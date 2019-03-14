Saturday: Sick Town Derby Dames
• Roller Derby: It’s the home opener for the mid-valley’s roller derby team, as it battles the Adventure Coast Roller Derby Star Stompers at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. OSU’s female a cappella group, Divine, performs at halftime. Admission is Admission is $10 advance; $12 at the door; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4054807.
Saturday; Ímar in concert
• Concert: The mid-valley’s run of first-rate Irish music shows continues with a performance by this five-piece band from Glasgow that specializes in traditional Irish tunes, just in time for St. Paddy’s Day. The show starrts at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Admission: $25 adults; $23 seniors/students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90905&fbclid=IwAR0cReNYyAyf1SKBuF-jwaPOh-0onuOs2GYLw9VReJW0_Uq5WGvTItQRaE4.
Tuesday: ‘Craft Beer Country’
• Book: Author Kirk Richardson will talk about his new book, “Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast.” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. Se. It’s free. For information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/calendar/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam!, 9 p.m. Free. 21+
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m. Free.
Peacock — Thursday Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
School’s Out Adventure: Coastal Engineering by Bike, Day 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Adventures highlighting the power of water and the energy of waves. Sandcastle and village building with the tides at the coast. For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50 a day or $125 for all three days; $25 additional field trip fee for day two. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/outofschool/.
Early Childhood Storytime: Transportation, Things that Go!, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
“Pi Without Circles,” noon, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Oregon State University math fanatic Sarah Hagen will explore some of the most surprising occurrences of pi in mathematics and physics. No math background required; circular refreshments will be served. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/pi-without-circles/.
Libby e-book and audiobook workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Free workshop on how to download and navigate the Overdrive Libby app to access the library’s e-book and audiobook collection on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Registration not required. Bring smartphone, tablet or laptop and valid Lebanon Public Library card with four-digit personal identification number. Information: 541-258-4926.
International Bites: Ireland, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Dishes from Ireland are explored. Sign up by calling 541-258-4919 or at the center office. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/613088512470919/.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Spring Lecture Series: “Hiking and the Local Environment,” Bill Sullivan, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, Main Meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Local hiking author and lecturer Sullivan will present his latest book with new hikes within a one-day drive of Corvallis. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/?doing_wp_cron=1551909285.3058381080627441406250.
Meet the Author: Kate Hope Day “If, Then,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local author Kate Hope Day will discuss her book “If, Then” a story about the choices we make that shape our lives. Free.Information: events@grbookstore.com.
Sweet Home High School Drama Club presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. A performance of Oscar Wilde’s classic farce, in which the protagonists maintain fictitious alter egos escape social obligations and their tiresome lives. Admission: $2 students and seniors; $4 general; $10 family of four or more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/553670421802808/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
World Cultures and Travel Series: “The Greek Stones Speak,” 7 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Every second Thursday of the month. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
Oregon State University University Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Under the guidance of Sandra Babb, the OSU University Chorale presents its winter term performance. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/osu-university-chorale.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Cosmic Strings, acoustic, 6 p.m. Free
Angry Beaver Sports Grill — Hip Hop, EDM, 10 p.m. $2. 21+
Barsideous Brewing — Duo Shane Rivera and Aaron Ziemer and guest, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Yak Attack + DJ Kelbel, 8 p.m. $10
Corvallis Elks 1413 — Irish ElKaroake Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Global Grooves Corvallis — Global Warming with psychodrip, experimental wavy music, 10 p.m.
Greenberry Store & Tavern — Wild Hog in the Woods, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Barker Gypsies, 7 pm..
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
School’s Out Adventure: Coastal Engineering by Bike, Day 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Three-day adventure highlighting the power of water and the energy of waves. Building bridges and dams on day 3. For children ages 5 to 10. Cost: $50/day or $125 for all three days. Before and after care available. Information/tickets: http://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/outofschool/.
