Friday: Sophie & Fiachra Trio
Irish uilleann piper Fiachra O’Regan, Québec fiddler and vocalist Sophie Lavoie, and guitarist André Marchand make up the Sophie & Fiachra Trio, which performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., in Corvallis. The trio draws on traditional music from Ireland and Quebec and blends it with Lavoie's original compositions. Tickets are $25 advance seating and $20 general. For information, go to the Whiteside's website, whitesidetheatre.org.
Wednesday: Albany Sings!
Middle school choirs from Memorial, Timber Ridge, North Albany, Calapooia, along with South Albany and West Albany high schools, and Linn-Benton Community College choirs will perform beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at LBCC's Activities Center on Allen Lane Southwest in Albany. Each choir performs separately, with a joint finale performance of "Glory," from the movie "Selma." Information: http://bit.ly/2VoP44z.
Wednesday: “Tremors”
Director Ron Underwood's 1990 cult classic, undoubtedly the greatest movie ever made about gigantic man-eating worms, returns to the big screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., in Corvallis. Kevin Bacon and Reba McEntire star. Grab some gummy worms and enjoy. Tickets are $5. See the website whitesidetheatre.org for more information.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz jam, 9 p.m., Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. Free
MORE
OSAA Orchestra Championships, all day, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students, any child ages 5 and up through senior in high school. Information: http://www.osaa.org/docs/bnd/bandspecinfo.pdf.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers 6 and older can work in groups planning and building together. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free. No registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
“Climate Solutions: What Every Parent and Community Member Needs to Know and Do,” 5:15 to 9 p.m., Corvallis High School Performing Arts Center, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Presentations will be made by Asher Miller, director, Post Carbon Institute and Kelsey Juliana, followed by a Q&A session. Organizations at the event will provide information. Food available for purchase. Free; registration is requested. Slots available for child care during presenation. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-solutions-what-every-parent-and-community-member-needs-to-know-and-do-tickets-59618869644.
Sweet Home Parent Committee Community Resource Fair, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, Sunnyside Head Start, 44829 Quartzville Road, Foster. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480655342338871/.
Prairie Plant ID Walk, 6 to 7:30 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Walk with experts and identify native prairie plants. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1708/prairie-plant-id-walk#eventdetail.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Spring Lecture Series: “Paradise Near Corvallis: A Lifetime of Favorite Hikes,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Barry Wulff, lifelong hiker and past chair of the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, will discuss some of his favorite places. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/paradise-near-corvallis/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs Kate Hamill’s fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Groove Members, jazz funk group, 6 p.m. $5. 21+
Albany Eagles — Dave Black Band, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Bad Girls Comedy, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Fusion, a night highlighting diversity and international sounds, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Vocal Point, 10 p.m. $5.
Greenberry Tavern — Wild Hog in the Woods, kicking string music, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — James Roberts, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Electric Beaver Friday, 10 p.m. $2.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Amos True & the Easy Targets, 6 p.m. $5.
MORE
Spring Flower Sale, 6 a.m., Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW. Mother’s Day flower sale benefiting Soroptimist programs in Albany. Will also be in North Albany, outside of the Cancer Resource Center mid-morning. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2063490137083701/.
OSAA Band Championships: 5A, 2A and 1A, all day, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by the OSU Music Department. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students, any child ages 5 and up through senior in high school. Information: http://bit.ly/2VQ4E8N.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Trumpet & Horn Choirs. Information: 541-737-4061.
Corvallis Urban Stream Tour: Mill Race Tour, 3 to 6 p.m., Avery Park, Thompson Shelter, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Explore the Mill Race along the Marys River, as a group by trolley, personal bicycle or car pool from the creek source to the creek mouth, stopping at creek sites with interpretive guides. Free. Information/registration: https://sustainablecorvallis.org/2019/04/natural-areas-celebration-week-2019/.
