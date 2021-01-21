Lectern (Jan. 21)

Thursday
Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. John Durban, Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Oregon State University, and senior scientist, North Gulf Oceanic Society, will present “Survival of the Fattest: Integrating Photogrammetry Measures of Health into Population Assessments for Killer Whales.” Zoom link: +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID 945 5573 115, password 972587.
Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Laurence Yang of the Queen’s University, Canada, will present “Multi-Scale Modeling of Microbial Stress Response,” preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 917 1196 8021, password 769617.
The Peace and Justice Strategies Office and the Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility invite the Oregon State University community to celebrate the entry into force of the 2017 United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, 5 p.m., Zoom. RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScDDunV3N-l5qGmOCZ_cQGKKwZQCFvOXHM7zdosN-mokioMWw/viewform.
Flash panel: "The Divided States of America: Sedition, the Inauguration and the Unfolding Crisis for American Democracy," 6 p.m., Zoom. Join the School of History, Philosophy and Religion for this event. Panelists: Alison Gash, Political Science, University of Oregon; Sylvester Johnson, Department of Religion and Culture and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Center for Humanities; Christopher McKnight Nichols, History and Director of the Humanities Center, Oregon State University; Joseph Orosco, Philosophy, Oregon State; Christopher Stout, Political Science, Oregon State. Free registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wBlmVm3KS4mdjIxqVyqODw.
Friday
Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Manissa Maharawal of the American University in Washington, D.C., will present "Conquistador Transportation and the Urban Commons: Resisting Gentrification in San Francisco." Presented by the School of Language, Culture and Society. The lecture is a registered event of the Oregon State University Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week. Visit beav.es/Jqi to join the virtual lecture.
Wednesday
Water Resources Engineering Winter Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Steve Polasky of the University of Minnesota Department of Applied Economics will present “Natural Capital and Water.” Presented by the Water Resources Graduate Program. To join, use Zoom link https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/93467362981?pwd=NHdvU3I1by9rZ1haODNZMW94ZXZPQT09, password WRESeminar.
Thursday
Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series 4 p.m., Zoom. Alexander Levin of Oregon State University will present “Vineyard Irrigation Management Research in Southern Oregon.” Preceded by a meet and greet at 3:30. Zoom Meeting ID: 917 1196 8021, password 769617.