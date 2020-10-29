Lectern (Oct. 29)

TODAY
"Isolate the Problem: How COVID-19 and Social Isolation Exacerbate Health Disparities," 1 p.m., online. In these times of social isolation, a sense of belonging is as important as ever for well-being and resilience. But Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities, who experienced among the worst mental health outcomes in Oregon before the pandemic, are seeing mental health disparities widen. Learn what’s being done to combat isolation in vulnerable populations at this Public Health Insider webinar presented by Jonathan Garcia and Nancy Vargas. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cPPJV7hdTrm5vtVIYOji-w.
Social Action Works: "Stories That Change Us," 3:30 p.m., Zoom. New York-based global business leader Lanaya Irvin will speak. Irvin is president of COQUAL, Inc., co-chair of the Human Rights Campaign and is on the board of directors for the New York City Anti-Violence Project. To join the Zoom session, visit liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/social-action-works.
FRIDAY
"COVID-19 Case Study in Change Management: To Wear or Not Wear Masks," 10 a.m., Zoom. The scientific community advocates and has provided significant data for why people should wear masks. Wearing masks seems to be a reasonable thing to do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yet people still refuse and choose not to wear masks. The top 10 reasons why people won't wear masks will be shared. The basic premise for why people change their behavior (or don't) will be shared. An active dialogue will ensue from a leadership perspective: What would you do as a leader through change management practices to get people who are not wearing masks to begin wearing them? Part of the Fall 2020 FYI Friday series. Registration: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/training/training-days.
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Daniel Lopez-Cevallos of OSU will present “Examining Community Participation in Ecuador’s COVID-19 Health Policy.” To join the lecture, enter Zoom meeting ID 918 8649 8232 with password 8c574f.
Oregon State University seminar series, “What Can Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Contribute to Understanding Global Pandemics?,” 3 p.m., Zoom. Andrew P. Dobson of Princeton University will present “Ecology and Economics for Pandemic Prevention.” To join the lecture, go to beav.es/eecb.
MONDAY
Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Erica Miller of Stoller Wine Group will present “Taking Care of Business: Transitioning into Your Career.” Register: https://beav.es/oQL. Once you register, a password will be emailed.
Crop and Soil Science Seminar, 4 p.m., Zoom. Brigid Meints will present “Organic Multi-Use Naked Barley: Breeding for the Future.” Meints is a research associate with the Department of Crop and Soil Science. Her talk is part of the application process for assistant professor senior research. Her research focuses primarily on breeding multi-use naked barley for organic systems. Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/93366296736?pwd=Q3VMU3ZUNXFjeENvQkNDUzVubWx5dz09.
School of Psychological Sciences Virtual Colloquia, 4 p.m., Zoom. Jason Ramirez will present "Adapting the Implicit Association Test to Identify Novel Risk Factors for Marijuana Misuse. Ramirez is a research assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington and a faculty member of the Center for the Study of Health and Risk Behaviors. He received a doctorate in experimental psychology from Brown University in 2014. He is principal investigator of several NIH-funded research projects examining cognitive and psychosocial etiological factors underlying substance misuse among adolescents and young adults. The ultimate aims of his research are to identify malleable targets for novel prevention and intervention strategies to reduce substance misuse including alcohol, marijuana and opioid misuse. Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/98860767327, password 183156.
WEDNESDAY
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Zoom. “Fact or Fiction: Gene Duplications in PacBio Genome Assemblies of the Sudden Oak Death Pathogen, i.e., Can Your Genome Have Too Many Genes in It?” Nick Carleson (Nik Grünwald Lab, Botany & Plant Pathology). BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks or short workshops. No experience needed to participate. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtdOivrjooE9QYIQT18ElJoXMlVVmrrAfR.
Water Resources Policy & Management Virtual Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Jennifer Cherrier will present “ecoWEIR Tech: A Nature-Based Approach for Integrated Water Management.” Cherrier is part of the Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Brooklyn College-CUNY. Presented by the Water Resources Graduate Program. To join, use Zoom meeting ID 919 2424 3079 with password WRSeminar.