Reception: Richard Bergeman,“The Land Remembers” art exhibition, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Free reception to open “The Land Remembers” by Richard Bergeman, a series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://bit.ly/2HbMbu3.
Tyee Native Wetland Restoration Tour, 6 p.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Free nature hike tour, learning how responsible agriculture blends farming with natural spaces to provide habitat for endangered plant and animal species. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1647/tyee-native-wetland-restoration-tour#eventdetail.
Family Movie Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. A different family-friendly movie shown poolside every month. Call ahead for movie details, all ages welcome. Cost: regular admission rates. Information: http://bit.ly/2WWhwXG.
Barnes & Miner Comedy Night, 7 p.m. Hope Church Albany, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. Amy Barnes and Jerry Miner, married since 2002, have a unique style of tag-team comedy and have appeared on Comedy Central, ESPN, HBO and MTV. Guest illusionist Scott Wolf opens the show. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ju2ftF.
Sophie & Fiachra Trio at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Sophie & Fiachra Trio, perform Irish and Québécois dance tunes on fiddle, uilleann pipes and guitar. Admission: $25 advance; $20 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2vL6R6P.
Sound Healing Journey & Heart Meditation, 7:15 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall Event Facility, 223 SW Second St. Sound healing artist Viola Rose will lead an evening of guided heart meditation. Cost: $20-$35 sliding scale, at the door, cash or check only. No reservations needed. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/762738000786630/.
The Tripp LIVE!, 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Takena Hall, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. LBCC’s own late-night talk show, featuring comedy and local celebrity guests from around campus and the community. Free. Information: 5414-917-4531 or www.theater@linnbenton.edu.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs Kate Hamill’s fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Country Western Dance: Country Done Come to Town, 7:45 p.m., Women’s Building Gym, Oregon State University, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Line dancing lessons will be taught at 8:15 p.m. Song requests need to be posted before event; two per person. Admission: $3. Information: http://bit.ly/2H939dR.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Bill Stuhr Karaoke, 8 p.m.
American Legion #10 Albany — Chef’s Choice Dinner: Lasagna, 5 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase #5, 7 p.m. $8
Bombs Away Cafe — The Regretti’s with Mike Ewing and Tanner Cowens, 9 p.m. $3. 21+.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Infinite, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Louis Creed & The Geezer, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Vocal Point, 10 p.m. $5
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Fred Towne, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Music at Margin, 1 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Orvil Ivie and Smiley Mike Renwick, 6 p.m. $5
MORE
Audubon Society of Corvallis Birding Trip, 7:30 a.m. to noon, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1710/audubon-society-of-corvallis-birding-trip#eventdetail.
CARDV Annual Mother’s Day Weekend 5K, 8 to 11 a.m., Oregon State University, Austin Hall Quad, 2751 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Event features a family friendly 5K walk and run and a Fun Walk course of 1 or 2 miles Family Fun Fair. Admission: $10 to $43. Information/registration: https://www.cardv.org/runwalk.
OSAA Band Championships: 6A Band, all day, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by the OSU Music Department. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students, any child ages 5 and up through senior in high school. Information: http://bit.ly/2VQ4E8N.
Masonic Cemetery Cleanup, 9 a.m. to noon, Masonic Cemetery, 700 Broadway St. SW, Albany. Bring gloves, kneepads and other cleaning implements; snacks will be provided. Information: Kathy Griffiths, 541-967-1941.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Personal Safety Seminar, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu presents this seminar, which is free and open to men and women. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2186316991462102/.
Paint a Pot for Mom, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Halsey Public Library, 773 W. First St. Mother’s Day event, with tiny clay pots for children to paint and plant a flower they pick for the mom, grandmother, aunt in their life. Information: http://bit.ly/2YfqAaQ.
Mother’s Day Art in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. Local and regional artists with music and dancing amongst Thyme Garden’s 2-acre display gardens and 80 acres of forest paths. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2DVRZa5.
