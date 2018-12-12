'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

• Theater: The Albany Civic Theater production of the C.S. Lewis classic continues this weekend at the theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets are $14 general admission and $11 for students and seniors. For information, see albanycivic.org. In the photo above, Lucy Pevensie (Marie Guthrie, left) explores Narnia with the help of Mr. Tumnus (Jakob Holden).