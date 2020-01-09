THURSDAY
Citizen science and education lecture, noon, Room 404, Joyce Collin Furman Hall, 200 SW 15th St., Corvallis. Tali Tal, professor of science education at the Technion and president of the National Association for Research in Science Teaching, will give a talk on citizen science as a bridge between formal and informal education. Followed by a question-and-answer session.
TRIAD, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Rorie Solberg of the Oregon State University School of Public Policy, will present “Impeachment: A Primer.” The public is welcome to attend free of charge. An optional catered lunch is available for $13; email janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu to reserve lunch.