Corvallis Guitar Society Annual Guitar Festival, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Features guitarist and ukulele master Ian O’Sullivan and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, William Kangiser of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet. Cost: $15 per event/workshop; $52 for festival package. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2DWEgQC.
Corvallis Access Media: Video Editing Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Presentation and open lab for individuals to learn more about the video editing process. Suitable for anyone at any knowledge or experience level from ages 16 to adult. Cost: $20 in city; $25 out of city. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2vKiQBH.
Albany Tweed Ride 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Natty Dresser, 425 First Ave. W., Albany. Dress in your tweedy best and join a bike ride around the Historic Districts. Ride will end at the Deluxe Brewing Vintage Bicycle Show and Swap Meet. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AlbanyTweed/.
National Train Day: Streetcar History Tour, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE. Bill Maddy, Albany Regional Museum docent, will guide this narrated ride on historic Albany streetcar routes. Streetcar seating is limited; reservations required. Cost: $5 adults, $3 ages 6 to 12; children 5 and under free. Information/reservation: 541-967-7211 or visit http://bit.ly/2H98rFS.
Art in the Garden: Mother’s Day Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy., Alsea. Festival featuring artists from around the region, music, and dancing. Musical lineup includes Christ Estes, Michele Dedman Quintet, Bodhi Tribal Dancing and Oldfield Road. Free. Food available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Monteith House Museum Preseason Cleanup, noon to 3 p.m., Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Monteith society members will lead volunteers in cleanup and light maintenance of Albany’s oldest home. Help for the afternoon or for an hour. Information: 541-928-0911.
Mother’s Day Succulent Bar, noon to 4 p.m., Lebanon LimeBerry, 2500 S. Santiam Highway. . Build your own succulent as a perfect gift for mom. Cost: $20 each, all materials provided. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/423266565167290/.
Annual Albany Vintage Bicycle Show, 1 to 5 p.m., Deluxe Brewing Co., 635 Water Ave. NE. A collection of vintage bicycles. Viewing is free; $5 cost to enter a bike. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2VoR4tC.
Sinking City Pop Fest, 1 p.m., Downtown Corvallis. Two-day music and culture festival, featuring four shows and readings from local zinesters. Proceeds from festival will benefit Trans Lifeline and the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center. Admission: $5-7 sliding scale day shows; $7-$10 sliding scale night shows; $20 weekend passes available online and at Bullfrog Music. Information/tickets: https://sinkingcitypopfest.bigcartel.com/ or visit http://bit.ly/2vKdCWj.
Hocus Pokie Dance Group, 1 p.m., Cascade Performing Arts Center, 800 Harrison St., Lebanon. Dance group rehearsing and dancing the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut “Witches Dance” to Peter Fax’s “Schüttel Deine Speck,” “Shake your Bacon.” Meets every other Saturday. Open to all to dance and have fun. Information: kaynorw@kaynor.net or visit http://bit.ly/2uZpovD.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Crafting with Nature, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Using natural materials for arts and crafts; art-making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Miss Smith presents: Aurora Sherman in “Love Wins,” 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Concert features songs by female composers, songs of justice and social commentary. Sherman will be joined by daughter Iris Miller-Sherman and pianist Stephanie Lynne Smith. Proceeds to be donated to Planned Parenthood. Admission: $10-$50 sliding scale. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VccFk6.
Oregon State International Film Festival: Short Program 1 “The Old Stripper,” 2 to 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Spring film series begins with a feature documentary film about a burlesque legend. Director Jack Trumand and film subject Opal Dockery will be in attendance. For four Saturdays in a row, festival will screen short and feature-length films from around the world. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/DarksideCinema/events/.
“Sing,” Whiteside matinee, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Animated film set In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario launches a singing competition to save a theater. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2V7NtuR.
