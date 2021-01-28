Lectern (Jan. 28)

Thursday
Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Robin W. Baird of the Cascadia Research Collective will present “Science and Management of an Endangered Species: False Killer Whales Around the Main Hawaiian Islands.” Zoom: 1-971-247-1195, password 972587, meeting ID 945 5573 115.
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Alexander Levin of Oregon State University will present "Vineyard Irrigation Management Research in Southern Oregon.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. Zoom meeting ID 917 1196 8021, password 769617.
2021 Starker Lecture Series, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. "Resilience in the Face of Disturbance.” In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires have impacted outdoor recreation systems both in the United States and around the world. These disturbances can influence how and where people recreate, and impact the behavior of visitors to parks and protected areas. Such changes in recreation use and related impact on natural systems can lead to challenges for outdoor recreation management. A panel will take a local and global view of how these natural disturbances and disasters have affected recreation systems and how outdoor recreation managers are responding to these disruptions. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T-K0HXOhRkKU6FPaZE225A.
Friday
"Teaching Truth in an Era of Digital Dissensus," 10 a.m., Zoom. Are conspiracy theorists and anti-maskers anti-fact? Are people doomed to conformation bias and ideological bubbles, or is there a deeper dynamic at play? Michael Caulfield, director of blended and networked learning at Washington State University, Vancouver, a nationally recognized digital literacy expert, will discuss the roots of the current “digital dissensus” and explain how our approach to education may be making the problem worse. Hosted by the School of Writing, Literature and Film. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sBuV7Y9PS_2JzRIQwsk58A.
Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Luis Felipe Kojima Hirano of the Federal University of Brazil, Goias, will present "Racism, Politics and Affection: Towards New Paradigms in Visual Anthrpology." Join the virtual lecture at beav.es/Jqi.
Robert S. Iltis Colloquium Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Oregon State University associate professor of speech communication Colin Hesse will present "Loneliness and Deprivation: Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic." Join the virtual lecture via Zoom using password RSICS at https://beav.es/JfK.
Wednesday
Water Resources Engineering Winter Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Elowyn Yager of the University of Idaho Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering will present “Why Preexisting Conditions Matter to River Systems: From Flow Turbulence to Channel-Landslide Coupling.” Presented by the Water Resources Graduate Program. To join, use Zoom link https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/93467362981?pwd=NHdvU3I1by9rZ1haODNZMW94ZXZPQT09, password WRESeminar.
Thursday
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Samantha Hatfield of Oregon State University will present “Traditional Ecological Knowledge: Perspectives and Reciprocity.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. Zoom meeting ID 917 1196 8021, password 769617.
Provost’s Lecture, 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Featuring Mae C. Jemison, former NASA astronaut and first woman of color in space, entrepreneur, engineer, physician, social scientist and educator. Jemison is at the forefront of integrating the physical and social sciences with art and culture to solve problems and foster innovation. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FoDKcnneR5GOcrUqic1_Zg.