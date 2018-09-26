Saturday: Lebanon Brewfest
Event: The fourth annual Lebanon Brewfest is scheduled to run from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, on Main and Grant streets in Lebanon. The event features beer (of course), music, food and fun, along with events for children, specialty vendors and food trucks. Tickets range from $10-20. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam and other nonprofits. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-lebanon-brewfest-presented-by-growler-cafe-tickets-42728867192
Next week: Local Eats Week
Event: Sunday through Oct. 6, 14 Corvallis and Philomath eateries will offer a sample plate for $10 or less that features “Local 6” ingredients grown in Benton or adjoining counties. Participants are Bellhop, Block 15, Bombs Away, Castor, Caves Bier & Kitchen, The Dizzy Hen, Downward Dog Cafe, First Alternative Co-op, Laughing Planet, Nearly Normal’s, New Morning Bakery, Sky High, Taco Vino and White Wind Superfoods. Information: www.sustainable corvallis.org.
Wednesday: 'Donnie Darko'
Movie: The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, will show Richard Kelly’s 2001 fantasy drama in which Jake Gyllenhaal sleepwalks out of his house and encounters a demonic rabbit who tells him the world will end in 28 days. Then things get weird. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., free
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog — Pencils, Pens and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m. Free.
MORE
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Bob Welch, discussing his new book, “The Wizard of Foz: Dick Fosbury’s One-Man High Jump Revolution,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Auditions for the Lebanon Area Theater Arts Association (LAFTA) production of “Larceny and Old Lace,” 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. The cast calls for 16 adults. Performances are Nov. 15-17.
Preservation Pub, featuring Ted Cox speaking on his chronology of women’s physical education and sports during the early years of today’s Oregon State University, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cox, who has owned and operated the Old World Deli for 41 years, came to Corvallis in the fall of 1973 to pursue a master’s degree in education. He coached Oregon State women’s volleyball for two seasons in 1973 and 1974. Free.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Rae Gordon Band, 8-11 p.m., $10
Bombs Away Cafe — Space Neighbors, funk, 10 p.m., $5
Downward Dog — Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats, 10 p.m. Boise-based band performs “progressive psychobilly folk-grass.” $5.
MORE
Music a la Carte, noon, Oregon State University Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Angela Carlson and Becky Jeffers perform. Free.
Block 15 Brewing Co. “Blocktoberfest,” 4-11 p.m., Jefferson Avenue between Third and Fourth streets in downtown Corvallis in front of Block 15. live music, yard games, college football on the big screen, beer and German-inspired food. Admission: $5, with a valid wristband. Minors welcome until 8 p.m.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron, 7:30 p.m. Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 SW Pacific Highway, Albany. Based on the 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman, this comedy collects a series of monologues, using clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell stories that women can relate to. Tickets are $14, $10 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
“An Ideal Husband,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oscar Wilde’s smart social satire revolves around a powerful politician and his high-minded wife who are beloved by London society until a long-ago misdeed threatens to unravel them. Directed by Bernadette Bascom. Tickets on opening night are $10. Information: majestic.org.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/
Best Cellar Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., Martha Room, in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Sliding scale admission; donate at the door. The show opens with Revel’n, old-time groove and bluegrass innovation from Ron Snyder and Evelyn Idzerda from Summit, with RiverRocks to follow at 8:30 p.m. Laurie Childers, Bill Veley, Mina Carlson and Michael Everett make up RiverRocks.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Tart of the Valley Burlesque, 10 p.m., $7
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Zip Squid!, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog — House of Dharma, 10 p.m. Corvallis Pride Festival afterparty, with drag troupe, 10 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Story time, 10 a.m.
Squirrel’s — Improvisational jazz with drummer Bobby Previte, saxophonist Fabian Ricker and guitarist Mike Gamble, 9 p.m., $10.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Food Day at the Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Jackson Avenue. Children 12 and under will receive two free market coupons, while supplies last. A community “Apple Crunch” will take place at 10:30 a.m.; market customers will receive a locally grown apple and participants will take a bite at the appointed time. Information: www.sustainable corvallis.org.
Book presentation with local illustrator Katherine Roy, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free. Roy will discuss her new book about ocean exploration,, “Otis and Will Discover the Deep,” written by Barb Rosenstock. Roy will discuss her bookmaking process. Book signing and drawing activity to follow.