Paper Making, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Tunison Fire Station & Community Room, 365 SW Tunison, Corvallis. Make paper out of recycled and natural materials. Equipment will be provided. Wear short sleeves and grubby shoes and clothing. All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2DTHiVy.
Scroggins Mill Spaghetti Feed, 5 to 8 p.m., Santiam Place, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. Fundraiser for Scroggins Mill includes spaghetti dinner, dessert silent auction 50/50 and a “buy it now” table. Music is part of the event. Admission: $10. Information: http://bit.ly/2vNsW4G.
Turn this Mutha Out! Sick Town Home Roller Derby Bout, 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The Sick Town Derby Dames will take on the Hood River Alter Egos. Central High Pep Band halftime show. Cost: $10 advance; $12 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Jsb5Iu.
Conservation and Hope for Willamette Valley Prairies, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn about the importance and value of prairies and the Institute for Applied Ecology’s work to restore them. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1715/conservation-and-hope-for-willamette-valley-prairies#eventdetail.
Grant Johnson Memorial Concert, 7 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. The Gutones, a local family band and a past recipient of the Grant Johnson scholarship, will be performing for and with the Lebanon High School jazz bands, along with Kevin Denton and his Hot 6. Admission: $5 adults; $3 students; children 12 and under free. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program. Information: http://bit.ly/302lHUk.
Downtown Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. This month’s dance will feature the music of Stealin’ Apples Jazz Band, led by Shane Allen, swing pianist, bandleader and dancer. Beginner swing lessons begin at 7 p.m., with dancing to live music following at 8 p.m. All ages, individuals and partners are welcome. Admission: $7-$10. Information: http://bit.ly/2J92VW5.
Chintimini Social Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. An evening of ballroom dancing, with a without a partner, to the waltz, foxtrot, rumba, cha-cha, nightclub two-step, swing and others. One hour of dance instruction before the dance. Finger food provided, registration required. Cost: $9.50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ucqrm4.
Corvallis Squares Square Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller: Roger Putzler. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5. Information: 541-745-7121, 503-569-2504 or corvallissquares.com.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturdays. A joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs Kate Hamill’s fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” Majestic Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Dam Right Drag Night presents: Where the Wild Queens Are, 9 p.m., 126 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Some of the valley’s best drag and burlesque performers perform, followed by a dance party. Admission: $5 cash at the door, 21+. Information: damrightdragnight@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Mother’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
FireWorks Pub & Pizza — Mother’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m. $25; kids 10 & under $1 per year; reservations: 541-754-6958
MORE
Art in the Garden: Mother’s Day Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy., Alsea. Festival featuring artists from around the region, music, and dancing. Musical lineup includes Rusty Hinges, Ancient Ways Marimbas, and Little Big Band. Free. Food is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
Mother’s Day Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chintimini Wildlife Center, 311 NW Lewisburg Ave., Corvallis. Annual open house celebrating 30 years serving Oregon’s native wildlife. Activities for all ages with doughnuts and hot drinks for purchase. Admission: $5 person; $10 family, suggested donations. Information: http://bit.ly/302FVNX.
Mother’s Day Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Old School Cafe, 4455 NE Hwy. 20, Corvallis. The Old School Cafe & Event Center will offer a breakfast buffet with mimosa bar. Proceeds benefit children at Trillium Family Services. Cost: $25; discounts available for seniors and children. Information/tickets: 541-758-5953 or visit https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1641/mothers-day-brunch#eventdetail.
Mother’s Day at the Winery, noon to 5 p.m., Marks Ridge Winery, 29255 Berlin Road, Sweet Home. Mother’s Day at the winery, where moms taste for free. Special bling will be handed out to moms. Information: 541-974-4457 or visit http://www.marksridge.com/index.html.
Sinking City Pop Fest, 1 p.m., Downtown Corvallis. Two-day music and culture festival, featuring four shows and readings from local zinesters. Proceeds from festival will benefit Trans Lifeline and the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center. Admission: $5-7 sliding scale day shows; $7-$10 sliding scale night shows; $20 weekend passes available online and at Bullfrog Music. Information/tickets: https://sinkingcitypopfest.bigcartel.com/ or visit http://bit.ly/2vKdCWj.
