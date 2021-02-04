Lectern (Feb. 4)

Thursday
Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. David Thomson, Restoration Specialists, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Ecological Services at Hatfield and the Siuslaw National Forest & Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex will present “Learning by Watching the Grass Grow: Lessons from a Decade of Applied Restoration Research.” To join the seminar: +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID 945 5573 115, password 972587. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/newport.
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Samantha Hatfield of Oregon State University will present “Traditional Ecological Knowledge: Perspectives and Reciprocity.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. Zoom meeting ID 917 1196 8021, password 769617.
"Social Action Works: Community Networks of Care for Reproductive Justice — Community Doula Program and Partners," 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Panel talk featuring Marit Bovbjerg, assistant professor, Oregon State University College of Public Health & Human Sciences; Alicia Bublitz, program administrator, Community Doula Program; Melissa Cheyney, professor of clinical medical anthropology, licensed midwife, co-director of Uplift; Cristof Del Aquelarre Errante, doctoral student in applied medical anthropology; Micknai Arefaine, doula, Community Doula Program; Helen Wong, OSU Honors College and the Office of Undergraduate Research, Scholarship, & the Arts Engage Experience; Analuz Torres Gutierrez, case manager, care coordinator, Benton County; Alexandra Lape, anthropology, midwife; and Jeanette McCullough, Birthswell. Registration: https://beav.es/JfP.
Provost’s Lecture, 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Featuring Mae C. Jemison, former NASA astronaut and first woman of color in space, entrepreneur, engineer, physician, social scientist and educator. Jemison is at the forefront of integrating the physical and social sciences with art and culture to solve problems and foster innovation. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FoDKcnneR5GOcrUqic1_Zg.
Friday
Seminar, 1 p.m., Zoom. Rick Neitzel, associate professor of environmental health sciences, associate professor of global public health, associate director of the Office of Global Public Health, associate director of the Center for Occupational Health and Safety Engineering, and director of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, will present “Addressing Health and Safety Challenges Among Informal Electronic Waste and Recycling Workers.” The seminar is co-sponsored by the College of Public Health and Human Sciences Environmental and Occupational Health Program. Information: https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Applied economics seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Craig McIntosh, University of California, San Diego, will present "Search Cost, Intermediation and Trade: Experimental Evidence from Ugandan Agricultural Markets." Information: https://appliedecon.oregonstate.edu/appliedecon/seminars/applied-economics-seminar-series.
Tuesday
National Hemp Symposium, Tuesday and Wednesday, online. Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center and the Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources, a major program unit of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, will host this first-ever symposium. Presentations from leaders across world economic sectors on what the industry sees as the future and how hemp may fit into their visions. Hemp has the potential to impact a variety of industries, including agriculture, health, energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, transportation and construction. Includes a hemp film festival. Registration: https://nationalhempsymposium.org.
Wednesday
Cabildos Speaker Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Carmen Thompson will present "On American Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: Towards an Understanding of Race in America." Thompson is an independent scholar and historian of race and the Black experience. She is a visiting scholar in the Black Studies department at Portland State University, where she is working on her book "The Making of American Whiteness." The talk is sponsored by the School of History, Philosophy, and Religious Studies and anonymous donors to the history program at Oregon State University. Registration: https://beav.es/JY9.
Thursday
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Salini Sasidharan, incoming Oregon State University professor, will present “Managed Aquifer Recharge for Sustainable Groundwater Management.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID 917 1196 8021, password 769617.
"Black Minds Matter: A Mental Health Conversation," 5:30 p.m., Zoom. The past year has been a whirlwind for all, but those who identify as Black have endured experiences that have tested their strength and resilience. Hear from Keith Dempsey, '93, '96, '10, as he discusses the triumphs and challenges of mental health and wellness among the Black community. Dempsey is an associate professor and department chair in the graduate counseling program at George Fox University. Hosted in partnership with the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center. To participate: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcO6tqD8uG9PbanIhqYuipyRR-nXCME34.