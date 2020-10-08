Lectern (Oct. 8)

TODAY
TRIAD, noon, online. The Oregon State University TRIAD Club’s programs will be online and free this term, with all welcome. The first program of the term will be Jaime Herrera of University Housing and Dining Services, “Feeding the OSU Campus in Unprecedented Times.” Zoom link, https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92998604793?pwd=c2poQjdSRm8wVUc3UTFSKzN6Z2ZRdz09, password 448617. Information: janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu.
2020 Oregon State University Authors and Editors recognition: The Authors and Editors Series celebrates the range of literary and scholarly books OSU faculty members publish each year by featuring selected authors/editors for readings and panel conversations. Oct. 8 and 9 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration: https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/provost/osu-authors-and-editors-recognition.
FRIDAY
Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. "Race, Colonialism, and the Origins of Professional Law Enforcement in the Americas: Mexico City's 'Lantern Guards'" presented by Nicole von Germeten. Presented by the School of Language, Culture and Society and the Oregon State University Office of Institutional Diversity. To join, use Zoom meeting ID 918 9649 8232 with password 8c574f.
MONDAY
Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Margarita Lopez-Uribe, Penn State University, will present “Squash Bees: Origin, Diversification and Ecological Interactions.” Register for the Zoom meeting in advance at https://beav.es/oQL. Once you register, a password will be emailed to you.
"From NFL star to Athletic Organization Founder," 5 p.m., online. The Changemakers live webcast series, hosted by the Oregon State University Alumni Association, will kick off with its first episode, featuring Jacquizz Rodgers. Following a successful football career with the NFL and OSU Football, the Beaver alumnus founded the Jacquizz Rodgers Foundation to benefit student-athletes and local families. Join the conversation with College of Liberal Arts professor Susan Shaw and Rodgers by registering at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pDRAO0MITG6BFg_8tg2JKA.