Beazell Open House and Mothers Day Nature Walk, 2 to 4 p.m., Beazell Memorial Forest, 32783 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath. Tour Beazell’s forest, prairies and streams, tour the education center; afternoon walk learning about wildflowers, butterflies, birds and other wildlife. Light refreshments available. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1719/beazell-open-house-and-mothers-day-nature-walk#eventdetail.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea, 3 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tea, scones, mini savories and sweets. Admission: $25 adults; $15 children. Reservations are required. Information/reservations: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1643/mothers-day-afternoon-tea#eventdetail.
Auditions for Bard in the Quad: “Romeo and Juliet,” 6 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Auditions for Shakespeare’s enduring tale of star-crossed love. Be prepared to perform cold readings and movement exercises. Auditions are open to all students, staff, faculty and community members. Information: http://bit.ly/2DZGLBv.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Oregon Museum Association Spring Workshop: “Danger! Handling Hazardous Materials,” 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Workshop on how to identify and deal with collection items that are potentially dangerous. Admission: $35 association members; $50 nonmembers; box lunch included in cost. Information/tickets: https://www.oregonmuseums.org/Regional-Workshops/
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Research Fellow Megan Ward presentation: The Victorian’s Queer Collections, 4 p.m., Center for Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Talk relating to the queer collections represented in the Victorian novel. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HaR87I.
Auditions for Bard in the Quad: “Romeo and Juliet,” 6 p.m., Withycombe Main State, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Be prepared to perform cold readings and movement exercises. Auditions are open to all students, staff, faculty and community members. Information: http://bit.ly/2DZGLBv.
Piece of Peace Concert: Yair Dalal and Dror Sinai, 7 p.m., Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Dalal and Sinai offer Middle Eastern rhythms and spiritual melodies, accented with Yemenite and Iraqi overtones. Admission: $18 general; $16 Corvallis Folklore Society members. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vn0iqd.
A Bene Placito Chamber Winds Spring Chamber Music Concert, 7 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Ensemble performs works by Eric Ewazen, Camille Saint-Saens, Mike Vass,Max Bruch, Joao Guilherme Ripper. Admission: $5 suggested donation. Information: http://bit.ly/302m4yc.
Maker Club, 3:30 p.m., second Monday, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. All-ages Makers Club. Go high-tech with virtual reality, 3D printing and programming or go low-tech with arts and crafts. Experiment with circuits, robots and construction.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Science Pub: “Hummingbird Highways: Conserving Pollination in Tropical Forest Landscapes,” 6 to 8 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Matthew Betts, professor of landscape ecology in the College of Forestry, will explain the movement of hummingbird species through tropical forests and the pollination of plants within those landscapes. Free. Event is fully booked; walk-ins will be welcome but will need to wait until 6 p.m. to be admitted. Information: http://bit.ly/2H98zFG.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://bit.ly/2RJVQ22.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — May Pub Talk: Heart of the Valley Beverage Boom, 6-8 p.m., $20. Tickets: http://bit.ly/2Jrc0c5.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Head to Head: Sour Beers, 7 p.m. $20
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
Peacock Tavern — J. Espinosa College Tour, 8 p.m. Entry complimentary with RSVP.
