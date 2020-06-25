Entertainment Best Bets (June 25)

The days are definitely getting warmer and the river's sparkling surface beckons, fruit is ripening on trees and bushes, shorts are coming out of hibernation and the time for bare feet is finally here. For the warm days this coming week when you can’t get outside, here are some indoor virtual events with a few outdoor ones sprinkled in.
Thursday: One Act Festival on-line
Dam the Distance Online Spring One-Act Festival: "Isolation Station," presented by Oregon State University Theatre. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, OSU Theatre has created audio-drama versions of our spring term productions available for download through "Dam the Distance," the Oregon State University Theatre podcast. It can be found on Apple podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/university-theatre.
Friday: Music and Laughter
Music on the Land: Jessica Billey, 7 p.m., hosted by the Greenbelt Land Trust. While the annual Symphony on the Land will not take place this year due to coronavirus, Greenbelt is putting on an online concert series called Music on the Land, featuring local musicians performing live in beautiful settings. You can catch violinist Jessica Billey at 7 p.m. Friday on the land trust's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/greenbeltlandtrust/
Friday Night Funny: Majestic Science Theatre 3000: “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter" (1966), 7:30 p.m., online with Facebook Live. Just because there's a pandemic doesn't mean Dr. Jimbo is going to let the blackshirts off without a cinematic punishment. Presenting the 1966 “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter,” from the rarest of genres, Horror Western. Let the pain and suffering begin. Join the imprisoned blackshirts for this cinematic train wreck. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Saturday: Artisan Faire
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://www.facebook.com/corvallisartisansfaire/.
Sunday: New Farmers Market
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Sundays, June 28 to Aug. 2. The market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath, and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
Parting Thoughts
Enjoy the summer months, support our local venues and be kind to each other. Be safe out there, we got this.
