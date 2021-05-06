Mid-Valley Live: Bringing back the magic: Enchanted Forest works toward reopening

Vaslev would be all right with that if the park could just go back to full occupancy.

She stressed that she and the rest of the family understand and support everything Oregon officials have said needed to be done in the name of safety — but the limits have been particularly hard on the entertainment business, which can’t exactly switch to takeout.

“We are definitely in debt. The question is, how much further do we go in debt for this next season?” Vaslev said with a sigh. “Because we can’t operate to the point where we will make money.”

Enchanted Forest has a capacity of 3,000, and the park hits it on a good day, she went on. But on average, limited attendance has brought in about 200, not counting employees.

“I don’t know what the break-even is,” Vaslev said, “but it’s definitely not 200.”

Brick sales, donations to the GoFundMe account and purchases from the park’s website gift shop have helped pay the bills while the family works to get the park back into shape for whatever season it might be able to scramble, Vaslev said. Some 8,000 people have made some kind of contribution.

“We want to thank everybody for supporting us,” she said. “It’s made a huge difference.”