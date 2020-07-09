Entertainment Best Bets (July 9)

Entertaining events across the valley keep coming, so get outside, support the local venues whether online or in person — there is still plenty to do.
Thursday: Online Music at Five and Cut the Gut Cruise
Thursdays at Five: Anne Ridlington, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted online by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Live cello concert by Anne Ridlington, a Corvallis native. Ridlington will play works by Bach, Ysaÿe, Sibelius and Huguet y Tagell. Ridlington is principal cello of the Eugene Symphony, a member of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony and performs with the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Information: https://bit.ly/2Z8tbGW.
Cut the Gut and Poker Chip Run, 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Sweet Home. Calling all hot rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars and fancy, street-legal rides of any kind! We invite everyone in town to "cut the gut" through Sweet Home. Support the local community while you cruise. Join the Poker Chip Run for $10. Participants will receive a point card with an opportunity to draw a poker chip at each stop on the cruise. Register: https://bit.ly/2BVclSE.
Friday: Drive-in Movies and Fireworks
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Angry Birds Movie 2,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of the drive-in movies back to Lebanon. One or two food trucks will be on site, or pack a picnic to enjoy in your car before the show rolls at dusk. Tickets will be per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms will also be available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Fireworks Extravaganza, dusk, Philomath Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St. Spectators must stay in cars or truck beds to maintain social distancing. Free drive-in parking at the rodeo grounds. Information: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
Saturday: Bicycle Trail Tour and Art
Trail Tour by Bicycle 2020, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet at the south parking lot, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Get your pedal on to bicycle existing and proposed segments of the Lebanon trail system. Fun ride on mixed terrain, with an estimated length of 12 to 16 miles depending on group composition. Helmets required, no dogs allowed. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZKNSI9.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Birds: Painting Party with Benton Soil & Water Conservation District, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrating backyard bird life with activities for the bird lovers, including painting a beautiful banner designed by local artist Caroline Moses. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://bit.ly/3gxYT6k.
Parting Thoughts
There’s plenty to do around the valley, in spite of restrictions. Enjoy your time in the sun and remember to be safe everyone, we got this.
