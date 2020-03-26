Corvallis-OSU Symphony cancels concert
0 comments

Corvallis-OSU Symphony cancels concert

  • 0

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony concert featuring Mahler’s Tenth Symphony to be held at the LaSells Stewart Center on May 19, has been canceled in light of the COVID-19 situation and to protect the health of musicians and ticket holders.

Patrons who have tickets to the concert are encouraged to donate the value of their ticket(s) to the Symphony Society as a tax-deductible donation, designated toward financial support of symphony musicians.   Donations received will be used to pay the musicians in compensation for missed rehearsals and concert performances.

To make a donation of your ticket(s) or to help with compensation for the musicians, please contact the Symphony Society at officef@cosusymphony.org or call 541-286-5580.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pop superstar Rihanna donates $5 million to relief efforts
Entertainment

Pop superstar Rihanna donates $5 million to relief efforts

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News