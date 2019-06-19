Friday: 'Praises for the World'
• Concert: The Jubilate Women's Choir performs at this benefit for the Chintimini Wildlife Center, 211 NW Lewisburg Ave., Corvallis. The show takes place in a wooded grove and is preceded by a meet-and-greet session with some of the center's raptors. A reception follows. The event starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $25. Information: https://bit.ly/2KOVyDs
Weekend: Pioneer Picnic
• Event: Brownsville's Pioneer Park is the site for this weekend's annual Pioneer Picnic, billed as the longest-running continuous celebration in Oregon focused on family fun. The event features treats, activities, parades and organizers even squeeze in a picnic during the festivities. It's all free.Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/linn-county-pioneer-picnic-5-2/.
Sunday: 'Chasing the Moon'
• Documentary: Get a sneak preview of the new PBS "American Experience" film about the Apollo 11 mission to the moon 50 years ago. The film shows at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The showing is free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast: A Comedy Open Mic, 8 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, Beatle Sing-A-Long, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Inner Limits, blues, 6 p.m. $20
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Nobody & Wife, duo, 7 p.m. Open mic canceled for June.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, Latin hip-hop, reggaeton, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
OMSI: Electrifying Science, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Fire & Rescue, 1035 Main St. OMSI will be the guide while exploring the world of electrostatics. Learn how renewable technologies like wind turbines and solar cells can power our cities and see the power of a high-voltage current. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/344022182855635/.
Artist Reception: “Relationships” by Kris Mitchell, 4 p.m., Pegasus Art Gallery, 340 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local artist Mitchell ponders the journey of relationships, self and the muse. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/822790914761408/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features alcohol inks by Sharyn Warner, works by Inky Fingers and Courtney Machesi. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
“Around Oregon Annual” exhibit reception, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The exhibit showcases the talents of artists throughout the state. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
Get Crafty: Kindness Rocks!, 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Using a variety of techniques, librarians will lead the painting of rocks to take home. Free; children are welcome, but no child care will be available. https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/get-crafty-kindness-rocks.
Under the Sea Paint Class with Brandie, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
“Hanford: A Conversation:” Personal Stories in Poetry & Prose, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Kathleen Flenniken, poet laureate of Washington state, will read “Plume,” on the history of contamination from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons. Pat Hoover, a Hanford Downwinder contaminated by the pollution, will respond. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/hanford-a-conversation/.
Science Pub: South Santiam Watershed Council, 6:30 p.m., Barsideous Brewing, 644 S. Main St., Lebanon. Speaker Vanessa Petro, senior faculty researcher at Oregon State University, will discuss research findings from a suite of beaver studies recently conducted in Oregon. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Legacy Ballet presents: “Destiny Airlines: Happily Ever After,” 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd, SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet’s annual recital includes ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and tap dance pieces with ages 3 years through adult. Admission: $14 advance; $15 cash only at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2002886283172231/?event_time_id=2002886289838897.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Cider — Sun’s Out Summer Solstice Soiree, 7 p.m. $20.
Albany Eagles — White Wolves, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Micky Wickd + Felony Flats + Stranded by Choice, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Mutschler-Willis-Biesack Jazz Trio, 10 p.m. $5.
Corvallis Elks — Elkaroake Friday, wear red to remember, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren & Friends, guitar, keyboard & vocals, 7 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry Brownsville — Union River Band, 7 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Wild Hog in the Woods, stringband, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Pizza Hut Lebanon — T’was the Night Before Pride, crafting & sign making, 6 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Orvil Ivie & Mike Renwick, 6 p.m. $5.
Schmizza Pizza House — First Day Summer Luau Party, 5 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Nate Botsford, 6 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Scruggs & The Steel Benders, 7 p.m.
MORE
Longest Day Senior Walk, 9 a.m., Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., Lebanon. Walk will begin at the Lebanon Senior Center and will go to local senior living communities, returning to the Senior Center. Participants can walk all or a portion of the route. People 50 and older can participate. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/seniorservices/page/longest-day-senior-walk
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga & Movement for Kids, 10:30 a.m., Carnegie Downtown Library, 302 Ferry St., SW, Albany. Workshop led by Iris Nason mixes music, movement and yoga for little ones. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/yoga-movement-kids-carnegie-library/.
