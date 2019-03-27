Thursday: Children's films
Film festival: The Albany Public Library is hosting a Children's Film Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, featuring an assortment of short films, with a discussion. The event is free. For information: library.cityofalbany.net
Friday: Jamboree mystery
Concert: The Oregon Jamboree country music festival in Sweet Home isn't until August, but get a jump with this year's Mystery Concert on Friday at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. The event gets underway at 5 p.m. with dinner from Oregon BBQ and continues with performances by Britnee Kellogg and Adam Larson before the mystery artist takes the stage at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $20; go to oregonjamboree.com for details.
Weekend: Rock show
Show: The 71st Annual Gem and Mineral Show settles in for a two-day run, Saturday and Sunday at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Dealers will have gems, minerals, slabs, fossils and much more on display along with a variety of demonstrations. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is 50 cents for adults; children get in for free. Information: Ed Anderson, 541-451-1577 or email, ela4rocks@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Michelle Dedman Trio, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Sonny Hess, songs of Joni Mitchell, 6 p.m. $10 cover
Imagine Coffee — Benjamin Clark, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock — Thursday Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Spring Break 2019 Safari Week: Galapagos Islands, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon 305 S. Fifth St., and Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Themed activities, games and crafts all week. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. Field day on Friday in Sweet Home. Transportation provided Friday to special events for attending members in Lebanon and Sweet Home. Cost: $15 per day before noon; $60 for whole week; free, afternoons only. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tnm6fn.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Spring Break at the Carousel: Princess Perfection and Rapunzel Party, 10 a.m., Historic Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Join Princess Perfection and Rapunzel for art projects, coloring and face painting. All ages welcome. Princess Perfection will collect donations for activities. Information: http://albanycarousel.com/events/.
Early Childhood Storytime: Colors - Parachute Play, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” spring break at The Pix, 1:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., The Pix Theatre, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Animated flick. Cost: $6 matinee; $8 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2Fwl2RD.
Spring Break at the Library: Red Yarn and Puppets, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library 55 Academy St., Lebanon. Red Yarn and his puppets in performance. Free to attend for all ages. Library card not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Spring Break Teen Movie Marathon: “The Death Cure,” 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Part three of “The Maze Runner” trilogy in the Youth Activity Room. Snacks provided. Free. For teens sixth grade through 12th. Information: http://bit.ly/2uiZNNV.
Children’s Film Festival, 2 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave SE. Assortment of short children’s films with discussion. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OiE5mC.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Robert Meade, rock, pop and blues, 6 p.m. 21+
Angry Beaver Sports Grill — Hip Hop, EDM, 10 p.m. $2. 21+
Barsideous Brewing — The Flatt Stanley Incident, acoustic country folk, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Van Rontens + Sugar Pine String Band, 9 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Wild Bill and the Lost Knobs, 9 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Neural Infection, grunge, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Ralph & Friends, band, 7 p.m.
Meet'n Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
Old World Deli — Blues & Sunshine, 6 p.m. Free
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Spring Break 2019 Safari Week: Field Day at Sweet Home, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon 305 S. Fifth St., and Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 890 18th Ave., Sweet Home. Food, carnival games and bounce house. Transportation provided for Lebanon members attending Spring Break Camp. Cost: $15 per day before noon; free, afternoons only. Event open to the community from 2 to 4 p.m. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tnm6fn.
Spring Break at the Carousel: Tile Painting, 10 a.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave., W., Albany. Paint tiles with Surefire Designs. All supplies included, plus one ride token. Cost: $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2U90jg8.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Chintimini Kennel Club Conformation, Obedience and Rally Dog Show, 1 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Competition for all dog breeds with events in conformation, obedience and rally. Find the right breed for you, learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders and owners. Admission free; parking $5 per day. Information: http://bit.ly/2TZ9Y9S.
Author Event: Dr. Greg Paulson, “Insects Did it First”, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Paulson will speak about insect “firsts.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Oregon Jamboree Mystery Concert, 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Annual fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Country music and food by Oregon BBQ. Mystery artist will be revealed after opening act of Adam Larson and Company. Admission: $20 Information/tickets: oregonjamboree.com.
Spring Break at the Library: "Game of Thrones" Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library 55 Academy St., Lebanon. For adults and teens ages 16 and over. Free. Library card not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
What is Noise Fest? Day 1, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An experimental art event with a focus on unclassifiable music using electronic, acoustic found objects and homemade instruments within the realm of noise, drone, free jazz, avant-garde genres. Fest features Milk Peanut, The Halloweener, Dead Death, nOiZepHyZiX, and Alan Steinborn’s Sonic Meditations Gong bath closing.. Includes surrealist play intermission with the soundscape accompaniment from local noise artist, Playboy Smooth. Information: http://bit.ly/2TJJ0OA.
