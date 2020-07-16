Entertainment Best Bets (July 16)

Outdoor activities in the sun, comets in the night sky and drive-in movies are just a few of the offerings this week in the valley. So put on those sunglasses, dust off the binoculars and pop that popcorn, it’s a week of new adventures.
Thursday: Online Music at Five
Thursdays at Five: Erik and Catherine Peterson, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Erik Peterson, violinist and director of the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis, along with Catherine Peterson, flutist and assistant principal/second flutist of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, will be performing Peter Schickele’s “Welcome Serenade,” Mozart’s arias from the “Magic Flute” and Kenji Bunch’s “Until Next Time.” Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisUCCMusicians.
Friday: Comedic Robots and Drive-Ins
"Singu-hilarity Online: A Virtual Robot Comedy Variety Show," 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Hosted by Naomi Fitter, with robot sidekick Cozmo. Enjoy a very special evening of entertainment featuring Baby Blue, human-robot joke-telling and storytelling along with other robotic guests. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Men in Black International,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of drive-in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on site, or pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms will also be available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Movie in the Park-ing Lot: “Toy Story 4,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. Drive-in-style movies will be shown in the back parking lot of City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, event is limited to 250 people. Attendees will need to maintain physical distance of 6 feet between non-household members. Information: https://bit.ly/2Zqptsl.
Parting Thoughts
Enjoy time in the sun, soak up the nostalgia of the old drive-ins and make new memories. As always, remember to be safe everyone, we got this.