Crafts & Coffee: Watercolor newspaper flowers, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Art, conversation, music and treats for ages 16 and up. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PhilomathCommunityLibrary.
Linn County Pioneer Picnic, noon, Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Three days of old-fashioned fun at the longest-running continuous celebration in Oregon focused on family fun and games. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/linn-county-pioneer-picnic-5-2/.
“All Bets Are Off” book reading and signing, 6 p.m., Five Star Sports, 219 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local author Betsy B. Hartley will read from her new book, “All Bets Are Off: My Journey of Losing 200 Pounds, a Showdown with Diabetes and Falling in Love with Running,” followed by a book signing. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/422576711859211/.
Summer Family Movie Night: “The Princess Bride,” 6 p.m., Albany First Church of God, 1225 15th Ave. SW. Outdoor movie night with food and games. Food is free; bring a chair. Pets on leash welcome. No alcohol or tobacco. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1013945255476445/?event_time_id=1013945262143111.
Full Draw Film Tour, 6 to 10 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Festival features films about bowhunting. Admission: $15 adult advance; $17 at the door; $8 child advance; $10 at the door. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WFKDOG
Summer Solstice Concert: Praises for the World, 6 p.m., Chintimini Wildlife Center, 211 NW Lewisburg Ave., Corvallis. Outdoors concert in a wooded grove, preceded by “Meet the Raptors” show, singing by Jubilate Women’s Choir and a reception with food and wine. Admission: $25, online only. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2KOVyDs
Kid’s Lady Bug Bouquet Paint class with Jennifer, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $19. Registration requested; adults welcome to paint as well. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
YMCA Father Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Photo opportunities and treats. Cost: $20 guests; $25 per pair; $5 each additional person. Register online or at the Center. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2IeHlhh
Legacy Ballet presents: Destiny Airlines: Happily Ever After, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd, SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet’s annual recital includes ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary and tap dance pieces with ages 3 years through adult. Admission: $14 advanced; $15 cash only at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2002886283172231/?event_time_id=2002886289838897.
HOPE 107.9 Game Show: “Framily Feud” edition, 7 p.m., Willamette Community Church, 420 Third Ave. SE, Albany. Celebration of family and friendship (“framily”); Proceeds go to the Adult and Teen Challenge Center in Shedd. Prizes. Admission: $3. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2Xfwagu
“Critter Capers,” Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts Kids’ Camp Show, 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Musical about a veterinarian professor, a class of vet students and the animals they learn to love. Admission: $5 Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/351106658786303/?event_time_id=351106668786302,
Solstice Ecstatic Dance & Gong Bath with Baron von Spirit, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows hall, 223 SW Second St. Led by DJ Baron von Spirit. A journey of movement, stress release, celebration and community connection. Admission: $12 to $20 sliding scale; $7 students, teens, Oregon trail holders; free, children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/329801917699890/.
Chintimini Chamber Music Festival Opening Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Opening concert features Pierné’s Sonata da Camera, Schubert, Joan Tower and William Grant Still’s “Miniatures.” Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts/.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
Best Cellar Special Benefit Show presents: Rita Brown, Suz Doyle, Adam Scramstaad, Fred Towne, Cliff and Cher Pereiera, Evelyn Idzerda and Mark Weiss, 7:30 p.m., First Methodist Church, Wesley Hall,150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Benefit show featuring songs from women songwriters. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Here Comes the FUN: Dam Right Drag Night’s Second Annual Pride Extravaganza, 9:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Join the Dam Right Drag Night crew for a night of performances from the Willamette Valley’s fiercest performers. Show is open to ages 16 and older. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2XmNa4H
SATURDAY
VENUES
American Legion Post 10 — Annual Ride for the Alive, 10 a.m. $35 per vehicle.
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Chromatic Colors + The Wrented, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Jeanne Greg Band, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Yoga and Brews 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza
Downtown Dog — Mary Cameron Duo, country, 6 p.m.
Duffy’s Irish Pub — Trevor Tagle, country rock, 10 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Broken Bard, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Double Play, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry Brownsville — Union River Band, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Harvey Brindell and The Tablerockers, 6 p.m. $5.
Sky High Brewing and Pub — 70s Dance Party on the Rooftop, 8 p.m. $10. 21+
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Summer Bands & Brews: The Diversified Band, blues, 7 p.m.
