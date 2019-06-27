The Majestic Aerial Arts troupe got its start in 2017 under instructor and Oregon State University graduate student Tara Pierce.
Although Pierce has since graduated and left the area, the company has continued to have weekly practices at the Majestic and is planning a 12-act exhibition performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the theater, located at 115 SW Second St in Corvallis. The show, titled “Curiouser and Curiouser,” has a theme inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” Tickets are $12 to $14 and are available in advance at www.majestic.org.
Clarice Gilray, who currently co-organizes the group with Althea Admire, said each of the 12 performers in the show has taken aspects of Carroll’s story and characters and will interpret them through an aerial routine of their own.
“The theme is ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ but turning it into whatever they want it to be,” she said.
Although each performer is putting their own spin on the story, Gilray said the performances will be linked by a narration to create a singular story.
Gilray said the show will have a rock 'n' roll version of Alice early on and later one a bit more inspired by the Tim Burton movie version of “Alice in Wonderland” from 2010. Gilray said she will herself play the Queen of Hearts, adding to the difficulty of her routine by doing it in 6-inch stilettos.
She added that some pieces feature solo performers and other feature multiple performers.
She said although group members have performed aerial arts in other shows, this is only the second time the group’s had an exhibition performance.
Gilray said the theater has been supportive of the group and has provided troupe members with some equipment, including safety rigging. She added that many of the performers have also bought their own equipment, sometimes spending hundreds of dollars of their own money to get lyras (the metal hoops used in aerial performances), carabiners, silks and other equipment.
Gilray, who graduated from OSU herself and is living in Hillsboro and commuting in for the practices, said she did competitive cheer earlier in life and when she got to college she struggled to make herself go to the gym. However, since she likes being in front of a crowd and having a way to be creative, aerial performance has engaged her.
“It combines all these things into a creative outlet, a stress outlet and it keeps me in shape,” she said.
Gilray said aerial arts performances are also fun for audiences.
“This is something that’s always impressive, no matter what your skill level is,” she said. “There’s a little bit of shock to it. You have to go up in the air and go upside down and that’s scary for a lot of people.”
A good turnout for the performance, she said, will give incentive for the troupe to keep going and possibly invest in additional equipment, which should lead to even more impressive performances.
“If you come out and support us we can do even cooler things down the road,” she said.
Gilray said while people in the troop work on teaching each other things, anyone interested in getting involved with the troupe would need to have some basic skills down before they could join.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/majesticaerialarts/ to follow the group on Facebook for more information.
