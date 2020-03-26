Corvallis-OSU Symphony cancels concert

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony concert featuring Mahler’s Tenth Symphony to be held at the LaSells Stewart Center on May 19, has been canceled in light of the COVID-19 situation and to protect the health of musicians and ticket holders.
Patrons who have tickets to the concert are encouraged to donate the value of their ticket(s) to the Symphony Society as a tax-deductible donation, designated toward financial support of symphony musicians. Donations received will be used to pay the musicians in compensation for missed rehearsals and concert performances.
To make a donation of your ticket(s) or to help with compensation for the musicians, please contact the Symphony Society at officef@cosusymphony.org or call 541-286-5580.
