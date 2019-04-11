Weekend: 'The Drowsy Chaperone'
“The Drowsy Chaperone” continues this weekend at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 2 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The musical, which pays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and the fans who adore them, plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
Monday: Trek Theatre
The Eugene-based troupe Trek Theatre will perform the classic "Trek" episode "Space Seed," in which the Enterterprise encounters a ship containing the genetically enhanced tyrant Khan Noonian Singh. The performance, set for 7 p.m. Monday in the Oregon State Univeristy Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis, is free.
Wednesday: Poet Kim Stafford
To mark National Poetry Month, Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford will present a reading, "Poetry: The World Needs Your Secrets," at noon at Linn-Benton Community College's Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. The talk will be followed at 2 p.m. by a poetry-writing workshop. Both events are free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Big Water & The Ride, 9:30 p.m. $5
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Shameless, bluesy rock, 6 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Infinite Neck + Drag Rag + Cosmic Fun + Sponsored Trash, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
A capella concerts, 2 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. ACApooia from Calapooia Middle School and the Blue Light Special from Linn-Benton Community College will perform at the library. Free. http://bit.ly/2D8wKBo.
Green Legacy Hiroshima Peace Tree, 4 p.m., Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Corvallis Mayor Bill Traber will plant a Green Legacy Hiroshima Peace Tree, dedicated to Oregon survivor Dr. Hideko Tamura Snider. The Peace Tree is grown from a tree that survived the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima. Refreshments afterward and facilitated discussion about nuclear weapons. Information: http://bit.ly/2ON6d1s.
Jordan World Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Two shows; tickets are only available at the circus location. Admission: $9 to $30. Information: http://bit.ly/2uKISEo.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
April Downtown After Hours at The Arts Center, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Annual Jim and Ruth Community Open Exhibition, reflecting the joy of art-making and engagement of the community with visual arts. Appetizers. Admission: $5 Downtown Corvallis Association members; $10 nonmembers at the door, includes one free drink ticket. Information:
CrafterDark: DIY Aromatherapy Bracelet, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Make a custom essential oil blend to use with an aromatherapy bracelet, made from decorative beads, metal spacers and lava beads. Event is free, materials are provided. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926 or visit http://bit.ly/2VkLLY3.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Author Event: Dana Frank, “The Long Honduran Night,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Frank will speak of resistance, repression and U.S. involvement in Honduras. Co-sponsored by the Corvallis Latin American Solidarity Committee. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
“27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview,” one-act plays, 7 p.m., South Albany High School, Elizabeth Bentley Theater, 3705 Columbus St. SE. When the dean orders two college recruiters to find one more student for next year’s class, they find themselves revisiting the dreaded wait list, packed with wacky characters. Three student-directed short plays combine to create a comedic ride through the college application process. Tickets: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors. Tickets available at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance. No credit cards, please. Information: http://bit.ly/2D6y6ww.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mount Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more. Information: http://bit.ly/2ACCjXy.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver — Electric Beaver Friday, live DJs, 10 p.m., $2.
Barsideous Brewing — Against the Raging Tide; The Athiarchists; The French Letters, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Afterdark, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Guardian of the Underdog & the Regrettis, 10 a.m.
Downtown Dog — Salem Ramblers, blue grass, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vocal Point, '60s and '70s music, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Research Advances in Fisheries, Wildlife, and Ecology Symposium, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Showcasing research, extension and outreach activities. Symposium will feature a workshop, student research presentations, trivia contest and keynote presentation by Dr. Sam Wasser. Free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KFa1DB.
Rambling Rose Tea Tasting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Sampling of Rambling Rose small-batch tea blends. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z0aiUt.
Magical Unicorn Day at the Carousel, 10 a.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Albany. Crafts, coloring, and magical unicorn headbands available or purchase and magical face painting. Open to all ages. Event is free; face painting $5 to $10. Information: http://bit.ly/2URHiyW.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: guitarist Jon Sharp. Information: 541-737-4061.
Growing Family Birth Center Anniversary and Open House, 2 to 5 p.m., 701 N. Fifth St., B-1010, Lebanon. Center celebrates its eighth anniversary with a birthday party and open house. Games, light snacks and tours of the family. Free. Information: 541-259-2500.
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Concert, 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE., Garden Room. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2X2hgX8.
