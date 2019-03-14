FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, 12:50 p.m., Room 302, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Christina Package-Ward, an anthropologist in the Fisheries Social Science Branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will present "Working as an Applied Anthropologist in Fisheries Policy: Social Impact Assessment, Oral Histories and a Smidge of Fieldwork."
WEDNESDAY
Department of Integrative Biology doctoral defense seminar, 1 p.m., Room 4001, Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Ehren Bentz will present “Characterizing the Function of the Harderian Gland and Its Interactions with the Vomeronasal Organ to Facilitate Chemoreception in the Red-Sided Garter Snake.”
