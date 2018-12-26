Thursday: Children's film fest
• Children's film festival: The Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. hosts a children's film festival at 3 p.m. Watch a dozen short animated films, have snacks, vote on your favorite and chat about what makes a great picture book adaptation. Free. Information: 541-917-7580.
Saturday: Experiments in Noise
• Variety show: Corvallis Experiments in Noise presents a "Weirdo Variety Show" at 6 p.m. at Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Expect experimental music, performance art and puppet theater, featuring a puppet master from Germany and Eugene's Nico Cornelius talking about mouth harps. Information: https://bit.ly/2AgD8VY.
Monday: New Year's Eve Dance
• Dance: The Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. in Corvallis, hosts an evening of ballroom dancing beginning at 8:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Cost: $20 city residents; $25 outside. Tickets/information: https://bit.ly/2LzvUAW.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — David Rogers, 8 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Trivia, 4 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Jordan & Jamie Heater, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Bar & Grill — PDX Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Store $2 Bag Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Hundreds of books from all genres and subjects; DVDs, CDs, and VCRs. Bags provided. Proceeds benefit programs of the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Exhibit: “The Wonder of Wings,” 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Photographer Phil Coleman shows the wonderful diversity of nature’s flying creations. Free. Information: 541-752-0811.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Let it Snow-man!, 1 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery, NE, Albany. All ages paint follow-along. Cost: $20. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2rJVsSG.
Children’s Short Film Festival, 3 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Watch a dozen short animated films, have snacks, vote on your favorite and chat about what makes a great picture book adaptation. Free. Information: 541-917-7580.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band Sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to come and make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Texas Hold’em, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Organized Chaos, band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Little Blue Truck Christmas Storytime, 10 a.m., Scio Public Library, City Hall, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. Stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and books for preschoolers, toddlers and wobblers. Information: ci.scio.l.murray@smt-net.com.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-scale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 Adults; $4 per child.
Our House Christmas Dinner Party and Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s, 706 Ellsworth St., SW, Albany. Main dish will be provided. Sign up to bring side dish, salad or dessert. Mic will be on so bring your talent or join one. Donations got to the care and maintenance of the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen. Information: https://bit.ly/2EPCEcj.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Acoustic musicians play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Sick Monkey, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Robert Blair, easy listening, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Joe Jangles, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Nectar Creek Winter Soiree, 4 p.m., 500 Main St., Philomath. Holiday party featuring live music from the Space Neighbors, house-made hors d’oeuvres. Admission: $5, includes Nectar Creek Logo glass. 21+ only event. Information: https://bit.ly/2Rpac8d.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad Christmas Lights, 5 to 8 p.m., 37672 Kgal Drive, Lebanon. Four acres of Christmas tree lights and decorations with rides around the property on Thunder Railroad’s quarter-sale train. Open every Friday and Saturday in December. Admission: $5 Adults; $4 per child.
Corvallis Experiments in Noise - Weirdo Variety Show, 6 p.m., Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave. A night of experimental music, performance art and puppet theater, featuring a puppet master from Germany presenting a show of conflicting morals. Included will be a set of music and education with Nico Cornelius from Eugene, featuring mouth harps from around the world. Information: https://bit.ly/2AgD8VY.
“Fireflies,” Majestic Readers’ Theater, 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. Adapted from the novel “Eleanor & Abel” by Annette Sanford, Fireflies brings together Eleanor Bannister, a retired schoolteacher and Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor’s house, and possibly her life. Cost: $10 to $12. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2QTaPqO.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Ecstatic Dance Special featuring Johanna Beekman & Baron von Spirit, 9:30 a.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. DJ Baron von Spirit will be joined by kirtan artist Johanna Beekman. Admission: $12 to $20 per person on a sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens, or Oregon Trail cardholders; free for children 12 or younger. Information: https://bit.ly/2GISurY.
Local young adult author J. M. Burrows meet and greet, 2 p.m., Think Brain Candy Books and Tea, 678 Main St., Lebanon. Local YA author Jeanne Burrows will talk about her new romance series. Information: 541-258-7151 or visit https://bit.ly/2ELiLDr.
“Fireflies,” Majestic Readers’ Theater, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. Adapted from the novel “Eleanor & Abel” by Annette Sanford, Fireflies brings together Eleanor Bannister, a retired schoolteacher and Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor’s house, and possibly her life. Cost: $10 to $12. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2QTaPqO.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — New Years Eve Party, 6:30 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Cheers to the New Year Party, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Collective NYE, 9 p.m., $5
Downward Dog Downtown — New Year Eve DJ Dance Party, 10 p.m. No cover.
MORE
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
FireWorks 17th Annual New York New Years Eve Gala with Jazz Musician Nancy Hamilton, 6:30 p.m., FireWorks Pub & Pizza, 1115 SE Third St., Corvallis. Four-course prix fixe prepared by chef Kevin Conzo, festive holiday cocktails and chef’s wine pairings. Cost: $55 per person with complimentary champagne. Reservations required, call 541-754-6958. Information: https://bit.ly/2ELvGp0.
New Years Eve 90’s Paint Rave, 7 p.m., Albany Art Studio, 131 Montgomery St., NE, Albany. Music, drinks, dancing, and paint, lots of paint. Throw it around, make designs on the wall or each other, or make designs on canvas. Cost: $50, covers entry, canvas, 12 oz. of paint and survival kit. Event for 21 and older; BYOB, no hard alcohol permitted. Tickets/information: 541-231-7922 or visit https://bit.ly/2EPYQEi.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
New Year’s Eve Hoof & Holler Bullriding and Dance, 7:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 2700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Includes pyrotechnics, special effects, heated arena, with concert sound and lighting. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $30 pre-order; $37 at the door, cash only. Information/tickets: http://hoofnholler.com/buy-tickets/.
Olde Silver Dollar 70’s Themed New Years Eve Party, 8 p.m., 38726 N. Main St., Scio. Come dressed in 70s gear; prizes awarded to the best-dressed. Drink specials and plenty of food. Information: 503-394-3538.
New Year’s Eve Dance, 8:30 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Ring in the New Year with an evening of ballroom dancing to hits of the past. The New Year will be toasted in all four time zones. Hors d'oeuvres, beverage and sparkling cider toast included. For ages 18 and up. Cost: $20 city residents; $25 outside. Tickets/information: https://bit.ly/2LzvUAW.
Roaring 20’s Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Bash, Conversion Brewing, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. New Years Toast at midnight, music for the dance floor, cocktails and secret beer release. 21 and over only. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Information: 541-259-2337 or email, conversionbrewing@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Auditions: “Larceny and Old Lace,” 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Spoof of the community theater classic, “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Ages middle school to adult. Auditions will be cold reads. Information: 541-990-1413.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
“Wayne’s World” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A spin-off of the “Saturday Night Live” skit, Mike Myers appears in his feature film debut as Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey plays Garth Algar, rock fans battling to save their TV public access show. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ETgDun.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels; learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Artists in Residence exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists Kimberly Long, Justin Lodge, Tara Robinson and Claire Elam, exhibit their work as part of their residency in The Arts Center’s Artist Accelerator Program. Exhibit can be viewed through February 4, Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 541-754-1551 or email info@theartscenter.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band Beginning Band Sign-up, for classes beginning at 5:15 p.m., every Thursday, starting Jan. 10. Local band for adults from beginners to more advanced players. Seeking new beginning band members to come and make music. Information and location: 541-220-8012 or email, lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Funk Jam. Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., or Cloud and Kelly’s, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. 9 p.m. Free. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Third Thursdays at Cloud and Kelly’s. For info, visit: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
