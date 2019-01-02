Thursday: Game day
• Event: Play board games with family or friends or check out the library's virtual reality system at this free event, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For information, call 541-766-6794.
Friday: Puppet show
• Performance: The Albany Public Library Youth Volunteer Marionette Troupe presents a winter puppet show suitable for all ages, 2 p.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Call 541-917-7583.
Wednesday: 'Repo Man'
• Movie: The Whiteside, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, is showing Alex Cox's 1984 cult classic at 7 p.m. Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton star in this tale about a new repo man learning about his very intense new life. Tickets are $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4021075.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
School’s Out Adventures: Keys to Winter Survival, 9 a.m., Avery House Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. For children 5 to 10. Lessons on how to to dry, cook and hunt for local winter supplies, how animals manage and store their food and building winter wildlife shelters. Before and after care provided. Advance registration required, space is limited. Cost $50 for 1 day; $125 for three days. Information/registration: https://corvallisenvironmentalcenter.wufoo.com/forms/r1edxpbm141prdf/, or email info@corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org.
“Things Come Apart” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels; learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Artists in Residence Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists Kimberly Long, Justin Lodge, Tara Robinson and Claire Elam exhibit their work as part of their residency in The Arts Center’s Artist Accelerator Program. Exhibit can be viewed through Feb. 4, Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 541-754-1551 or email info@theartscenter.net.
Winter Break Game Day with Virtual Reality, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Play board games with family and friends or experience the library virtual reality system, the Vive. Free. Call for information: 541-766-6794.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band Sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to come and make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Funk Jam, Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., or Cloud and Kelly’s, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. 9 p.m. Free. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Third Thursdays at Cloud and Kelly’s. For info, visit: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Red Diesel, Americana, blues, jazz and country, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Pete Kozak, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
“Things Come Apart” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, “Things Come Apart” reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Little Blue Truck Christmas Storytime, 10 a.m., Scio Public Library, City Hall, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and books for preschoolers, toddlers and wobblers. Information: ci.scio.l.murray@smt-net.com.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
1,000 Paper Cranes Celebration, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Celebrate peace in the New Year. Cranes, folded by the community throughout 2018, will be on display in the lobby. Installation reception with special story time, crafts and refreshments. Information: 541-929-3016 or visit www.cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Marionette Troupe Winter Puppet Show, 2 p.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St., SW, Albany. The Albany Public Library Youth Volunteer Marionette Troupe will perform a winter puppet show. All ages are welcome to attend. Information: library Children’s Room, 541-917-7583.
Parents’ Night Out, 6 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center Pool, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. Go out for a night on the town, and drop off the kids, ages 3 to 6, for fun and games and youth 7 to 12 for a swim. A team of counselors offers games, activities and a healthy snack. Registration required for ages 3 to 12. Cost: $18 singleregistration; $15 each w/multiple registrations; $20 day of registration. Information/registration: 541-766-7946.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Jonathan Sterling, acoustic ballads, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Corvallis Stand-up Comedy, 8 p.m. $4.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Dinna Fash, Celtic, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Wild Hog Stringband Music, 7 p.m.
MORE
FIRST Robotics Kickoff, 6 a.m., La Sells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, "Things Come Apart" reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW 2nd St. Argentine tango social dance. First Saturday evening of the month. Entry: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/OSUArgentineTango/.
Mardi Gras Costume Ball Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon 100F Hall, 20 Ash St. Lebanon Square Circlers dance caller will be Charlotte Jeskey with cuer Jackie Gale. Pre-rounds begin at 7:30 p.m.; Mainstream 8 p.m., and Plus at 10:15 p.m. Cost: $5 individual; $12 per family. Information: 541-401-9780 or visit www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: The Alchemists with Erik Weberg, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Gatton Hall, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
SUNDAY
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome.. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Guest artist: David Tutmark. First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Pencils, Pens, and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m. Free.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, "Things Come Apart" reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, January through March, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Corvallis Community Choir, winter term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Jan. 8 to March 19, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, "Things Come Apart" reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Random Review, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Kathleen Dean Moore, distinguished professor of environmental philosophy emeritus from Oregon State University, will review “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. Free, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Lunches OK.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Repo Man” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., 361 Madison Ave., Corvallis. When a young punk rock enthusiast finds himself partnered with a jaded repossession agent after being fired from his supermarket job, things become a little strange in director Alex Cox’s 1984 cult classic, with Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4021075.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Downward Dog Downtown — Free Range Open Mic, 9 p.m. Free.
Greenberry Tavern — Bingo, 6 p.m. First round, free; 2nd round, $2; 3rd round, $3.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ninth Annual OSU Staff Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26 St., Corvallis. Works of art created by OSU staff and retirees. Exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Information: https://communications.oregonstate.edu/events/staff-art.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
"Things Come Apart" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Runs through Jan 20. Through photographs, disassembled objects, and videos, "Things Come Apart" reveals the inner workings of common, everyday possessions. Free. Information: bentoncountymuseum.org/.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Artists in Residence Exhibit Presentation, noon, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist residents Kimberly Long, Justin Lodge, Tara Robinson and Claire Elam, will speak on The Arts Center’s Artist Accelerator Program and their work. The artists’ works will be available for viewing through February 4, Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 541-754-1551 or email info@theartscenter.net.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band Sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to come and make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Every second Thursday of the month. Prizes include lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