Woodturning Symposium, 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., The latest woodturning products, equipment and tools from renowned woodturners. Symposium is open to anyone. Cost: $180 single day; $295 individual full; 18 and under free with ID. Vendor gallery is open to the public; no admission fee. Information/registration: http://www.oregonwoodturningsymposium.com/Register/Registration-Store.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
March Crafternoon, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. An afternoon of creating spring crafts for children and their families. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/301987570494169/.
St. Patrick’s Performance with Crazed Weasels String Band, 2 p.m., Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., Lebanon. Lively tunes and Irish lullabies, Coffee and cookies. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/seniorservices/page/st-patrick%E2%80%99s-performance-wcrazed-weasels-string-band-senior-center.
Kids' Adaptive Dance Party, 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., Lebanon. Dance party for all ages with Savannah Hivley, bringing the joy of dance to children of all abilities. Free; registration not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
2018 Corvallis Railroad Slideshow, 5 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. A night of railroad themed slideshows. Event is not affiliated with Winterall. Admission $10 cash only; includes pizza and pop. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2429392400408784/?active_tab=about.
TEDxYouth@CVHS: Xplore, 6 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Auditorium, 4444 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Run by Crescent Valley high school students, an evening of stories, lessons and discussions on the idea of Xplore. Six youth and adult speakers, raffle, free food and post event question-and-answer session. Cost: $8 students and seniors; $10 adults online; $10 students and seniors; $12 adults, respectively,at the door. Information/tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxyouthcvhs-2019-tickets-55001978398?fbclid=IwAR1ae8l4hDwXOsDLckIS-g1I_E9YuX6ulw_1wsZdl4i0nVBTcttenhCz5vA.
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Youth Orchestra Fundraiser, 6 to 7 p.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St., SE, Albany. The Albany youth orchestra program will hold a taco dinner fundraiser. Tacos El Machin is donating the dinner of tacos, rice and beans. Music will be provided by the orchestra students. Tickets: $5 in advance; $7 at the door for ages 4 and up. Information/tickets: www.albanystings.org. or call 541-730-3017.
OSU Bassoon Ensemble, 7 p.m., Community Hall, Room 303, SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Directed by Ann Kosanovic-Brown, the OSU Bassoon Ensemble will perform works by Corrette, Bergt, Bozza, Castil-Baze and Fucik. Event is free and open to the public. Information: 541-737-4671.
“Anything Goes,” 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. The classic musical with lyrics and music by Cole Porter. Admission: $10 standard; $12 premium #2; $15 premium #1. Information/tickets: https://eventswest.ludus.com/index.php.
Sweet Home High School Drama Club presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. A performance of Oscar Wilde’s classic farce, in which the protagonists maintain fictitious alter egos escape social obligations and their tiresome lives. Admission: $2 students and seniors; $4 general; $10 family of four or more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/553670421802808/.
Shamrockin’ Shenanigans, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Traditional and contemporary Irish dance, live music and shenanigans. Presented by Brimhall Academy of Irish Dance and Corvallis Celtic Arts, and featuring dance students from the mid-Willamette Valley. Admission: $$16 adults; $13 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90898.
“Cinderella,” Memorial Middle School, 7 p.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Based on the famous French fairy tale, written by Michele L. Vacca. Admission: $4 general; $2 students. Tickets available at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/268679220697317/?event_time_id=268679224030650.
Friday Evening Ecstatic Dance and Gong Bath, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Journey of music and movement for exercise, stress release, celebration and community community with DJ Baron von Spirit. and soundscape wizard Alan Steinborn. Admission: $12 to $20 sliding scale; $7 students; free for children 12 and under. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/577039276040628/.
