Mid-Valley Live: Celebrate the Fourth of July

Fourth of July events have returned to the area and here are some opportunities to get out and celebrate the holiday:
Corvallis Knights
What says Fourth of July better than baseball and fireworks?
You can check out both and get an early start on the holiday on July 3 when the Corvallis Knights take on the Ridgefield Raptors at 7:15 p.m. in Oregon State’s Goss Stadium.
A fireworks display will be held following the game. Go to corvallisknights.com to purchase tickets.
Kurt Van Meter Band show
Check out some country music for a good cause at 5 p.m. on July 3 at VFW Post 584 in Albany.
The Kurt Van Meter Band will headline the concert with Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys opening the evening.
The concert will help raise money for the Santiam Canyon Wildfire survivors. There will be a 50/50 raffle and drawings for prizes.
N’Reeners BBQ and Tim’s beer trailer will be on site. There will be a small fireworks display at the end of the night.
The $10 cover charge comes with two beer/wine tickets.
Old-Fashioned Harrisburg 4th of July Celebration
Harrisburg hits 69 years of celebrating the holiday with this summer’s event.
Activities begin July 3 with a breakfast, a 5-kilometer run, a bike decorating contest and a car-hop and cruise-in.
Activities on July 4 start with a breakfast, museum open and lighting of the steam engine, a flag-raising ceremony, a book sale at the Harrisburg Library, a chicken barbecue and an artists’ meet and greet.
Vendors will be spread out throughout the area.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. and the fireworks display at dusk will wrap up the event.
Corvallis Fourth of July parade
A tradition for the past 36 years, the Fabulous, Fantastic All-American, Everyone Can Join 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4.
The parade will assemble on Eighth Street near the Central Park gazebo at 9:30 a.m. and will depart promptly at 10 a.m.
Lebanon fireworks
This year’s Fire in the Sky fireworks display will be held while following social distancing guidelines.
The fireworks will be shot high enough to allow Lebanon residents to view the show while staying at their homes.
The display is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
Here is a statement about the event from the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Web site:
“The fireworks show will consist of much larger aerial bursts that can be seen from almost anywhere in Lebanon. These larger fireworks will create a larger burst and could have a slightly louder boom. Please plan accordingly for community members that are sensitive to these sounds as well as pets and livestock.
“No parking or gathering will be allowed at Cheadle Lake Park, on the trails throughout Cheadle Lake, or the surrounding areas. Please do not park on roadsides or along the highway. Illegal parking will not be allowed and parking laws throughout the city will be enforced. Community members are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from the safety of their homes. The walking path at Cheadle Lake will be closed starting at 1 p.m. Saturday July 4th for the safety of the fireworks team and the community. Cheadle Lake Park will be closed starting at 6 p.m. to all guests."
Brownsville fireworks
The Brownsville 4th of July fireworks show will be held in Pioneer Park.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with the fireworks starting after the sun goes down.
Here is a statement from the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce:
“Enjoy the fireworks in Pioneer Park while connecting with friends and enjoying a small town vibe.
“Bring chairs or a blanket and your favorite snacks.”
Corvallis Community Band
The Corvallis Community Band will hold a virtual patriotic concert at 7 p.m. on July 6.
The band will play and record the concert at an outdoor venue and then shown on YouTube.
“Those video clips and audio recordings will be the basis of the concert you will see on July 6. We’re all looking forward to our reunion next week, and we’ve been practicing, so we’ll be in some kind of shape to preform adequately for you,” Corvallis Community Band’s Howard Korn said in a news release.
“The concert will open with the Star Spangled Banner, followed by “Americans We,” a wonderful march by Henry Fillmore. Then you’ll be treated to performances by three of our small groups: a French horn quartet, playing a medley of familiar patriotic tunes; The Beaver Country Hot Air Band pumping out “Take Me Out To the Ball Game;” and Flute Cocktail with an energetic version of "Yankee Doodle Dandy.” The concert will continue with “This Is My Country,” and conclude with a stirring version of “America The Beautiful," featuring vocalists on the chorus. I think you’ll enjoy what we’ve put together. Jim Martinez, our assistant director, has chosen the program and spearheaded getting this on the air.”