Library Takeover for Adults, 6:15 p.m., Corvallis-Benton Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Adults 18 and over can play Nerf games, video games, or try a new craft. Light refreshments will be provided, no registration required. Enter library through Monroe Avenue doors, across from Central Park. Event is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2P31BEh.
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center Pool, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Family-friendly movie projected at poolside. All ages welcome. Regular admission rates apply. Information: http://bit.ly/2WWhwXG.
“27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview,” one-act plays, 7 p.m., South Albany High School, Elizabeth Bentley Theater, 3705 Columbus St. SE. When the dean orders two college recruiters to find one more student to fill out next year’s class, they find themselves revisiting the dreaded wait list, packed with wacky characters. Three student-directed short plays. Tickets: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors. Tickets available at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance. No credit cards please. Information: http://bit.ly/2D6y6ww.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany. The musical, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley, with musical director Alyson Fewless, pays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and the fans who adore them. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rus Roberts, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis re-examines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. Admission: $10 opening night specials; $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UfTDxC.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase: Dash Thompson and Zach Chappell, 7 p.m., $8.
Bombs Away Cafe — Signal Vs. Noise + Old Cross, 7:30 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Colin Trio, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: The Broken Bard, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Cascade Rye, 10 p.m. $5
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Double Play, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
“Representing Masculines Conference 2019: A Messy Process,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSU Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvalis. Conference to cultivate conversations about healthy and responsive masculinities to inspire empathy, action and self-reflection. Workshops, panel discussions, presentations, talent show and more. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2P5fSRa.
Peterson Butte Hike 2019, 9 a.m. to noon, Denny School Road toward the Butte, follow Build Lebanon Trails event signs to parking area; walk uphill to kiosk to register. Difficult 3.2-mile, round trip hike to the top of Peterson Butte on private property. Forested walk, muddy in spots, with possible quick weather changes. Bring snacks or lunch. Hikers required to start at 9 a.m., no late arrivals allowed. Wear appropriate hiking gear, children welcome, no pets. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/peterson-butte-hike-2019/.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St. A variety of crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked good. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Farmers Market at the Warehouse, 9 a.m. to noon, The Warehouse, 315 Lyon St., SE, Albany. Locally sourced fresh produce, meat, grains and artisan breads and preserves. Information: 541-704-0076 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thewarehousealbany/.
Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., G2 Fun Zone, 2095 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Egg hunt for children up to 10 years of age; will have three age classes and separate egg hunts for each. Over 500 eggs to hunt. Bouncing and golf will be free until 10:30 a.m. Event is free; for children 10 and under. Information: http://bit.ly/2U5M47P.
Painted N Sterling Spring Classic Horse Show, 10 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: http://bit.ly/2P4ixu2.
Pacific Northwest Reptile Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Animals, related merchandise, and education displays for the beginning keeper to the advanced hobbyist. No outside animals allowed by attendees, except legitimate service animals. Admission: $10 one day; $15 two day; $5 children 6 to 10 years of age; children under 5 free. Information: https://pacnwrs.com/.
Rasani Fair Spring Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Oregon’s largest body, mind and spirit expo, featuring 30 free presentations along with more than 100 independent alternative holistic practitioners and exhibitors. Admission: $5; free admission for children under 12. Information/tickets: www.RaSaniFair.com.
Corvallis Half Marathon: 5K, 1M and 1K, 10:30 a.m., Parker Plaza, Oregon State University, 713 SW 26th St. Race begins with 5K at 10:30 a.m., followed by the 1-mile run with the Sick Town Derby Dames and 1K fun runs. Cost: $24 to $30 for 5K; up to $5 for one mile and 1K. Information/registration: http://www.corvallishalfmarathon.com/.
Family Appreciation Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Circuit Court of Oregon, Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. Outdoor event for Child Abuse Awareness month. Firetruck display at noon, West Albany High Steppers and South Albany Dance Team performances. Games and activities for the family. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YYvla9.
HOURS Spring Marketplace, noon to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Plant and seed swap, more than 20 vendors selling local goods and food, music, kids area, refreshments and labyrinth. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ibhat2.
Hocus Pokie Dance Group, 1 p.m., Cascade Performing Arts Center, 800 Harrison St., Lebanon. Dance group rehearsing and dancing the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut “Witches Dance” to Peter Fax’s “Schüttel Deine Speck.” Meets every other Saturday. Open to all to dance and have fun. Information: kaynorw@kaynor.net or visit http://bit.ly/2uZpovD.
