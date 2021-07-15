Mid-Valley Live: A day at the museum

My family made occasional daytime visits to Horner Museum when I was a child.

I was old enough to be allowed to drift off on my own to check out all the cool stuff the venue held.

Sooner or later I would bump into Bruce the Moose.

I would stare at him, taking in his sheer size as he loomed over the room. I could not fathom a larger land animal.

My reaction was always the same: I moved from dumbfounded fascination to fear. That the museum was often nearly void of visitors at the times I was there just enhanced the uneasy feeling.

My imagination would shift into overdrive and suddenly Bruce was alive and on the brink of a rampage. I would make a quick exit before he trampled a path on his way to freedom.

I had not seen Bruce in years.

That changed not long ago. Horner Museum has been gone since 1995 and it wasn’t until February that the Corvallis Museum opened its doors.

Bruce immediately caught my eye as I walked into the museum. He now stands at the far end of the entrance lobby, overseeing the visitors as they begin the journey through the venue.