Linn-Benton Community College Winter Choral Concert: “Transformation,” 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Transformation” is about what unites us in a world that seems more divided than ever. Concert and Chamber choirs along with a cappella groups The Sirens and Blue Light Special perform. Admission: $10 general; $7 seniors; Free for college students and children under 18. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=5.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Late Night at the Whiteside: “Leprechaun,” 9 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An evil psychotic leprechaun goes on a killing spree in search of his missing pot of gold. Warwick Davis and Jennifer Aniston (!) star in this 1993 horror flick. This inspired seven sequels. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4107237?fbclid=IwAR2BUqFnx742l0kop8P3OZ_I8ATkTExi-AprAPp0VR7itzNb8z8QiFhI0yw.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Alpine Tavern Monroe — Ol’ School, rock, country, blues, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Patchwork Mind, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Sharkmouth + Kurtis Copenhagen Band, 9 p.m. $7.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Corwin Bolt and the Wingnuts, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips, James F. Wright, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — DJ Boxx Rockhart, 11 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Crazed Weasels, bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Duffy’s Irish Pub Lebanon — St. Patty’s at Duffys, 9 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Arlene Band, 7 p.m.
Interzone — Maria DeHart, dream pop; Ethereal Delusions, synthwave; Meredith Jacobson & Friend, folk, 8 p.m.
Lucky Larry’s Lounge — Crash Rodeo with Johnathan Sterling and Nate Smith, 8 p.m. $5.
Old World Deli — Canvassing Kickoff, 10 a.m.
MORE
Woodturning Symposium, 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox butte Road E., Albany. The latest woodturning products, equipment and tools from world renowned woodturners. Vendor gallery is open to the public; no admission fee. Information/registration: http://www.oregonwoodturningsymposium.com/Register/Registration-Store.
OMSI in Corvallis: Super Science Saturday 2019, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd., Corvallis. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry presents a exciting variety of classes for children pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, followed by a free family assembly. Participants must bring their own lunch. Morning and afternoon sessions: Cost: $30 per section. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/parents-for-education-plus-9326391927.
iRun for Kids 5K and 10K, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Annual race beginning at West Albany High School, for the serious racer as well as a fun run for all ages. 10K start time, 9 a.m.; 5K walk/run, 9:30 a.m.; Little Leprechaun Dash, two laps on the track, 9:15 a.m. Cost 10K: $48 adults; $15 students. Cost 5K: $38 adults; $10 students. Cost Leprechaun Dash: $5 pre-K to second grade. Information: 541-979-2773 or visit http://www.irunforkids.com/.
Winterail Railroadiana Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Corvallis High School Theatre, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Railroad collectibles for sale, including railroad china, artifacts, books, photos, railroad dvd’s, railroad inspired apparel and hard to find timetables. Event includes an evening of originally produced multi-media, audio-video presentations on a variety of train topics. Full fare tickets to the Railroad Photography Exposition will be available at the door. Admission: $8 at the door. Information: www.winterail.com.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, 11 a.m., Riverfront Commemorative City Park, NW First Street, Corvallis. Annual two-day block party with live music by The Nettles and The Incompatibles with traditional Irish dancers. Open to the public.Event is open to the public. https://www.facebook.com/events/434253527115349/.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Run to Get Lucky 5K and 15K, 12:30 p.m., downtown Corvallis, Riverfront Commemorative Park. Featuring an afternoon start, walk, run, race or stroll along the waterfront and through local parks. Irish street festival to follow with dancing, music and a beer mile relay. Admission costs include race shirt, pint glass, beverage, food free pictures, costume contest and post race St. Patty’s Day Party. Admission: 5K: $40 adult; $20 youth; 15K: $50 adult; 1K: $15 youth; 1 mile: $15 youth and adult; Beer/Cider Mile Relay: $30. Information/registration: http://www.runtogetlucky.com/registration.html.
“Anything Goes,” 1 and 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. The classic musical with lyrics and music by Cole Porter. Admission: $10 standard; $12 premium #2; $15 premium #1. Information/tickets: https://eventswest.ludus.com/index.php.
Warrior Sisters Teen Self-Defense Workshop, 2 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free self-defense workshop for teens covering reality-based verbal and physical self-defense techniques. No experience necessary, beginners welcome. Rree. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
“The Importance of Being Earnest,” 2 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. Oscar Wilde’s trivial, farcical comedy in which two young men invent fictitious characters to escape social obligations and their tiresome lives. Admission: $2 students and seniors; $4 general; $10 family of four or more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/553670421802808/.