Pour Art with Artist JanSu Hirst, 1 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Gallery-wide scavenger hunt for cool art prizes. All ages welcome; free. Information: http://bit.ly/2X2O16J.
Ephraim Hackett Memorial Concert, 2 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave., SW. Memorial concert featuring the West Albany High School Band, Michael Hackett, Richard Hackett and Kristina Mascher-Turner. Information: http://bit.ly/2WYaMbT.
Free Songs for Saplings concert, 3 p.m., Christ Central Presbyterian Church, 760 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Dana Dirksen presents songs for children with an hour of musical entertainment. Refreshments provided. Free, but seating is limited, registration recommended. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2G7aZmd.
India Night 2019, 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Performances will highlight the diversity of Indian culture and cuisine. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., authentic Indian dinner will be provided with ticket purchase. Cost: $12 general and faculty; $5 OSU Student with OSU ID. Tickets/Information: http://bit.ly/2VHmPKJ.
iCelebrate Kids Benefit Gala, 5 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Dinner and auction fundraiser to support activities and programs of the Albany Public Schools Foundation. Evening includes catered dinner, silent and live auction, dessert dash, wine pull and featured music and art projects from students. Tickets: $50 per person. Information: 541-979-2773 or visit www.icelebratekids.
Corvallis Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Fundraiser, 5 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Family friendly event with auctions, raffles, silent auctions, games and dinner to raise funds for wetland conservation in western Oregon, around the state and the nation. Admission: $35 to $350. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2uZerKJ.
Emerson Vineyard Concert Series: Dinna Fash, 5 to 7 p.m., 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Corvallis trio on fiddles, cellos and pennywhistle, playing a variety of traditional and modern Celtic tunes. Dress warm, winery is cool. Admission: $10 cover, plus a can of food. Information: https://www.emersonvineyards.com/emerson-vineyards-news/events/.
Movie Night: “Planes,” 6:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Airport, Infinite Air Center, 525 Aviation Way SE. Potluck-style evening with beverages and popcorn provided. Come with your favorite dish, mingle and enjoy the movie. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2D5Li52.
Downtown Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Monthly downtown swing dance with local teachers Tiana Tom and Anthony Maggio. DJ lineup includes Tristan Gomez of Portland and Zach Wall with John Schlender. Lessons begin at 7 p.m., with dance following at 8 p.m. Cost: $7 to $10 sliding scale at the door. Open to all ages; individuals and partners welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ioa6IY.
“The Lego Movie” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A LEGO construction worker, prophesied to be special, joins a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the LEGO universe into eternal stasis. Admission: $5 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z3mhAQ.
Corvallis Repertory Singers in Concert: “ The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Tony award-winning musical by Meredith Willson with many familiar songs. Semi-staged concert version with full mosaic of songs. Admission: $20. Information: https://repsing.org/concerts/.
Chintimini Social Dance, 7 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. An evening of ballroom dancing, with or without a partner, to the waltz, foxtrot, rumba, cha-cha, nightclub two step and swing. Dance lessons begin at 7 p.m., with social dance beginning at 8 p.m. Admission: $9.50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ucqrm4.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 7:30 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd SW, Albany. The musical, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley, with musical director Alyson Fewless, pays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and the fans who adore them. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rus Roberts, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis, reexamines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. Admission: $10 opening night specials; $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UfTDxC.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturdays. Joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
Corvallis Squares Square Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller and cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $6. Information: 541-745-7121, 503-569-2504 or corvallissquares.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Parker Plaza, Oregon State University, 713 SW 26th St. Walkers participating in the half marathon will begin at 8 a.m., with runners beginning at 8:30 a.m. Live music by Ludicrous Speed at the finish line. Climbing wall and food carts will also be available. Cost: $45 to $80. Information/registration: http://www.corvallishalfmarathon.com
Rasani Fair Spring Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Oregon’s largest body, mind and spirit expo, featuring 30 free presentations along with more than 100 independent alternative holistic practitioners and exhibitors. Admission: $5; free admission for children under 12. Information/tickets: www.RaSaniFair.com.
Pacific Northwest Reptile Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Animals, related merchandise, and education displays for the beginning keeper to the advanced hobbyist. No outside animals allowed by attendees, except legitimate service animals. Admission: $10 one day; $15 two day; $5 children 6 to 10 years of age; children under 5 free. Information: https://pacnwrs.com/.
