Lectern (March 11)

Thursday
"Trees to Tap: Forest Management and Drinking Water Virtual Conference," Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, Zoom. Key findings from the recent Trees to Tap Science Review will be presented. Connect research findings with management actions for the future of Oregon’s drinking water. Free but registration required. Information: beav.es/out.
Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Zoe Almeida, postdoctoral scholar, Coastal Oregon Marine Experiment Station, Oregon State University, will present “Legacies of Early-Life Experiences on Individual, Cohort and Population Performance of Lake Erie Walleye.” Zoom link password: 972587 or call +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID: 945 5573 115.
Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Alex Gonyaw of the Klamath Tribes will present “Ecological Alteration of the Upper Klamath Basin from the Klamath Tribes’ Perspective.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom Meeting ID: 917 1196 8021; password: 769617.
Friday
College of Public Health & Human Sciences Research Seminar, 1 p.m., Zoom. CPHHS professor Rick Settersten Jr. Barbara E. Knudson Endowed Chair, will present “Living on the Edge: An American Generation’s Journey through the 20th Century.” He will be joined by Glen H. Elder Jr., Odum Distinguished Research Professor of Sociology; and Lisa D. Pearce, Zachary Taylor Smith Distinguished Term Professor of Sociology, both of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Learn more about the seminars at https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Monday
Oregon State University Authors and Editors Recognition, 5:30 p.m.; and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Zoom. Two nights of lectures and discussion. Monday: featured authors of literary work focused on natural resource management, ecology and art. Wednesday: featured authors of select literary work focused on equity, inclusivity and surveillance. Information: https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/provost/osu-authors-and-editors-recognition.