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Family-friendly movie night. All ages welcome. Regular admission rates apply. Information: http://bit.ly/2CBejoX.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “The Drowsy Chaperone," directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley, with musical director Alyson Fewless, is an homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and their fans. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
Best Cellar presents Cassandra Robertson and Guitar Masala, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Acoustic folk music and Indian harmonium. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver — Electric Beaver Fridays, 10 p.m., 21+
Barsideous Brewing — Duo Shane and Aaron, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Zero Theorem + The Wrented + Vial Experiment, 8 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Tara Velarde, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Cosmic Strings, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Geist and the Sacred Ensemble + If This, these, 9 p.m. $7.
Downtown Dog — J. Mac & Steve, folk, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe Lebanon — Broken Bard, 6:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Marisposa Encantada, Enchanted Butterfly, dance, 7 p.m.
MORE
Fifth Annual Becoming Royal Clinic, 8 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Improve public speaking, interview, horsemanship and presentation skills. Clinic is for those competing for rodeo queen contests, pageant contests, Agricultural Ambassadorship programs, FFA or 4H state or national offices. Event continues Sunday at 8 a.m. Cost: $175 two days; $100 audit; $120 one day only. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2WsgVNb.
Farmers Market at the Warehouse, 9 a.m. to noon, The Warehouse, 315 Lyon St. SE, Albany. Indoor market with locally sourced fresh produce, meat, grains and artisan breads and preserves. Information: 541-704-0076 or visit http://bit.ly/2VbezBT.
Chintimini Kennel Club Conformation, Obedience and Rally Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Competition for all dog breeds with events in conformation, obedience and rally. Find the right breed for you, learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders and owners. Admission is free. Parking: $5 per day. Information: http://bit.ly/2TZ9Y9S.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a variety of crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
71st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. Dealers with gems, minerals, slabs, fossils, cabochon, along with wire wrapping, flint knapping and geode preparation demonstrations. Admission: Adults, 50 cents; children under 12 free. Information: Ed Anderson, 541-451-1577 or email, ela4rocks@gmail.com.
American Legion 100th Birthday Celebration, noon to 5 p.m., VFW, 580 Main St., Sweet Home. Information: Dale Jenkins 503, 867-5409 or email dj12@outlook.com.
Hocus Pokie Dance Group, 1 p.m., Cascade Performing Arts Center, 800 Harrison St., Lebanon. Dance group rehearsing and dancing the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut “Witches Dance” to Peter Fax’s “Schüttel Deine Speck.” Meets every other Saturday. Open to all to dance and have fun. Information: kaynorw@kaynor.net or visit the Hocus Pokie Dancers facebook page.
What is Noise Fest? Day 2, 3 to 11 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An experimental art event with a focus on unclassifiable music using electronic, acoustic found objects and homemade instruments within the realm of noise, drone, free jazz, avant-garde genres. The festival’s second day features artists based out of the Pacific Northwest concluding with a noise ensemble including musicians and audience members.. Information: http://bit.ly/2HXa2zq.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre: “Shooting Star," 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Leigh Matthews Bock, this bittersweet romantic comedy by Steven Dietz is about two college lovers unexpectedly reunited decades later in a snowed-in airport. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Night Out, Night Off to Cancer, 4 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Features Hawaiian-themed food, music, magic and entertainment. Seating will be limited to the first 500 guests. Must sign up to receive tickets. http://bit.ly/2CGLSGh.
Willamette Manor Players: Murder at the Pie Auction, 6 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Dinner theater benefit fundraiser for the residents at Willamette Manor Assisted Living. Includes dinner, show and cake auction. Admission: $25. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ot5lig.
Film Screening: “Treeline,” 7 p.m., Peak Sports, 207 NW Second St., Corvallis. New film by Patagonia follows scientists and healers as they travel to the birch forests of Japan, the red cedars of British Columbia and the bristlecones of Nevada. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OsTGzS.
The Ty Curtis Band, 7 p.m., Trysting Tree Golf Club, 34028 NE Electric Road, Corvallis. Oregon’s Ty Curtis Band plays the blues in a fundraiser for Jackson Street Youth Services. Cost: $10 minimum donation at the door; all donations will go to Jackson Street Youth Services. Information: http://bit.ly/2WsibzT.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “The Drowsy Chaperone, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley, with musical director Alyson Fewless, is an homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and their fans. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
The Baby Boomer Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Comedians and baby boomers Kent Rader and Jan McInnis perform 90 minutes of clean stand-up comedy focusing on work, family, do-it-yourself projects and other relatable topics. Admission: $18. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
Growler Garage — Kegger & Auction for PJ, 2 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Funday Sunday Jam, acoustic jam session, 2 p.m.