Painted N Sterling Spring Classic Horse Show, 10 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Information: http://bit.ly/2P4ixu2.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 2 p.m., 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The musical, directed by Timothy Kelley II and Doug Moxley, with musical director Alyson Fewless, pays homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age and the fans who adore them. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HKOxCT.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” at the Majestic, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rus Roberts, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis, re-examines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. Admission: $10 opening night specials; $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UfTDxC.
Lenten Organ Recital Series: Eric McKirdy, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. All music with a Lenten meditation printed in the program. Admission is free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2ISTBWX.
Corvallis Repertory Singers in Concert: “The Music Man,” 3 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Tony award-winning musical by Meredith Willson with many familiar songs. Semi-staged concert version. Admission: $20. Information: https://repsing.org/concerts/.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series: Yeol Eum Son, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Concert pianist Yeol Eum Son will perform Chopin’s Preludes, Op. 28 and Rachmaninoff, Preludes, Op.32. Admission: $25 advance; $28 at the door; youth 8 to 18 and all college students with valid ID are free.. Information/tickets: https://corvallispiano.org/event/steinway-piano-series-tickets/.
Healing Sound-Bath Journey, 5:30 p.m., Love Yoga Studio, 630 Hickory St. NW, North Albany. Sonic massage, meditation concert, therapeutic sound healing session and deep rest. Sound baths calm the mind, relax the body, clear the subconscious and activate the body’s natural healing systems. Blankets and chairs available, arrive 10 to 15 minutes early. Cost: $30 general; 10% discount for Love Yoga members. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Z2J3sv.
Open auditions for Oregon State University Spring One Acts Festival, 6 p.m., OSU Lab Theater, Withycombe Hall, 30th and Campus Way, Corvallis. Open auditions for seven original one-act plays written and directed by OSU students. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z4D1Yv.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m. Free.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Magic Day at the Carousel, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Magic show. Showtimes are 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.. Tickets are required for every showing. Craft and coloring activities, and wizard face painting. Wizard kits will be available for $5. Cost: $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2UvuCOS.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
“Songs of Myself: Monks, Mystical Diaries and 15th Century Queer Kinship,” 4 p.m., OSU Center for the Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. OSU research fellow Tekla Bude will discuss how the mystical diaries of two Carthusian monks, John Norton and Richard Methley, serve as sites for the production of an intersubjective sonic body through which these two men expressed their affection and desire for one another. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2uUI5kc.
Open auditions for OSU Spring One Acts Festival, 6 p.m., OSU Lab Theater, Withycombe Hall, 30th and Campus Way, Corvallis. Open auditions for seven original one-act plays written and directed by OSU students. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z4D1Yv.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 S.W. Madison Ave. and S.W. First St., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Trek Theatre Presents: “Space Seed,” 7 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. In its only Corvallis performance, Trek Theatre performs the classic Star Trek episode “Space Seed,” in which the Enterprise encounters a sleeper ship containing the genetically enhanced super-tyrant Khan Noonian Singh. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2I9qHRn.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan; everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://bit.ly/2RJVQ22.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Impulse — Cuban Salsa with Rumbanana, 6 p.m.,
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
Schmizza Pizza House — Food Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, January through March, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
da Vinci Days Speaker Series: “Marine Energy: What, Where, Why, How and OSU,” 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. A series offering the public opportunities to explore the art and science of waves. OSU College of Engineering Assistant Professor Bryson Robertson, director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center, will speak. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HUhs6M.
Speech Night!, 6:30 p.m., West Albany High School Little Theater, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. short collect of drama, comedy and poetry presented by the West Albany Speech and Debate Team. Tickets are free, donations are welcome. Proceeds go to the WAHS Speech and Debate program. Information: http://bit.ly/2D8T3qP.
Author event: Joe Wilkins, “Fall Back Down When I Die,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Author Joe Wilkins will speak on “Fall Back Down When I Die,” a dark and haunting debut novel of sacrificial love and family. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Songwriters in the Round, 7 p.m, OSU Bexell Hall, 2251 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Bring songs, instruments and enthusiasm. OSU’s Bob Santelli hosts an evening of sharing songs and discussing songwriting greats. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2KpZXOz.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35, 3 or more: $15 each, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Bar & Grill — Ace Stardust and Skeleton Boy, 8 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Linn-Benton Community College Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LBCC Activities Center Gym, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. Opportunity for students and community members to connect with local and regional employers, employment and staffing agencies to explore career opportunities and job openings with almost 100 businesses. Free. Information: https://www.linnbenton.edu/career-fair.
