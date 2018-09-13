Tuesday: OSU marching band
Music: "The Spirit and Sound of OSU," Oregon State University's marching band, will perform a free preseason preview show at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Reser Stadium on the university campus. No tickets are required.
Sunday: Trek Theatre
Theater: 3 p.m., Central Park, Corvallis. The Eugene-based Trek Theatre rolls into Central Park for a free performance of "The Inner Light," a classic episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Thursday: The Novaks
Event: “A Community Conversation with the Novak Family,” 3 p.m., Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant, 208 Second St. SW, Albany. Folklorist Jennie Flinspach will join members of the Novak family to discuss family history and authentic Hungarian cuisine. Free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., free
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Downward Dog Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, bring instruments, 9 p.m., free
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterfly and Friends, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Philomath Lions Club Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m., Philomath Frolic and Rodeo Grounds. Gently used books, audiobooks, CDs and movies. Most priced from 75 cents to $2.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Scottie Jones, discussing her new book, “Country Grit,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Alsea resident Jones, the co-owner of Leaping Lamb Farm, recounts her transition from desert urbanite to sheep farmer in the green hills of the Coast Range. Books will be available for sale afterward.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Juniper Berries / Kurt Hagen, 10 p.m., $5
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman, guitar and vocals, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Philomath Lions Club Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m., Philomath Frolic and Rodeo Grounds. Gently used books, audiobooks, CDs and movies. Most priced from 75 cents to $2.
“The Tripp LIVE!” comedy and talk show, 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, Takena Hall, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Conversations with local notables, including The Majestic Theatre’s Jimbo Ivy, Linn-Benton Community College Athletic Director Mark Majeski and more. Free.
Chintimini Night Club, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), Chintimini Senior Center and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St. The theme is “Back to School”; attendees are encouraged to wear whatever was fashionable when they were last in school. Music will be provided by Tin Can Alley, which bills itself as performing “hot jazz from a bygone era with an uptempo edge."
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Mons La Hire and Signor Benedick, college rock, 8 p.m., $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert C. Blair, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Septembeer Hafterparty, 8:30 p.m., $10 with bracelet
Imagine Coffee — Guitar Masala, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Philomath Lions Annual Book Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Philomath Frolic and Rodeo Grounds, noon to 4 p.m. Bag day; the club provides the bag, and attendees can fill it to the top for $4.
Septembeerfest, a craft beer, mead and cider festival organized by Heart of the Valley Homebrewers, 1 to 7 p.m., 1200 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Admission is $20, which includes a tasting glass and eight drink tokens; additional tokens are four for $5; one token buys a 4 ounce pour of most brews. Free admission for designated drivers and kids under 21 accompanied by a paid adult.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Showcase, dancing to the music of Aretha Franklin, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second Street, Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-497-4419 or www.corvallisbellydance.org.
"Gala: The Flight of the Monarch," a fundraiser for Casa Latinos Unidos of Benton County, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second Street, Corvallis. Event features authentic food, authentic food, a silent auction and a live Latin social band accompanied by dance instructors. Tickets are $60. Ticket information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-flight-of-the-monarch-el-vuelo-de-la-monarca-tickets-45144232615. More information: 541-766-4863.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring The Nettles with Michael Karcher, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Admission: $7 general, $6 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Cellar Cat — Bill Beach (piano and vocals) and Brasil Beat, featuring Dennis Caffey on drums, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Downward Dog — Celtic session, 3:30 p.m.
MORE
Trek Theatre, 3 p.m., Central Park, Corvallis. The Eugene-based troupe will perform "The Inner Light," an episode from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Free.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. The first class is free. Classes are taught by Charlotte Jeskey. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dancing, 7 p.m., Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Pu'uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 NW 10th St. Cost $5 per class. Iformation: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Oregon State University marching band, The Spirit and Sound of OSU, free preseason preview show, 7 p.m., Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University campus. No tickets required. Gates open at 6 p.m. To request accommodations relating to a disability call 541-737-4061.
WEDNESDAY
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson performs music of Johann Jacob Froberger. Donations accepted.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
"All the President's Men," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star in the 1976 classic about the Washington Post reporters who cracked the Watergate story.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu, 8 p.m., Gill Coliseum, Oregon State University campus. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Kondabolu is a comedian, writer and podcaster based in Brooklyn. His critically acclaimed documentary, “The Problem with Apu,” aired on truTV in 2017. Tickets are $10 for the public, free for OSU students, staff and faculty with a valid OSU ID. This event is for those 18 years and older. Tickets are not available in advance. Public tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2MaJzx7.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Grant Farm, 9 p.m., The self-described “cosmic Americana” band from Colorado was founded in 2009 by vocalist and flatpicking guitar champion Tyler Grant. $7.
Downward Dog — Poetry open mic, 8 p.m.; sign up at 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Open mic, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
“A Community Conversation with the Novak Family,” 3 p.m., Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant, Albany. Folklorist Jennie Flinspach will join members of the Novak family in a discussion about some of the cultural traditions of Linn County. The conversation will invite audiences to connect with tradition keeper Matilda Novak and her children about their family history and their authentic Hungarian cuisine. Free. Information: Email Flinspach at ofn@uoregon.edu or call 541-346-3820.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes seven downtown Corvallis establishments displaying the artistic creations that resulted from a June 21 field trip to Marys Peak. Participating galleries include the Majestic Theater, Art in the Valley Gallery, New Morning Bakery, Old World Deli, Pegasus Gallery, The Arts Center and The Hold Gallery in the Starbucks building at Northwest Fourth Street and Monroe Avenue. It's all free. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 - 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Rushad Eggleston house concert, 7 p.m., 1470 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Eggleston, a Grammy-nominate folk and jazz cellist, will perform. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society. Information: corvallisfolklore.org.
