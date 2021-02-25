Lectern (Feb. 25)

THURSDAY
"The COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond," 3 p.m., online. The Oregon State University Retirement Association will host a virtual presentation by Chunhuei Chi, director of OSU’s Center for Global Health and professor in the Health Management and Policy Program. He will discuss the recent happenings on COVID-19 vaccines. Chi previously answered many early questions about the virus and will provide OSURA with his latest thoughts on the pandemic, vaccines and his predictions. Registration: osura@oregonstate.edu.
Hatfield Marine Science research seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Shawn Rowe, College of Education, Oregon State University, will present “Public Science Communication in a Virtual World: Honing Your Story for Virtual Tours, Exhibits and Talks.” Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94555731151?pwd=RnJ6eVg0ODdzRUpVc0pQbUlIdUV3dz09#success, password 972587, meeting ID 945 5573 115.
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Rafeal Tinoco of the University of Illinois will present “A Turbulent World: Identifying Turbulence Features Hindering Swimming Capabilities of Invasive Fish Species.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID: 917 1196 8021, password: 769617.
The 2021 Susan J. McGregor Memorial Lecture, 6 p.m., Zoom. Kimberly Jones, People Experience and Talent, Center of Expertise Leader at PwC, will present “How I Found My Place in Corporate America, and You Can Too.” Hosted by the Center for Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Business. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oWljk1XOSr6PGfFJuhO3UQ.
FRIDAY
"Evolution of the Corvallis Campus," 9 a.m., Zoom. What do Charles Darwin and the theory of evolution have to do with the Corvallis campus of Oregon State University? Darwin was good friends with George Coote, who was the first horticulturalist at what was then called the Oregon Agricultural College. Professor Coote had a hand in the evolution of the layout and landscapes of the campus around the turn of the last century, including the planting of elms along the east campus pathway. The Corvallis campus doesn’t look the way it looks by accident; there has been careful guidance from its inception in 1868 to even the newest landscapes and buildings. Learn how OSU’s physical environment has evolved from over a century of thoughtful planning and design and how we are all a part of this unique historic campus. Part of the Winter 2021 FYI Friday series. Registration: https://apps.ideal-logic.com/osupace?key=F3T9-25VWY_K9KH-5PTF_4be82615.
“Recreational Marijuana Legalization and US College Students’ Substance Use,” 1 p.m., Zoom. Harold Bae, Oregon State University College of Public Health & Human Sciences associate professor of biostatistics, will speak. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS Biostatistics Program. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94539123893#success.
Applied Economics Seminar, 2 p.m., Zoom. Professor Valerie Mueller, Arizona State University, will present "Do Private Consultants Promote Savings and Investments in Rural Mozambique?" Information: richard.sandler@oregonstate.edu.
Cabildos Speaker Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Danielle Terrazas Williams will present "Who Dared to Question the Word of a Priest? Free Black Women and Social Capital in 17th-Century Mexico." Terrazas Williams is assistant professor of history at Oberlin College. Her work focuses on African-descended women in colonial Mexico. Registration: https://bea.es/JgT.
SATURDAY
“Vitamin C and Health: New Frontiers,” 11 a.m., Zoom. Ask questions and get answers from a panel of vitamin C experts. Hosted by the Linus Pauling Institute. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/2816131703271/WN_hFfoQp37SuWgIcNgqQCiMA.
MONDAY
Oregon State University College of Education’s Social Justice Seminar Series, 2 p.m., Zoom. Kathryn McIntosh will present her Social Justice and Mindfulness in Multicultural Education research-teaching project. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcocOqsqzgpHdUMTDGpvnhJBgGVNGgi8Dsl.
Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Jeff Kissel, controls engineer at LIGO Hanford Observatory, will present “Gravitational Wave Astronomy: History in the Making.” Zoom: 987 6966 9284.
TUESDAY
"Public Health Insider: Rapid Social Change and Uncertainty," 4 p.m., Zoom. The social reorganization that defined the lives of Americans born at the turn of the 20th century are not yet behind us. Join College of Public Health and Human Sciences Barbara E. Knudson Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor Rick Settersten to uncover how the lives and dramatic shifts of the 1900 generation continue to shape the challenges we face today. Registration: https://www.osualum.com/s/359/16/interior.aspx?sid=359&gid=1001&pgid=8774.
WEDNESDAY
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Zoom. Stephanie Bollmann (Blouin Lab, Integrative Biology) will present “Pacbio Flye Assembly and Comparison of Several Biomphalaria Strains and Species.” BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians, and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks, or short workshops. All are welcome. No experience needed to participate. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpce-grj8jGtDMrBrvhEz6aGvHGpy5X0_n%20.
Newman Lecture, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers will present “Building a Civilization of Love: A Catholic Response To Racism.” Sponsored by Newman at Oregon State University, Catholic Campus Ministry. Registration: OSUNEWMAN.org.
THURSDAY
Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Tess Thompson, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, will present “Ecological Engineering in the Mid-Atlantic US: The Role of History in Modern Problems.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID: 917 1196 8021, password: 769617.