MORE
Marys Peak Trail Run, 6:30 a.m., 50 mi.; 7:15 a.m., 50K; 8:15 a.m., 25K, 35177 Tum Tum Road, Blodgett. Marys Peak 50-mile, 50K and 25K run, beginning at the base of the peak. Ultra running event. Cost: $70 to $100. Information/registration: https://oregontrailruns.com/marys-peak/.
Safety and Crime Prevention Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Sweet Home Police Department, 1950 Main St., Sweet Home. Annual Jim Bean Memorial Safety & Crime Prevention Fair with paper shredding, prescription drug turn-in, bike registration and inspection, free bike helmets (while they last), bicycle obstacle course, hot dogs and drinks, games. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2350840601870981/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music preview by Chintimini Chamber Music Festival Preview, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale at the senior center. Special sale includes $2 a bag for children and young adult books, $1 for fiction, nonfiction, classics. Proceeds benefit various library programs. Includes many new donations. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
Shop N Play, 10 a.m., Sweetbrier Train & RV Park, 43431 Highway 226, Scio. Local artisan crafters, gently used yard sale items, local honey, soaps, lotions and handcrafted jewelry. Train rides, miniature golf, story hour with Bigfoot, bouncy slide, snacks and treats. Admission: $2. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2381453788754629/?event_time_id=2381453798754628.
Community Workshop: The Resilience Project, 10 a.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Workshop of digital storytelling focuses on narrative, community and resilience. People of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities are welcome to share their stories. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2443255449071916/?event_time_id=2457957760935018.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Albany Pride 2019, 11 a.m., Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Annual parade and information opportunities to support and celebrate all. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/albanyorpride/events/?ref=page_internal.
Linn County Pioneer Picnic, noon, Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Old-fashioned fun at the longest-running continuous celebration in Oregon focused on family fun and games. Treats and activities include soccer, pie eating, and shopping. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/linn-county-pioneer-picnic-5-2/.
The Strings of Summer Solstice, noon, Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Live music by the Scratchdog Stringband and Tug & the Heart Strings, hiking and picnics. Family-friendly event with free admission for children under 12. Admission: $12 at the gate. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2IoiAPQ
Annual Model Train Show, 1 to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Interactive exhibit, a miniature world complete with multiple tracks, noisy trains and more. Free. Donations of canned or boxed goods will be accepted and donated to Linn Benton Food Share. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/model-train-show/.
“Critter Capers,” Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts Kids’ Camp Show, 2 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Musical about a veterinarian professor, a class of vet students and the animals they learn to love. Admission: $5 Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/351106658786303/?event_time_id=351106668786302,
Flower Theme Acrylic Painting Class, 2 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Kimberly from Nemo Laine Ar, will guide participants through the creation of an 8x10 flower painting. All supplies are included. Cost: $25. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/841830509528216/.
Legacy Ballet presents: Destiny Airlines: Happily Ever After, 2 and 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd, SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet’s annual recital includes ballet, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and tap dance pieces with ages 3 years through adult. Admission: $14 advanced; $15 cash only at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2002886283172231/?event_time_id=2002886289838897.
Pilates & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors, handcrafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2MGZtVv
“Free Willy” Whiteside Family Films, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrate Orca Action Month with this 1993 flick about an abandoned boy who befriends a killer whale at a water park. Children under 12 are free. Admission: $5 general. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WO7Umt
Celebrate Alpine, 5 p.m., Alpine Community Center, 25184 Webster Ave., Monroe. Back Porch Soiree kicks off the summer event. Music and fun. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/627306007751676/.
Poppy Paint Class with Linda, 5 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. Some beginning drawing skill involved. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
Here Comes the FUN: Dam Right Drag Night’s Second Annual Pride Extravaganza, 9:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Dam Right Drag Night crew presents a night of performances from the Willamette Valley’s fiercest performers. Show is open to ages 16 and older. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=98662&fbclid=IwAR0xtP1uH0x4vgBwsOMBTkJmA1oX4MxSc9iwxpAxoAsaeQJbTNcQkCdgab8.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Comedian Rio Hillman, 7 p.m. $5. 18 and over. Tickets: 541-570-1789.
Block 15 Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m. $15 Yoga & Beer; $10 Yoga only
MORE
Shop N Play, 10 a.m., Sweetbrier Train & RV Park, 43431 Highway 226, Scio. Local artisan crafters, gently used yard sale items, local honey, soaps, lotions and hand crafted jewelry. Train rides, miniature golf, story hour with Bigfoot, bouncy slide, snacks and treats. Admission: $2. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2381453788754629/?event_time_id=2381453798754628.