Poet Laureate Kim Stafford Reading and Workshop, noon to 4 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. Poet Laureate Kim Stafford will host a free talk, “Poetry: The World Needs Your Secrets,” followed at 2 p.m. by a poetry-writing workshop. Both events are free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ianst5.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Guest organist Douglas Schneider will perform works by Francois Couperin. Free, donations appreciated. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/music-program.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
“Critical Questions” Lecture Series with Dr. Amy Propen, 4 p.m., OSU Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Propen will examine the value systems and lenses that inform decision-making about our nonhuman kin during a time of destabilizing ecologies. How do we best act with compassion and advocacy for vulnerable species while remaining mindful of their own agency and autonomy? Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ivfz0m.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882
Visiting Artists and Scholars: “Cassils: The Body as Social Sculpture,” 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Cassils, a visual artist, working in live performance, film, sound sculpture and photography, makes their own body the protagonist of their performances. Cassils speaks about past works, their starting points, development and historical contexts. Pre-talk reception at 6 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2WUMMX8.
“Harold and Maude” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A 20-year-old heir (Bud Cort) with a death wish meets a 79-year-old free spirit (Ruth Gordon) who knows how to live in Hal Ashby’s 1971 cult classic. Admission: $5 general. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ggc3pi.
OSU Album Club: Bob Dylan, “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” 7 p.m., OSU Bexell Hall, 413 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Oregon State University’s Bob Santelli hosts the first session of the album club, at which attendees can discuss classic recordings. Up first: Bob Dylan’s 1964 “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IdlLv0.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co. 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast: Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Advocate Storytelling Night, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features: Erin Wallace, mixed media “Lost and Found” exhibit; along with Sharon Rackham King and Holly Campbell, “Love Letters to Mother Earth”. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Kappa Delta’s Mock Rock 2019, 6 p.m., OSU Gill Coliseum, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Fundraiser for Prevent Child Abuse America and the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence also commemorates 30 years of Mock Rock on campus. Admission: $10 presale; $12 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2U4rULi.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Spring Film & Forum Series: “Big Pharma Market Failure,” 7 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Film screening with commentary and perspectives on why medications in the United States cost so much. Free. Information: www.mvhca.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7 p.m. at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting at 7; program around 7:30 p.m. Corvallis. Open to the public; guests are welcome.
ON VIEW
“From the Heart” art exhibit, 1 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Work by Newport artist Rick Bartow will be on display throughout March and April. Bartow captures the faces of W.H. Auden, Bertolt, Brecht, Joseph Conrad, Emily Dickinson and others, on rice paper and repurposed papers, often letters and envelopes. Exhibit can be viewed during normal library hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Information: www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
"Favorite Subjects," paintings by Cherrill Boissonou illustrating her travels along the Oregon coast. On view through April at the Art in the Valley gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Reception scheduled for Thursday, April 18, during the Corvallis Arts Walk.
“Field Burns.” photographs by Patrick Collier, showing the power and beauty of controlled burning in Willamette Valley grass seed fields. On display through May 5. Concourse Gallery, Memorial Union, Oregon State University. Free. Information: https://mu.oregonstate.edu/gallery.
OSU Art Faculty Exhibition: Shelley Jordon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Painter and moving image artist, professor Shelley Jordon’s paintings, animations and animated installations explore intersections between interior and exterior worlds and connections between past and present experiences. Exhibit will be on view from April 1 through 25, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/school-arts-and-communication/art/fairbanks-galleries.
Architecture Around Us: City and Country Life exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Featuring artists from throughout the valley, exhibit evokes the essence of our cities, towns and country living and represents a diversity of economy, lifestyle and community spirit. Free. Reception April 5 at 6 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-architecture-around-us-city-and-country-life.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
PLAN AHEAD
Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir: Let the Children Sing! Fundraiser, Sat., April 27, at 4:30 p.m., Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Dr. Tickets available until April 20 at Rice’s Pharmacy, 910 NW Kings Blvd., or Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis.