Willamette Valley Concert Band, 2 pm., Russell Tripp Performance Center, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Band classics by 20th and 21st century composers, Frank Tichell, Jan Van de Roost and others. Free admission, donations accepted. Information: 503-838-3474 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1044511802419285/.
Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Retailers throughout downtown Corvallis will host Oregon wineries with representatives from each winery on hand to discuss their wines while offering samples. Downtown businesses will provide appetizers along with music and artwork by local artisans. Information: 541-754-6624 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DowntownCorvallisWineWalk/.
Altrusa Annual Auction: Back to the 80s, 5 p.m., Albany Boys and Girls Club, 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Annual benefit dinner and auction, formerly known as Little Italy, Supports KidzShop, local literacy projects and more. Admission: $40 single; $80 couple. Information/tickets: https://altrusa.ejoinme.org/backtothe80s2019?fbclid=IwAR3KauPlRyqhjzZtyUZu4zIzFqhSD-GvpvSv25KqubrV83hleX_rIC4PYiA.
“Skate to Get Lucky” - Sick Town Home Debut, 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Sick Town Derby Dames take on the Adventure Coast Roller Derby Star Stompers in the first home bout of the 2019 season. Oregon State University's all-female a cappella group, Divine, will be featured at halftime. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to all ages. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4054807.
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Dinner and wine on the Gathering Together Farm, held on the third Saturday, March through October. Five-course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Raider Royalty Parent Prom Sing Dance, 7 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Cafeteria, 4444 NW Highland Drive. Live music by The Hilltop Band and dance lessons. Admission: $15 per person at the door. Proceeds benefit area youth shelters and a children’s hospital. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/374028603187575/.
“Cinderella,” Memorial Middle School, 7 p.m., 1050 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Based on the French fairy tale, written by Michele L. Vacca. Admission: $4 general; $2 students. Tickets available at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/268679220697317/?event_time_id=268679224030650.
Downtown Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Downtown swing dance with veteran Corvallis swing DJs Tiana Tom, Tristan Gomez and Dakota Trufant. Introductory dance lessons will be at 7 p.m. with dance beginning at 8 p.m. Admission: $7 to $10 at the door. Open to the public; all ages, partners and individuals welcome. Information: lindy@corvallisswing.com or call 541-515-8231.
Arioso Chamber Players: Beethoven Archduke Trio, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church Chapel, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Albany. Selections from Bruch, Paul Schoenfield and Beethoven. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; youth 12 and under free. Information: https://ariosonw.org/concerts/.
Play in a Day: Ten Minute Plays, 7:30 p.m., Oregon State University Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, 30th Avenue and Campus Way, Corvallis. Collaborative event co-produced by the OSU and Linn-Benton Community College Theatre Arts program raising funds for the Masque and Dagger theatre club and the Black Curtain Society. Play-in-a-Day features original plays that are written, directed, rehearsed and performed in a 24-hour period. Limited seating, house opens at 7 p.m.; curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Admission: $5 donation at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/579681735845020/.
Orange and Black Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The OSU Choral Program presents a reunion weekend concert, featuring OSU Chamber Choir, Bella Voce, and OSU Meistersingers. Cost: $10 advance; $15 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/orange-black-concert.
Ímar in concert, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Five-piece band from Glasgow specializes in traditional Irish music. Admission: $25 adults; $23 seniors/students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90905&fbclid=IwAR0cReNYyAyf1SKBuF-jwaPOh-0onuOs2GYLw9VReJW0_Uq5WGvTItQRaE4.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Cascade Crossing, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers St. Patty’s Day Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Charlotte Jeskey calling and Jackie Gale cueing. Admission: $5 individual; $12 per family. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Downtown Waffle — Saint Patrick’s Shindig, dinner and music by The Shamrock Saints of Dublin, 6 p.m. $24.95 advance.
