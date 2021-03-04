Lectern (March 4)

Thursday

Climate Impacts Research Consortium Webinar on Climate Change and Future Flooding in the Pacific Northwest, 11 a.m., Zoom. A new study finds increases in flood size throughout the Columbia River Basin, and longer flood seasons for select watersheds by the end of the century. Join the scientists behind this study for an overview of key findings and discussion about its implications for management. In this webinar, the study’s authors will present their research and facilitate discussion on the findings including how this research may inform future management of our current flood risk management infrastructure. Speakers include Laura Queen of Oregon State University, Bart Nijssen of the University of Washington, and Phil Mote (OSU). Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92125438157.