board and Gary Prince will be riffing on “Shriek” this Friday, said she's loved "Mystery Science Theater" since she was a kid. When she saw another theater do a live movie riffing performance, it inspired her to bring a similar show to Corvallis. Sullivan said the first show ran in 2015, and with a rotating cast, she’s done 10 performances in all, each time on a different film.
Board, who's been part of three of the performances, suggested “Shriek” for this fall’s iteration of the show. She first saw it parodied by “Disasterpiece Theatre” when she was growing up and has loved it ever since. She said the film really lends itself to this kind of parody.
Sullivan said “Shriek” is perfect for parody because it takes itself way to seriously.
“It would be less funny if they didn’t take themselves so seriously,” she said.
She added that the film also meets two criteria for a Majestic parody: it’s in the public domain and has never been tackled by “Mystery Science Theatre 3000.”
According to Sullivan, the performers prepare for the show by watching the movie by themselves and writing up potential jokes in a shared online document the performers can edit. The week of the show they come together and watch the film as a group and try out the material to work out timing and figure out whose joke is best for each moment.
Despite this work, Sullivan said, 80% of what gets written in advance doesn’t make it into the show. Instead the, performers improvise and go with jokes that seem to be working for the crowd.
“Ideally, it seems like we’re making it up as we go along,” said Prince.
Sullivan said the script can also provide a safety net to help fill quiet moments. She added that the shows typically attract a smaller audience, which allows the performance some intimacy, and even the audience can get involved in slamming the film.
In the performance, Sullivan and her cohort sit with their backs to the audience, again in homage to the classic "Mystery Science Theater 3000" image of the characters silhouetted in front of the screen. Unlike that show, the Majestic one doesn't feature any robots.
"We don't have any robots, unfortunately," said Sullivan. "I've always wanted to do robots."
Majestic Science Theatre 3000 tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.majestic.org or by calling 541-738-7469.
