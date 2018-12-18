The Moyer House

• Open house: The Moyer House, 101 Park Ave. in Brownsville, is holding its annual holiday open house from Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 29. It's free. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will show guests around. For information, call 541-466-3390. The photo above shows one of the house's rooms, as it was decorated for last year's event.