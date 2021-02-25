Lectern (Feb. 25)

FRIDAY

"Evolution of the Corvallis Campus," 9 a.m., Zoom. What do Charles Darwin and the theory of evolution have to do with the Corvallis campus of Oregon State University? Darwin was good friends with George Coote, who was the first horticulturalist at what was then called the Oregon Agricultural College. Professor Coote had a hand in the evolution of the layout and landscapes of the campus around the turn of the last century, including the planting of elms along the east campus pathway. The Corvallis campus doesn’t look the way it looks by accident; there has been careful guidance from its inception in 1868 to even the newest landscapes and buildings. Learn how OSU’s physical environment has evolved from over a century of thoughtful planning and design and how we are all a part of this unique historic campus. Part of the Winter 2021 FYI Friday series. Registration: https://apps.ideal-logic.com/osupace?key=F3T9-25VWY_K9KH-5PTF_4be82615.