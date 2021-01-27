Commentary: Get ready for 'The Wonder (Pandemic) Years'

But to avoid any confusion with pale imitations of this trusted storytelling formula, Kevin, or simply “Kev,” must remain. For the brand’s sake, the show also must contain the gruff dad, loving mom, idiot big brother and artsy eldest sister. Oh, and Kevin pines, absolutely swoons, for the girl next door.

It’s easy to understand how the tumultuous late 1960s and early 1970s were turned into a compelling entertainment, and you might ask, how in the bell-bottomed balderdash will people be able to romanticize the heartache and frustration of the past year?

People always look back at their childhood years with some sepia-tone haze, as illustrated by a recent excerpt in the Wall Street Journal, courtesy of historian Johan Norberg’s book “Open: The Story of Human Progress.” The basic idea of the snippet: the Reagan-era United States, currently in high fashion and featured on several TV shows, seems fine and dandy except when you remember that people in those days pined for the 1950s, and people in that decade pined for the 1920s, back before television ruined everything and kids were still respectful, and so on and so forth, probably back to caveman drawings complaining about surly teens and newfangled tech. Elders think the world has always been going downhill since the beginning of time, Norberg writes.