Schmizza Pizza House — Games and Gaming Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CrafterNoon: Patriotic Wood Project, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Spend the afternoon learning how to make a red, white and blue decorative piece; materials provided. Cost: $3; registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Poetry Night with Doug Stone and Erik Muller, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local poets Stone and Muller will share their works. Free. Books available for purchase. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m., Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. The Arts Center and Corvallis Folklore Society invite individuals and groups to sign up and perform a set of one to three songs. Lorraine Anders, singer-guitarist, is the featured musician. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or visit http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Paper Wings, 8:30 p.m. $5
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson will perform the music of Frescobaldi. Free; donations appreciated. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/amore-music-series.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
A Bird Girl Industries Production: “Finding Your Voice,” 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis, 400 SW First St. Melissa Bird empowers people to find their voices in order to engage in focused action. Bring donation of new and unopened, personal care items for the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1903100746463075/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Albany Sings! 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Activities Center, Allen Lane Southwest, Albany. The middle school choirs of Memorial, Timber Ridge, North Albany, Calapooia, along with South Albany and West Albany high schools, will perform with the LBCC choir. Each choir will perform separately, with a joint finale performance from “Selma.” Information: http://bit.ly/2VoP44z.
“Tremors” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Natives of a small isolated town defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one in director Ron Underwood’s cult classic, featuring Kevin Bacon and Reba McEntire. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PWWN3N.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Elena Leona, 8 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Live music with Pete Kartsounes, 5:30 p.m., $15-$18 suggested donation.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Live Appalachian old time music jam with the Feral Chicken Stringband, 7-9 p.m. Free.
Olde Silver Dollar — Memorial Pool Tournament, $5 to play, 5 p.m. start
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: http://bit.ly/2Yi5DMn.
“Devotion to a Dream,” 4 to 8 p.m., Suite Nine, 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite 9, Corvallis. Devotion to a Dream features artists participating in the Phish Studies academic conference: artist Ryan Kerrigan’s “Happy Fish” series; Nicoelle Cohen’s installation of the Healing Hearts Project; Stephen Olker Photography will display images from live Phish concerts and students from Stephanie Jenkins’ “Foucault and Public Philosophy” class will engage in Socratic dialogue. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2DSTbuL.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
“Growing Up in Lebanon” history talk, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Four old timers, Tony Hayden, Sally Morgan, Ken Bolf and a friend, will share their stories about growing up in Lebanon. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2J7Yk6B.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture Series: Hrag Vartanian, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hrag Vartanian, editor-in-chief and co-founder of the “Hyperallergic” podcast; champions straightforward online art criticism. Pre-talk reception at 6 p.m. Free. Information: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/art/vas.
Author Mary DeMocker, speaking on climate change, 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Hall, 225 Main St., Brownsville. DeMocker is the author of “The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-free Future, Raise Empowered Kids and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep.” Free. Accessible entrance and parking on west side of building. Information: Mandy Cole, 544-905-3916 or Cyndi Anderson, 541-570-1055.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Brief business meeting at 7, with a main program following, Open to the public. Information: https://photoartsguild.org/~photoav0/
“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
ON VIEW
“B Side of the Masters” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through May 17, South Santiam Hall Gallery, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. A sampling of original works by Salvador Dali, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Diego Rivera and Jasper Johns at the South Santiam Hall Gallery. Information: artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
“Ode to the Tides” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through May 29, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by The Wetlands Conservancy and partners, this exhibit highlights the beauty, ecological and economic value of near-shore coastal habitats. Opening reception May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/ode-tides.
Footwise Artists’ Window exhibit: Art Glass by Fire and Light Glass Guild, through May 29, 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Members of the Fire and Light Glass Guild present a show featuring more than 40 pieces of fused bowls, platters, hand-blown vases, and wall hung art. Information: http://www.windowonart.net/call-to-artists.html.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
"The Land Remembers," photographs by Rich Bergeman, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, May 10 through June 15, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. A series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Central Linn Student Art Show, 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through May 31, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Art by students from Central Linn schools. Reception with light refreshments will be held for the artists, May 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/.
“Poils et Plumes” art exhibit by Dominique Bachelet, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, May 7 to June 1, Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Watercolor works by the Bachelet, the gallery’s artist of the month, will be on display until June 1. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery, Thursday, May 16 during the Corvallis Arts Walk. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.