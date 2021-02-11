Lectern (Feb. 11)

Thursday
Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Samuel Starko, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council postdoctoral fellow at the University of Victoria, will present "Kelp Forests in a Changing Ocean." To join the seminar: 1-971-247-1195, meeting ID 945 5573 115, password 972587; or https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94555731151?pwd=RnJ6eVg0ODdzRUpVc0pQbUlIdUV3dz09#success. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/newport.
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Salini Sasidharan, incoming Oregon State University professor, will present “Managed Aquifer Recharge for Sustainable Groundwater Management.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID 917 1196 8021, password 769617.
"Black Minds Matter: A Mental Health Conversation," 5:30 p.m., Zoom. The past year has been a whirlwind for all, but those who identify as Black have endured experiences that have tested their strength and resilience. Hear from Keith Dempsey, '93, '96, '10, as he discusses the triumphs and challenges of mental health and wellness among the Black community. Dempsey is an associate professor and department chair in the graduate counseling program at George Fox University. Hosted in partnership with the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center. To participate: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcO6tqD8uG9PbanIhqYuipyRR-nXCME34.
Friday
Teaching and research seminar, 1 p.m., Zoom. Lisa Sullivan, associate dean of education/School of Public Health and professor of biostatistics at Boston University, will present “The Teaching and Research Balancing Act.” Learn more about College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminars at https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Wednesday
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Zoom. Emily Dziedzic (Levi Lab, Fisheries and Wildlife) will present “Molecular Methods for Wildlife Detection and Conservation." BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians, and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpce-grj8jGtDMrBrvhEz6aGvHGpy5X0_n%20. For additional information, visit https://cgrb.oregonstate.edu/bug.
Thursday
Biological & Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Emily Graham of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will present “Temporal Dynamics of Microbial Metabolic Processes Under Hyporheic Fluctuation.” Preceded by a meet and greet at 3:30. Zoom meeting ID 917 1196 8021, password 769617.