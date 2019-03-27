'Too Good to Say Goodbye'

• Theater: Romance could blossom between writer Redmon Hunter (Jeff McMahon, center) and literature professor Amanda Hawkins (Susan Hobbs), but Hunter's fictional characters could get in the way in "Too Good to Say Goodbye." The comedy is currently on stage at the Albany Civic Theater, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. See albanycivic.org for information.