Linn County Pioneer Picnic, noon, Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. The longest-running continuous celebration in Oregon focused on family fun and games. Treats and fun include bounce houses, penny scrambles, soccer and pie eating, and shopping. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/linn-county-pioneer-picnic-5-2/.
Annual Model Train Show, 1 to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Interactive exhibit, a miniature world complete with multiple tracks, noisy trains and more. Free. Donations of canned or boxed goods will be accepted and donated to Linn Benton Food Share. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/model-train-show/.
Sneak Preview: “Chasing the Moon,” 2 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Sneak preview of upcoming PBS’ “American Experience” film examining the launch of and protests against Apollo 11. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
MONDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Millions of Women Strong Corvallis Social, 5:30 p.m.
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Science Lab with Patrick, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Patrick presents a fun science experiment. Free, for ages 4 and up. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/314836992769683/.
“Phoenix, Oregon” Movie Screening and Filmmaker Q&A, 5:45 and 8 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. “Phoenix, Oregon” is a comedic look at the existential crisis many face at midlife. Question and answer session each screening with director Gary Lundgren, producers Annie Lundgren and Luis Rodriguez, along with executive producers Kim and Ben Piper. Admission: $10 general; $8 seniors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/362782601015432/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Willamette Writers on the River Summer Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Allison Room, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. An opportunity to read a work in progress out loud. Sign up begins at 6:15 p.m. Admission: $5 nonmember guests of members; $5 nonmember full-time student with ID; $10 all other nonmembers. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Auditions for “Seussical Jr: ACT Summer Camp,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Auditions for “Seussical Jr.”, ACT’s summer camp, will be held by director Rebecca Douglas. Camp fee: $150; sibling and some scholarship discounts available. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/seussical-jr/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia Night: Royalty, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Performers at the Community Center: Red Yarn, 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Folksy music and puppet show. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Summer at the Library: Curt Nelson, Top Secret Magic, 1 to 2 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Slightly illusional reading adventure that takes attendees around the world. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2276977119287358/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Step into Art: Leonardo Da Vinci & The Renaissance, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Learn about the most influential artists from the Renaissance to the 20th century. Each class explores the life and work of a great artist. Supplies included in fee. Cost: $119 series; $39 per class. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/341027903276431/.
Teen Night: Galaxy Slime, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Create slime of the galaxy. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
MaMuse at Harris Bridge Vineyard, 6 to 8 p.m., 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. The folk-gospel duo (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) will perform and will be joined by the Jubilate choir for a rendition of “We Shall Be Known.” Bring a picnic, a blanket and or chairs to sit on. Children welcome. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZDNklP
Aromatherapy Gemstone Bracelet Workshop, 6:15 p.m., Let It Bead, 631 S. Main St., Lebanon. Holistic wellness practitioner and educator Amanda Primasing will lead the workshop on essential oils. Cost includes all materials needed for class. Registration required. Cost: $15 advance; $20 day of. Information: 541-570-1839 or https://www.facebook.com/events/379860962626672/.
Halfway to Christmas Night, 6:30 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis. Wear your favorite ugly sweater and join Santa for a night at the ballpark for the Corvallis Knight vs. Ridgefield Raptors game. A holiday-themed movie follows the game. Admission: $7-$12 reserved seating. Information/tickets: http://ck1.glitnirticketing.com/ckticket/web/ev_list.php.
Corvallis Experiments in Noise Fifth Anniversary Show, 6:30 p.m., Suite Zero, 314 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Justice Yeldham (Lucas Abela) headlines the show; Abela purses his lips against panes of amplified glass and employs various vocal techniques to turn the shards into crude musical instruments. Admission: $5. https://www.facebook.com/events/383356692462486/
Community Music Jam, 7 p.m., Alpine Community Center, 25184 Webster Ave., Monroe. Bring an instrument, your voice or play the center’s piano, and join in for a community night jam. Free. Information: https://www.alpinecommunity.net/programs/tuesday-music-night/.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: “An American Portrait,” 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The band, directed by Lia Poole, will perform. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low-backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
“Stella Maris” (1918) at the Darkside, 7 p.m., Darkside Theater, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Silent film starring Mary Pickford; two young women fall in love with a man separated from his violent wife. Curated by Ygal Kaufman, with live music accompaniment by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/comingsoon.html.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Chintimini Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Second concert featuring local musicians playing Mozart’s Divertimento, Maria Grenfell “And the Air was Dancing,” Hindemith and Vivaldi. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts/.