MORE
Fifth Annual Becoming Royal Clinic, 8 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Improve public speaking, interview, horsemanship and presentation skills. Clinic is for those competing for rodeo queen contests, pageant contests, Agricultural Ambassadorship programs, FFA or 4H state or national offices. Cost: $100 audit; $120 one day only. Information/tickets: https://www.becomingroyal.org/clinic-educational?fbclid=IwAR2Hj8w5SrXuF0WWL1dbvEHKwufTj6SEs15Fz15XiAfQKmQUMj3gBjEa3yk.
Chintimini KC Conformation, Obedience and Rally Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Competition for all dog breeds with events in conformation, obedience and rally. Find the right breed for you, learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders and owners. Admission is free. Parking: $5 per day. Information: http://bit.ly/2TZ9Y9S.
71st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. Dealers with gems, minerals, slabs, fossils, cabochon, along with, wire wrapping, flint knapping and geode preparation demonstrations. Admission: Adults, 50 cents, children under 12 free. Information: Ed Anderson, 541-451-1577 or email, ela4rocks@gmail.com.
Terry Robb Workshop: Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar - Blues, Ragtime and Slide, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Fingerboard Extension, 120 NW Second St., Corvallis. Registration limited to 10 people. Cost: $45; $40 with advance purchase of concert ticket. Information: http://fingerboardextension.com/.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 2 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “The Drowsy Chaperone, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley, with musical director Alyson Fewless, is an homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and their fans. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 2:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
Lenten Organ Recital Series: Annette Upton, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. All music, with a Lenten meditation printed in the program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISTBWX.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre: “Shooting Star," 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Leigh Matthews Bock, the bittersweet romantic comedy by Steven Dietz is about two college lovers unexpectedly reunited decades later in a snowed-in airport. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
The Amazing Chemistry Show, 4 p.m., Northwest Hills Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Show for elementary school-age youth features demonstrations involving fireballs, liquid nitrogen, exploding foam and more. Free show at 4 p.m., followed by a pizza dinner at 5 p.m. Information: http://bit.ly/2JTCCVk.
Terry Robb “Confessin’ My Dues” Tour with Special Guest Adam Scramstad, 6 to 8 p.m., Fingerboard Extension, 120 NW Second St., Corvallis. Robb, the Portland-based acoustic blues guitarist with a signature fingerpicking style, incorporates elements from Mississippi Delta music tradition, ragtime, country, swing and free jazz. Cost: $12 advance; $15 day of show. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2FDF5xM.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano. 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Book-It! 5K Library Fundraiser Pre-Registration for race day April 27, 9 a.m. to noon, 300 W. O St., Halsey. 5K race to benefit the Halsey City Library. Medals for First place make and female winners in each age group. Register by April 8 for T-shirt. Couch Potato Option is available; donate to help fund the library. Cost: $27 adults 18+; $17 youth. Registration required. Information/registration: https://www.cityofhalsey.com
Oyster Week: “ShellShocked” Documentary Screening, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Two showings of the documentary “ShellShocked,” which explores the importance and fragility of wild oysters. Information: http://bit.ly/2uvpjzJ.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Free Women’s Self-Defense Class, 6:15 p.m., Precision Martial Arts, 1750 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free self-defense class teaching the basics of movement and posture. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Free and open to all. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/603844060042113/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Dance Lessons: Beginning Lindy Hop, 7 to 8 p.m., and Beginning Charleston Swing Lessons, 8 to 9 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Lessons are from April 1 to 29. Lindy 1 is a five-week lesson series covering basic eight-count footwork, swing-out, Lindy circle, turns and footwork variations. Charleston 1 is a five-week lesson series covering footwork, kicks, stalls, gear turns and hand-to-hand Charleston. Classes are for all ages, individuals and partners welcome. Willingness to change and rotate partners with different people in class is required. Cost: $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Information/tickets: www.corvallisswing.com.
Stone Award Lecture: Colson Whitehead, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Whitehead, bestselling author of “The Underground Railroad,” is the 2019 recipient of Oregon State University’s Stone Award. Whitehead’s reviews, essays and fiction have appeared in a number of publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, Harper’s, and Granta. Free. Book signing to follow program. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2V0Vdzw.
Auditions for “Brothers Grimm’s Spectaculation,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Fairy tales are turned on their head as two narrators and actors attempt to combine all 209 Grimm stories. A wild, free-form comedy, directed by Conner Riley, with audience participation. Flexible casting including gender role reversal. Auditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Information: http://bit.ly/2FFJ65X.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://bit.ly/2RJVQ22.
Corvallis Guitar Society meeting, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. The featured artist is classical guitarist Brandon Azbill, a performer, teacher and student in Portland who’s finishing his degree in classical guitar performance at Portland State University. Free; open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free
Schmizza Pizza House — Great Outdoors Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
da Vinci Days Speaker Series: “Echoes from the Deep,” 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. First in a series exploring the art and science of waves. “Echoes from the Deep: Exploring the Oceans Through Acoustics” will feature David Mellinger, professor in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science at Oregon State University. Free, Information: http://bit.ly/2HUhs6M.
