Weekend: 'Lion, Witch, Wardrobe'
• Theater: It's the last weekend for the Albany Civic Theater's production of the C.S. Lewis classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the theater, 111 First Ave. W. Information: albanycivic.org.
Weekend: Horse-drawn caroling
• Holiday event: Get aboard a horse-drawn carriage for caroling in downtown Albany on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The carriages depart every 45 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. from the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW. For more information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE.
Wednesday: 'Die Hard'
• Movie: Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman star in John McTiernan's 1988 action classic, in which a New York policeman battles terrorists who have taken over the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. The film shows at 7 p.m. at the Whiteside, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Tickets are $5.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast Hosts a Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Joanne Broh, Blues, 6 p.m. $10.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Trivia, 4 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Gilgamesh Tap Takeover, 5 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs from Dec. 11 through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Exhibit: "The Wonder of Wings," 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Photographer Phil Coleman shows the wonderful diversity of nature’s flying creations. On display through the month. Free. Information: 541-752-0811.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
World Culture and Travel: Exploring the Diversity and Wonder of Our Planet, 2 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. World traveler and photographer Donald Lyon and a guest, Allen Buzzard, will lead a presentation on “China Today - the Breakneck Pace of Modernization.” Event is free and tea will be provided. No registration required. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonpubliclibrary.com.
Young Voices Traveling Show Reception and First Show, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Voices Gallery, 301 SW Jefferson Ave., Suite 160, Corvallis. Reception for artists aged 3 to 18, and younger. Media range from ceramics to watercolor, photography to sculpture. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/501255367007178/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes "The Wonder of Wings," photographs of nature's flying creations, by Phil Coleman at the Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band Sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Loca lband for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to come and make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Washi Tape Paper Crafting with Your Teen, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Crafting holiday cards, tags and gift bags with washi tape. Event is for teens ages 12 and up, and their parent or guardian. All materials will be provided. space and materials are limited and registration is required to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Solstice in Corvallis, 7 p.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd. Ken Dunn celebrates the solstice with a set of original, folk-inspired acoustic music, along with local Corvallis singer songwriter Marilyn Jordan. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2395225097214694/.
“White Christmas,” presented by South Albany High School Theater Arts, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Christmas musical features all the songs and dances from the original movie. Admission: $12 general; $10 students/seniors. Information/tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
Lebanon Community Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Under the direction of Jean Marshall, selections include “Festival Fanfare,” “Ode to Joy,” “Merrily on High,” “Hallelujah” and more. Refreshments. Free; donations appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1382767595186757/.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Texas Hold’em, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Pynt & Carlos Lynch & Company, fundraiser for Teer Challenge. 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Renascentia, 9 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Groove Members, experimental funk, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — BC Blues, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Crash Rodeo, new songs, new member, rocking alt-country, 9 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren Christmas, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs from Dec. 11 through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Little Blue Truck Christmas Storytime, 10 a.m., Scio Public Library, City Hall, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and books for preschoolers, toddlers and wobblers. Information: ci.scio.l.murray@smt-net.com.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts and Coffee, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited to a low-key morning of art, coloring, conversation, music and treats. Supplies and instructions will be provided for creating a no-sew scarf or bring an unfinished art and craft project to work on. Event is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1879856995466627/.
"Polar Express" Movie, Hot Cocoa Bar and Grandkids, 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Grab the grandchildren and watch “The Polar Express” while sipping hot cocoa. Event is free. Information: 541-258-4253.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53d St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Monteith House Horse Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 p.m., departing every 45 minutes from the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. The Monteith Historical Society and Chafin Farms are offering Christmas Caroling tours by horse-drawn. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 for children 12 years. Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911 or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. For information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Visitors Association.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-sale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 Adults; $4 per child.