Auditions for “Seussical Jr: ACT Summer Camp,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Auditions for “Seussical Jr.”, ACT’s summer camp, will be held by director Rebecca Douglas, with all the Dr. Seuss characters. Camp fee: $150; sibling and some scholarship discounts available. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/seussical-jr/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Pints & Preparedness, 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Broken Bard, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meat, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Storytime @ the Museum, 10 a.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Staff members from the Philomath Community Library present storytime at the museum. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/storytime-at-the-museum-june-2019.
Storytime at the Library: Favorites, Parachuting Play, 10 a.m., Scio Community Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Stories and songs. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Chintimini Chamber Music Children’s Concert: “The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Music by David Mullikin accompanies the classic Hans Christian Andersen story. Free. Information: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts-for-children/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Visiting Author: Rebecca Lawton, “The Oasis This Time,” 6:30 p.m., The Book Bin, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Author Rebecca Lawton, a fluvial geologist and former Colorado River guide, will talk about her new essay collection, “The Oasis This Time,” which calls for a sustainable and spiritual connection to water. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2305633829650452/.
“Dirty Dancing,” Wednesday at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman finds adventure and love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze star in the 1987 flick. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2IRfYsO
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE., Albany. No-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
Auditions for “Seussical Jr: ACT Summer Camp,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Auditions for “Seussical Jr.,” ACT’s summer camp, will be held by director Rebecca Douglas. Camp fee: $150; sibling and some scholarship discounts available. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/seussical-jr/.
The Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Performing big band jazz, swing, Latin and rock music, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Thursday Night Boozeathon: The Peculiar Pretzelmen. 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Studley Kitchen, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Cosmic Strings, bluegrass, American folk 6 pm.
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterflies Summer Solstice Show, dance, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Entresol + Terrible Bore, J.Norton, Steve Flato, industrial noise rock, 6 p.m. $5.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, Salsa dancing, Latin hip-hop, Raggaeton, 9 p.m.
MORE
High School Essay Intensive: Text Analysis and College Application Essays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road., Albany. A one-day seminar for high school students and teachers. Open to all students; parents can attend at a reduced cost. Cost: $50 participant advance; $60 after June 6; $25 advance accompanying adult; $30 after June 6. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2MWlM9w
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Chintimini Chamber Music Children’s Concert: “The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” 10:45 a.m., Corvallis Boys and Girls Club, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Music by David Mullikin accompanies the classic Hans Christian Andersen story. Free. Information: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts-for-children/.
Mad Science, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Crazy science experiments; put on your goggles and get ready. Free summer lunch provided. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/mad-science.
Top Secret Magical Reading Adventure, 11 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Fun magical reading adventure around the world with magician Curt Nelson. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=d4p&lmx=%CFc%60%25%A8%AFv&v=3.
Lunchbox Artists Talk, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Lunchbox talk features artists Jennifer Lommers, Diane English and Suzanne Getz, who are exhibiting their artwork as part of the “Around Oregon Annual” exhibit. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1869/lunchbox-artists-talk:-around-oregon-annual#eventdetail.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Forest Falls Paint Class with Rachelle, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. New painting class. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery Saturday, June 1, 2 to 5 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Watercolor Society of Oregon Award Winning Paintings exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 30, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Twenty award winners of the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring 2019 Experimental Exhibition are on display. The Experimental Exhibition is for aquamedia paintings, which may include additional media such as ink or collage. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
City Hall Art Exhibit: Roberta “Bobbie” Casteel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 30, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Local artist Casteel will have acrylic works displayed in City Hall through the end of June. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/art-at-apl/.
Linda Rothchild Ollis watercolor show, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, through June 30, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St., Brownsville. Information: www.brownsvilleart.org.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a communitywide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, June 20-Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
Call to Artists: 14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 17 to July 15, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Deadline is July 15 for submission; one piece per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Ship Ahoy Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Friday, June 20 through July 15, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Artist Cynthia Lahti explores the allegories and myths of the ship. Opening reception, June 20, 4 to 8 p.m. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZvXUuR
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 24 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