Oyster Week: Tap Talk on Shellfish Farming in a Warming Climate, 7 p.m., Block !5 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Jim Markwiese of the Environmental Protection Agency will discuss the effects of ocean acidification on Oregon’s oyster aquaculture. Information: http://bit.ly/2Wue9qR.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Auditions for “Brothers Grimm’s Spectaculation,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Fairy tales are turned on their head as two narrators and actors attempt to combine all 209 Grimm stories. A wild, free-form comedy, directed by Conner Riley, with audience participation. Flexible casting including gender role reversal. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/brother-grimms-spectaculathon/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Adventures in Art, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, Train Depot Meeting Room, 380 N. Fifth St. Making jewelry at the library for ages 5 to 11 years of age. Event is free. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Sign-up For Local Folk Open Stage, Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday beginning April 9. The Arts Center and Corvallis Folklore Society invite individuals and groups to sign up and perform a set of one to three songs for a total time of 10 to 15 minutes, on a rotating format. A variety of instrumentation and music are encouraged under the “folk” umbrella. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or visit https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/local-folk-open-stage/?instance_id=27227.
21st Century Night at the Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Boys and Girls Club, 2252 Main St. Family fun night with hands-on activities for children and parents. No membership required. Free dinner included. Event is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OyuBUo.
Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence Fundraiser Paint Night, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes acrylics, three hours of instruction and everything required to complete a painting. Percentage of payments will be given to CARDV. Arrive 10 to 20 minutes early. Cost: $40. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2uv7eSj.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In post-apocalyptic Australia, a drifter (Mel Gibson) travels with a group of abandoned children to rebel against the town’s queen (Tina Turner). George Miller directed this 1985 action flick. Admission: $5 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2YuDX8b.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Auditions for “Brothers Grimm’s Spectaculation,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Fairy tales are turned on their head as two narrators and actors attempt to combine all 209 Grimm stories. A wild, free-form comedy, directed by Conner Riley, with audience participation. Flexible casting including gender role reversal. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/brother-grimms-spectaculathon/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Mutschler, Willis, Biesack jazz trio, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
Caves Bier & Kitchen Corvallis — Oyster Beer Mini-Fest, 4 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv, 9:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
What is (not) Cinema?, 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Talk and screening of Dr. William Brown’s latest feature, “The Benefit of Doubt.” After screening, a talk on “noncinema” and guerilla filmmaking will be held. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YnpD14.
Autoimmune Disease Workshop Series: Leaky Gut & Digestion, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, second floor Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Interactive workshop to learn practical tips and tools. Free, but space is limited. Reservations required. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2207016116278883/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Too Good To Say Goodbye,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Melissa Mills directs Jim Gustafson’s comedy about a writer whose characters have taken up residence in his apartment. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60+, military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, 1 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
“Body Marks,” Ariel Baron-Robbins, Ellen Mueller and Michael Namkung art exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through March 28. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/art/fairbanks-galleries/fairbanks-gallery-art/upcoming-exhibitions.
The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Linn-Benton Community College, North Santiam Hall Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Prints from The Crow’s Shadow Art Institute of Pendleton, Oregon. Work by 23 prints by contemporary Native American artists and other Crow’s Shadow Artist Residency recipients. On display through the end of March. Free. Information: https://www.linnbenton.edu/news/nsh-gallery-crows-shadow-institute.php.
“Falling Trees and Sap in their Veins” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Historical Society Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Traveling exhibit of photos by David Paul Bayles, showing loggers and depicting a forested landscape in transition. Runs through April 6. Admission is by donation. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Plinkiewisch Scholarship exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Multimedia exhibition “Living with…” explores topics from living with a rescue dog to living with mental illnesses. Exhibit through March 28. Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-gallery-art.
“Transformations” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Art in the Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Transformations is a month-long art exhibit by Corvallis artist Jennifer Lommers inspired by the changing seasons and the passage of time. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
“Field Burns,” photographs by Patrick Collier, showing the power and beauty of controlled burning in Willamette Valley grass seed fields. On display through May 5. Concourse Gallery, Memorial Union, Oregon State University. Free. Information: https://mu.oregonstate.edu/gallery.
OSU Art Faculty Exhibition: Shelley Jordon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Painter and moving image artist, professor Jordon’s paintings, animations and animated installations explore intersections between interior and exterior worlds and connections between past and present experiences. On view April 1-25, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-galleries.
Architecture Around Us: City and Country Life exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring artists from throughout the valley, exhibit evokes the essence of our cities, towns and country living and represents a diversity of economy, lifestyle and community spirit. Free. Reception April 5 at 6 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-architecture-around-us-city-and-country-life.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