Downward Dog — Keltocalypse, Celtic band, 1 pm.
Squirrels — Keltocalypse, Celtic band, 4:30 p.m.
MORE
Woodturning Symposium, 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. The latest woodturning products, equipment and tools from renowned woodturners. Vendor gallery is open to the public; no admission fee. Information/registration: http://www.oregonwoodturningsymposium.com/Register/Registration-Store.
Corvallis St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, 11 a.m., Riverfront Commemorative City Park, Northwest First Street, Corvallis. Second day of a two-day block party with performances by The Keltocalypse Celtic Band. https://www.facebook.com/events/434253527115349/.
Linn County Historical Society Program: Oregon’s Military History, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Longtime Oregon resident and historian Warren Aney will speak about Oregon’s military heritage. Aney is a retired member of the Oregon Army National Guard and Oregon State Defense Force, currently serving as staff historian for the National Guard and as contract historian for the Oregon Military Department. Free. Information: lchm@co.linn.or.us.
“Cinderella,” 2 p.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. Based on the French fairy tale, written by Michele L. Vacca. Admission: $4 general; $2 students. Tickets available at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/268679220697317/?event_time_id=268679224030650.
“The Ramifications of Nuclear Energy,” 2 p.m., Think Brain Candy Books & Tea, 678 Main St., Lebanon. Matt Hulstrunk will share how nuclear energy affects local communities in Oregon and the role nuclear energy plays in our natural environment. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/thinkbraincandy/events/.
Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m., Little Wuesten German Foods, 115 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. Oldtime fiddle slow jam. Slower paced learning jam with common tunes. Open to traditional acoustic instruments: fiddles, mandolins, banjos, guitarts, ukes, basses and others. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1242637319232861/?event_time_id=1242637329232860.
Lenten Organ Recital Series: Mindy Kleinman, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. All music with a Lenten meditation printed in the program. Admission is free and open to the public. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/649198502179807/?event_time_id=649198505513140.
Arioso Chamber Players: Beethoven Archduke Trio, 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Selections from Bruch, Paul Schoenfield and Beethoven. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; youth 12 and under free. Information: https://ariosonw.org/concerts/.
Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents “Finding Freedom” concert, 4:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Features words by Langston Hughes, Walter Robinson and a traditional Zulu song, among other works of human survival, perseverance and joy. Admission: $15 advance general; $12 advance seniors and students; $18 and $15 at the door. Information/tickets: www.confluencechorus.org.
Ugandan Kids Choir, 5 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Concert will feature Ugandan songs, instruments. Admission is free and open to the public. Information: http://www.albanymethodist.org/.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Benton Lecture Series: Richard Engeman, “On the Dining Car Out West,” noon, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Engeman, a food historian and researcher with a fascination for food and trains, speaks on how railroad dining cars developed on transcontinental routes across the United States. Admission: $5 nonmembers; free if Historical Society member. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/experience/lecture/.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW,, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
The Majestic Eight open auditions, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 1115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for the Majestic Eight Ten-Minute Play Festival 2019 “Second Thoughts,” featuring eight original works by winners of the 2018 statewide play competition. Plays will be directed by local directors Leigh Matthews Bock and Mary Jeanne Reynales. Various roles, performance on April 20. Information: http://www.majestic.org/#event=21568380.
Winter Band Concert, 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. An concert band and wind ensemble with players from sixth grade through junior high. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2295304324017707/.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan; everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Derek Monypeny + Sahba Sizdahkhani, 9 p.m. $5.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Womxn’s Hersotry Quiz Night, 6:30 p.m. Free.
