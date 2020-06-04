Entertainment Best Bets (June 4)

Entertainment Best Bets
As we deal with days filled with the pandemic, protests and divisions as a nation, events and life keep moving forward. To combat some of the news fatigue, here are some distractions to help you get through the next week.
TODAY: Pandemic Information
"Under the Orange Light: COVID-19," 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University faculty by Zoom. A series of lightning talks by Oregon State University faculty in a community Zoom-based event featuring prominent OSU faculty experts leading an intersectional journey to understand the current COVID-19 global pandemic. Discussion will cover the etiology of the disease, history of pandemics, the cultural, political, social and economic impacts of the disease. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 and its. Attendees can join the event at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97430347676. Login begins at 4:50 p.m. Information: dplaza@oregonstate.edu.
FRIDAY: Musical Afternoon and Brainy Comedians
FaceBook Live Music a la Carte: Michael Nigro and José Luis Puerta, noon. Michael Nigro and José Luis Puerta return to Music a la Carte with a Facebook Live performance with a unique versatility, ranging from early to contemporary music as well as an emphasis on a Latin American repertoire. Information: https://bit.ly/2WU6m8Z.
Friday Night Funny: Science and Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy with brainy comedians from all over the country hosted by Naomi Fitter. Featuring: Valerie Bentivenga from Seattle; Pallavi Gunalan out of Los Angeles; Kasha Patel in Washington, D.C.; DJ REAL from San Francisco; and Ajitesh Srivatsava out of Los Angeles. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
SATURDAY: Get Outdoors Oregon Day Celebration
Music on the Land: Rob Birdwell, 6 p.m., hosted by the Greenbelt Land Trust online. Celebrate Get Outdoors Oregon Day and keep the tradition of live music on the land going. Music on the Land is going virtual this year, with local musicians performing live in beautiful settings. The first performer is Rob Birdwell, Corvallis musician, composer and songwriter extraordinaire, playing live at http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/.
SUNDAY: New Play Showcase
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: “Prison Is Where I Learned to Fly,” 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. “Prison is Where I Learned to Fly,” by Rochelle Duffy, is a story about a brother and sister who correspond over several years during his incarceration. Two different worlds fuse while exposing sibling memories, family chaos, play and abuse. Dreams are activated so love and compassion can surface, again. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Parting Thoughts
Although it seems like life as we know it is gone, there are many changes that can be viewed as good, some as puzzling, and others we squirm with uncomfortably. Change comes inevitably to all of us and the world we live in; as many venues have had to be creative to stay alive, we too need to decide on the change we want to see and be. Take care out there, we got this.
Diane Cooper
The E
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.