"Blessings:" A Jubilate Women’s Chorus of Corvallis Winter Concert, 6 and 8 p.m., 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. “Blessings” alludes to the returning of the light, a common focus during the holidays of Winter Solstice, Hanukkah and Christmas. A family friendly one-hour program which includes music of many traditions. Cost: $13 in advance; $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis, or online at https://www.jubilatechoir.org/.
Monroe Holiday Light Contest Unveiling, 6 p.m., Meet at City Hall and drive to house displays. Contestants will unveil holiday lights in Monroe’s Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by the Monroe Vision & Revitalization Committee. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/366907847405977/?active_tab=about.
Winter Solstice Ecstatic Dance, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellow Hall, 223 SW 2nd St. DJ Alexis Fllow Leiva from San Francisco and Peru, will provide sacred bass, cosmic hip-hop and conscious rhymes. Admission: $12 to $20, sliding scale per person; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail cardholders; free for children 12 or younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/702912803442495/?active_tab=about.
Accordioso, the Corvallis Accordion Club, presents its winter concert, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Chintimini Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert, 7:30 pm., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Chintimini Brass and friends light up the holiday season with a program of holiday favorites. Tickets: $14 to $16. Information: www.chintiminiBrass.com.
“White Christmas,” presented by South Albany High School Theater Arts, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Christmas musical features all the songs and dances from the original movie. Admission: $12 general; $10 students/seniors. Information/tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Baskets 8 a.m.; Kids Party, 1:30 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Rhyse, holiday show, 7 p.m. No cover.
Bombs Away Cafe — Early Show: Unseen Signs, 8 p.m., Free. Late Show: No Me Gusta + Ace Stardust, 9:30 p.m., $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Mikael Pederson, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Andy Lynn, acoustic, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — J. Mac & Steve, folk, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Crash Rodeo Live; new songs, new member, rocking alt-country, 9 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Barbara Lee Turrill & Company, 7 p.m.
MORE
“Things Come Apart” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Breakfast with Santa at the Carousel, 10 a.m., Historic Albany Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Baked treats, a visit with Santa, coloring activities and a ride token. Tickets: $5 cash only, are limited and only available at Sprinkles Bakery, 202 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Information: 541-497-2934 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1968902650071082/.
Exhibit: "The Wonder of Wings," 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Photographer Phil Coleman shows the wonderful diversity of nature’s creations that can fly. Free. Information: 541-752-0811.
ABC House Candy Cane Express, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Join Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves for a one-hour Candy Cane Express ride. Tickets include hot cocoa, candy cane and arts/crafts. Popcorn and drinks available for purchase, with proceeds going to the ABC House. Cost: $21 adult; $18 ages 14-6; $17 seniors 65+; military and children under 3 are free. Information and tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2018/ or call 541-619-0342.
Oregon Holiday Painting Party, 1 p.m., Noble Stag Orchards, 40030 Stayton Scio Loop, Scio. Create an Oregon holiday painting. Instructor will lead participants. All materials will be provided. Ages 12 and over recommended. Cost: $30. Tickets/information: https://www.etsy.com/listing/642235858/oregon-holiday-painting-party-ticket?utm_medium=SellerListingTools&utm_campaign=Share&utm_source=Raw&share_time=1541275365000&utm_term=so.slt&fbclid=IwAR1Hv37S85-QKGXfvkw14M-E3A8Yk7wqAKvaenNOhvlrffknIvMnPNym-1I.
“White Christmas,” presented by South Albany High School Theater Arts, 2 and 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Christmas musical features all the songs and dances from the original movie. Admission: $12 general; $10 students/seniors. Information/tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
“The Jungle Book,” Whiteside Theatre, 3 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Classic Walt Disney animated flick based on Rudyard Kipling's book. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3678986.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-sale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 Adults; $4 per child.
