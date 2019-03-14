'Anything Goes'

• Theater: The West Albany High School production of Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" wraps up its run this weekend, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Friday. (In this scene, Reno Sweeney, played by Elizabeth Lake, leads all 45 cast members in the title number.) Tickets are $10 and are available at the door at West or at the West Albany High School front office, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Tickets also may be purchased online at eventswest.ludus.com.