Block 15 Brewing Co. “Blocktoberfest,” 12:30-11 p.m., Jefferson Avenue between Third and Fourth streets in downtown Corvallis in front of Block 15. live music, yard games, college football on the big screen, beer and German-inspired food. Admission: $5, with a valid wristband. Minors welcome until 8 p.m.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Karlissa Cornwell directs this campy musical, based (loosely) on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.” Tickets are $17 general, $14 for students and seniors and are available at the box office or online at http://www.albanycivic.org/tickets/
“The Odd Couple” (female version), 3 p.m., Majestic Reader’s Theatre, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets are $10-12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. The classic Neil Simon comedy gets a gender switch in this version. Information: majestic.org or call the box office at 541-738-7469.
High Steppin’ Country Dance, 7 to midnight, Elks Lodge, 1400 N.W. Ninth St., Corvallis. The dance includes line and couples dance lessons. Admission: $5 general; $4 for students, military and Dance Club members.Information, highsteppincountry.com or call 541-491-3606.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron, 7:30 p.m. Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 SW Pacific Highway, Albany. Based on the 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman, this comedy collects a series of monologues, using clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell stories that women can related to. Tickets are $14, $10 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
“An Ideal Husband,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oscar Wilde’s smart social satire revolves around a powerful politician and his high-minded wife who are beloved by London society until a long-ago misdeed threatens to unravel them. Directed by Bernadette Bascom. Tickets are $14-16. Information: majestic.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Cellar Cat North Albany — Dmitri Matheny on flugelhorn with Dan Gaynor on piano. 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Celtic session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, featuring the “Ode to Joy,” 2 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Performed by the Newport Symphony Orchestra, with the Corvalls Repertory Singers, the Willamette Master Chorus and the Central Coast Chorale. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and available online at NewportSymphony.org or at the door.
“The Odd Couple” (female version), 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Reader’s Theatre, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets are $10-12. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. The classic Neil Simon comedy gets a gender switch in this version. Information: majestic.org or call the box office at 541-738-7469.
“An Ideal Husband,” 3 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oscar Wilde’s smart social satire revolves around a powerful politician and his high-minded wife who are beloved by London society until a long-ago misdeed threatens to unravel them. Directed by Bernadette Bascom. Tickets on opening night are $10. Information: majestic.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). onation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Auditions for the Oregon State University production of “The Passion of Dracula,” 6 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage Theatre, 2901 SW Campus Way on the OSU campus in Corvallis. The production is an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Auditions will consist of cold readings and a few improvisations. Scripts can be checked out for 24 hours from the Theatre Arts office in Withycombe 145. Performances are Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 16-18. Information: nathan.bush@oregonstate.edu.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Auditions for the Oregon State University production of “The Passion of Dracula,” 6 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage Theatre, 2901 SW Campus Way on the OSU campus in Corvallis. The production is an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. Auditions will consist of cold readings and a few improvisations. Scripts can be checked out for 24 hours from the Theatre Arts office in Withycombe 145. Performances are Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 16-18. Information: nathan.bush@oregonstate.edu.
Auditions for the Majestic Theatre production of Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Director Sarah Sheldrick has set the comedy in Seattle’s Pike Street Market, circa 1999. Come prepared with 60 seconds of lip-sync; bring the title and the URL version of song with time code start and finish. Callbacks set for Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Gracewinds Music, 137 SW Third St., Corvallis. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Chris Anderson, reading from his new book of poetry, “You Never Know,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Anderson is an English professor at Oregon State University and a Catholic deacon. His new book celebrates the presence of mystery and longing in memories and everyday life. The event is free.
Auditions for the Majestic Theatre production of Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Director Sarah Sheldrick has set the comedy in Seattle’s Pike Street Market, circa 1999. Come prepared with 60 seconds of lip-sync; bring the title and the URL version of song with time code start and finish. Callbacks set for Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Open mic, 7:30 p.m. Sign-up at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to perform.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
“Donnie Darko,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In Richard Kelly’s 2001 fantasy drama, Jake Gyllenhaal sleepwalks out of his house and encounters a demonic rabbit who tells him the world will end in 28 days. Then things get weird. Tickets: $5. Information: whitesidetheater.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