Monteith House Horse Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 p.m., departing every 45 minutes from the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. The Monteith Historical Society and Chafin Farms are offering Christmas caroling tours by horse-drawn wagon. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 for children 12 years. Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911 or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. For information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Visitors Association.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Free. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. For info, visit gratitudejazzband.com./
No Class: The Role-Playing Game-Inspired Improv Show, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW First St., Corvallis. The Majestic’s improv troupe delivers another role-playing show, with a holiday twist. And monsters. Tickets: $10-$12. Information: 541-738-6469.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Unseen Signs, formerly Organized Chaos, 8 p.m., Free, and No Me Gusta & Ace Stardust, 9:30 p.m., $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Christmas Caroling at the Bookshop, 2 p.m., Think Brain Candy Books and Tea, 678 Main St., Lebanon. Bring your favorite Christmas carols, enjoy free cocoa and cider, holiday music and stories about holiday traditions. Information: 541-258-7151 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/714148868961729/
“White Christmas,” presented by South Albany High School Theater Arts, 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Christmas musical features all the songs and dances from the original movie. Admission: $12 general; $10 students/seniors. Information/tickets: www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/performing-arts/buy-tickets.php.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Monteith House Horse Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 p.m., departing every 45 minutes from the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. The Monteith Historical Society and Chafin Farms are offering Christmas caroling tours by horse-drawn wagon. Song leaders, books and bells will be provided. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 for children 12 years. Tickets may be purchased by phone, 541-928-0911 or in person at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. For information, call 541-928-0911 or stop by the Visitors Association at 110 3rd Ave., SE.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
"The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," presented by Albany Civic Theater, 2:30 p.m., 111 First Ave. W. Rebecca Douglas and Timothy John Kelley II direct this stage adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors, students and veterans. Ticket information: albanycivic.org.
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs from Dec. 11 through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
FireWorks 17th Annual Celtic Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., FireWorks Pub & Pizza, 1115 SE 3rd St., Corvallis. Original and traditional Christmas music played on handbuilt Celtic harps by performers Sharon and David Thormahlen. Four Course Prix Fixe prepared by chef Kevin Conzo, festive holiday cocktails and wine pairings. Cost: $45 per person, reservations required, call 541-754-6958. Information: www.fireworkspub.com/fireworksholidaymenus.pdf.
Candlelight Service, 5:30 p.m., Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Christmas Eve candlelight service. Information: 541-928-9349.
Whitespires Christmas Eve Sing-along, 7 p.m., Whitespires Church, 510 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Traditional Christmas Eve sing-along. Information: 541-926-8455.
TUESDAY
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Jack Martin, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs from Dec. 11 through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
“Things Come Apart” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Exhibit: "The Wonder of Wings," 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Photographer Phil Coleman shows the wonderful diversity of nature’s flying creations. Free. Information: 541-752-0811.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Dec. 29, Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Free. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club to show guests around. Information: 541-466-3390.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Die Hard,” Whiteside Theatre, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman star in John McTiernan’s 1988 action classic, about a New York police officer battling a group of terrorists who have taken over the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3679383
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — David Rogers, 8 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Trivia, 4 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Jordan & Jamie Heater, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs from Dec. 11 through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
“Things Come Apart” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Exhibit: “The Wonder of Wings,” 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Photographer Phil Coleman shows the wonderful diversity of nature’s flying creations. Free. Information: 541-752-0811.
Let it Snow-man!, 1 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery, NE, Albany. All ages paint follow-along. Cost: $20. Information/tickets: https://www.albanyartstudio.com/events/let-it-snow-man?fbclid=IwAR098UUrN9xx_3PS7zVD5VFcq2y61xghkFTd1uhuMNtuI1tVJ2wu6L3XmvM.
Children’s Short Film Festival, 3 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Watch a dozen short animated films, have snacks, vote on your favorite and chat about what makes a great picture book adaptation. Free. Information: 541-917-7580.
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., daily through Jan. 1. Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. A Corvallis holiday and community tradition. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission: canned food donation. Information and to volunteer: Kathleen Hutchinson, 541-760-2529 or email, KathleenHutchinson@Windermere.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band Sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Loca lband for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to come and make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.