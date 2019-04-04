TODAY
"Fundamentals of Investing," noon, Room 212, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. This seminar introduces some basics of investing and a high-level overview of important investment principals and topics. Presented by Greg Elker, financial adviser, and Kyle King, associate financial adviser. RSVP: investmentseminars@mapscu.com.
Information session: Adult and Higher Education Master’s Degree Program — face-to-face session, noon, Room 411A, Joyce Collin Furman Hall, 200 SW 15th St., Corvallis; webinar version, 5:30 p.m. Registration: https://bit.ly/2EGZWzs.
TRIAD, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Mike Waters, director of health promotion at Fitness Over Fifty, will present “Health for the Third Age.” The public is welcome to attend free of charge. An optional catered lunch is available for $13; reserve lunch at Kathy.DeBellis@oregonstate.edu. TRIAD provides faculty, staff, students and community members with an opportunity to network, discuss events of the day and learn something new.
OMSI Science Pub, 7 p.m., McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., Portland. "Local Scientists on the Global Climate Stage: Stories from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change." Four Oregon State University faculty members from the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences have co-authored chapters of IPCC assessments. They will discuss their experiences with the IPCC on a panel moderated by CEOAS Dean Roberta Marinelli at OMSI’s monthly Science Pub. Cost: $5 in advance, $5 suggested donation at the door. Registration: https://omsi.edu/calendar/science-pub-portland-climate-change.
FRIDAY
The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “It’s Time for Bed: The Neglected Connection Between Sleep and Health,” 11 a.m., Room 302, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Javier Nieto, dean of the college, will speak.
TUESDAY
North American Truffling Society, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Ying Chang will present "Endogonales: A Truffle-Producing Fungal Lineage with an Ancient History." Endogonales species form mycorrhizal-like associations with some of the earliest land plants and may have assisted in their terrestrialization. A geneticist straddling the worlds of moss and mushrooms, Chang’s recent work suggests the origin of Endogonales is really, really, really old.