Schmizza Pizza House — Martial Arts Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ankeny Refuge Field Trip, 8 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 2301 Wintel Road S., Jefferson. Viewing waterfowl, woodpeckers, raptors and bald eagles. Time permitting, may visit one of two woodland stand boardwalk areas. Meet at Pintail marsh parking lot at 8 a.m.. Dress for weather, bring snacks and water; plan to carpool. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/261896311165437/.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Science & Sketch: Identifying Types of Trees, 12:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Linn/Benton OSU Master Gardeners and OSU Linn County Extension will conduct a short lesson on horticulture-related topic with time to sketch. No formal art instruction provided, bring sketching supplies, all levels of experience welcome. Registration requested. Information/registration: 541-917-7760.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, January through March, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Book Talk: Kirk Richardson, “Craft Beer Country,” 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Local author, Kirk Richardson will talk about his new book, “Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast.” Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/calendar/.
"Corvallis Community Band Plays the Classics," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Conducted by Steve Matthes, Lia Poole and Robyn Chapman, the Corvallis Community Band presents its winter concert, featuring solo trumpeter Ken Saul and The Willamette Apprentice Ballet. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/corvallis-community-band-plays-classics/
Corvallis Community Choir, winter term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Jan. 8 to March 19, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Canvas Paint Night; 1 for $20; 2 for $35; 3 or more $15 each, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m. $15 w/drink; $10 class only
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Yoga in the Gallery, 9:30 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Gentle yoga with certified instructor Marcy Elliott. Cost: $5 donation. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: https://theartscenter.net/yoga-in-the-gallery/.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Barbara Baird, University of Oregon faculty member, will perform an organ program of selections written by women composers. Admission is free; donations appreciated. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/amore-music-series,
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Adventures in Babysitting” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Chris Columbus made his directing debut in this 1987 comedy about a babysitter (Elisabeth Shue) who gets wrapped up in unexpected adventure with her young charges. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4076414.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
American Strings Series: Noel Paul Stookey, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musician and social activist Noel Paul Stookey, of Peter, Paul, and Mary, joins Bob Santelli of Oregon State University for an evening of conversation and, possibly, an occasional song. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: http://www.majestic.org/calendar/#event=27861253.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Irrelevant Podcast Open Mic, 9 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Patchwork Mind, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Corvallis Advocate Storytelling Night, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Natty Dresser — Natty Know How: Bourbon Tasting, 7 p.m. $35. 21+
Old World Deli — Appalachian Old Time Music Jam: Feral Chicken Old Time Stringband, 7 p.m. Open to all.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels; learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk heralds the coming of spring, with artist Jennifer Lommer’s “Transformations”; Sharon King’s “Fauna and Flora”; Bruce Condkle’s “The Magi” series; and Joan Truckenbrod’s “The Flow of Woven Light.” Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
“Sn-ƐƐzƐ Fractal Worlds of Cheyne Willems,” 4 p.m., The Boardroom, 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite 19, Corvallis. Number-based imagery peers into both the fractal and natural universe. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/317072042329059/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley Photo Arts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave. Open to the public. Brief business meeting; main program begins around 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
“Body Marks,” Ariel Baron-Robbins, Ellen Mueller and Michael Namkung art exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through March 28. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/art/fairbanks-galleries/fairbanks-gallery-art/upcoming-exhibitions.
The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Linn-Benton Community College, North Santiam Hall Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Prints from The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute of Pendleton, Oregon. Work by 23 prints by contemporary Native American artists and other Crow’s Shadow Artist Residency recipients. On display through the end of March. Free. Information: https://www.linnbenton.edu/news/nsh-gallery-crows-shadow-institute.php.
“Falling Trees and Sap in their Veins” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Historical Society Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Traveling exhibit of photos by David Paul Bayles, showing loggers and depicting a forested landscape in transition. Runs through April 6. Admission is by donation. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Plinkiewisch Scholarship exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Multimedia exhibition “Living with…” explores topics from living with a rescue dog to living with mental illnesses. Exhibit through March 28. Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-gallery-art.
“Transformations” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Art in the Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Transformations is a month long art exhibit by local artist Jennifer Lommers inspired by the changing seasons and the passage of time. A wine reception will be held at the gallery, March 21. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
