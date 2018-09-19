Thursday: Rushad Eggleston
Music: The Grammy-nominated bluegrass and jazz cellist will perform at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. in Corvallis (note the new location). The suggested donation is $15-20, but no one will be turned away.
Tuesday: 'Thief of Bagdad'
Movie: Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman returns at 7 p.m. at the Darkside, 215 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis, with silent-film musicians Sonochromatic providing the music to the 1926 Douglas Fairbanks romp. $8; $6 for seniors. Information: https://cmnyk.wordpress.com.
Wednesday: Poetry night
Reading: “A Night of Poetry,” with Ann Staley and Roger Weaver, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Staley will read from her book “Afternoon Sky, Harney Desert.” Weaver will read from his book “The Shape of the Wind.” Free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Grant Farm, 9 p.m. The self-described "cosmic Americana" band from Colorado was founded in 2009 by vocalist and flatpicking guitar champion Tyler Grant. $7.
Cellar Cat North Albany — The Mikel Paul Trio, with pianist Paul, bassist Craig Snazelle and drummer Dave Averre.
Downward Dog — Poetry open mike, 8 p.m., sign-up at 7. Free.
Imagine Coffee — Open mic, 7-9 p.m.
Schmizza Public House — Ty Curtis Acoustic Trio, 6 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes “Corpus,” at The Arts Center, with new work by Craig Goodworth and Jay Noller; the ARTscend exhibit, at various locations, with new images of Marys Peak; and Words Matter, at the Jagged Touch Studio, 340 SW Second St., Studio 11, with works by Rani Primmer. Free. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Cellist Rushad Eggleston in concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Eighth and Monroe in Corvallis. Eggleston is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass and jazz cellist. Suggested donation: $15-20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Note the new location for the concert.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsidious Brewing — The Toads, 8 p.m., The Portland-based power-pop rock band promises to play “damn near all the songs we know -- a rare treat.”
Bombs Away Cafe — The Shrike, rock, 10 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Fast Heart Mart, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog — Ludicrous Speed with Bandulus, ska-ficionados from Corvallis and Portland, 8 p.m. $5
Imagine Coffee — Sam & Kim Barker, guitar and vocals, 7-9 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW. Monroe Ave. Sale today is only for members of the Friends of the Library, but people can join at the door.
Accordioso, the Corvallis Accordion Club, hosts Oktoberfest Party and sing-along, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Free. Accordioso includes 14 accordions, trumpet, banjo, drums, and bass.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron, 7:30 p.m. Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 SW Pacific Highway, Albany. Based on the 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman, this comedy collects a series of monologues, using clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell stories that women can related to. Tickets are $14, $10 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jaapur EP release, 9 p.m., $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — 8:00, Cascade Rye
Imagine Coffee — Melody Pie Trio, 7 p.m. Free-ranging folkroots music from bluegrass to story songs, country rock, jump blues and swing – with fiddle, guitar, cello and more. Free.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW. Monroe Ave. Books, CDs and DVDs. .
Corvallis Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Central Park. Booths from nearly 200 artists from throughout the region, plus music, children's’ art activities, street dance, much more. Free. Information: corvallisfallfestival.org.
Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron, 7:30 p.m. Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 SW Pacific Highway, Albany. Based on the 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman, this comedy collects a series of monologues, using clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell stories that women can related to. Tickets are $14, $10 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Improv Smackdown, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Improvisational comedians and perform conspire for a night of comedy in the style of the TV show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" This showcase pits two teams of improvisers against each other, battling for audience approval. Tickets are $12-14. Information: majestic.org.
High Steppin’ Country Dance, 7 to midnight, Elks Lodge, 1400 N.W. Ninth St., Corvallis. The dance includes line and couples dance lessons. Admission: $5 general; $4 for students, military and Dance Club members.Information, highsteppincountry.com or call 541-491-3606.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Cellar Cat North Albany — The Nancy Hamilton Jazz Trio, with bassist Dan Schulte and John Crider on piano, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park. Booths from nearly 200 artists from throughout the region, plus music, childrens’ art activities, much more. Free. Information: corvallisfallfestival.org.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW. Monroe Ave. Books, CDs and DVDs.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron, 2 p.m. Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 SW Pacific Highway, Albany. Based on the 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman, this comedy collects a series of monologues, using clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell stories that women can related to. Tickets are $14, $10 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Book talk: “The Wizard of Foz: Dick Fosbury’s One-Man High Jump Revolution,” 2 p.m., Moreland Gallery, Benton County Historical Society, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Author Bob Welch will discuss his new book in a fundraiser for the society’s new Corvallis museum. There is no admission charge, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are recommended: Call 541-929-6230 by Sept. 14.
Sundays @ 3 concert, featuring the jazz trio Sound Underground from New York City, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. The trio includes saxophonist David Leon, trumpeter Alec Aldred and guitarist Jonah Udall. Free.
Sisters Rachelle and Robin McCabe, performing a duo piano concert, 4 p.m., the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door with open seating. Youth 8 through 18 and OSU students with ID will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/performance-and-visual-arts-events or call 541-737-5592.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. The first class is free. Classes are taught by Charlotte Jeskey. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
MORE
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Pu’uwai O Ke Kuawa (Heart of the Valley) Hula, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church of Corvallis, 125 N.W. 10th St., Corvallis. Cost: $5 per class. Information: Barb Landau, 541-908-9190 or corvallishula.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Author event: John Larison reads from his new novel, “Whiskey When We’re Dry,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Free. Larison’s novel, set in 1885, follows 17-year-old Jessilyn Harney as she cuts off her hair, binds her chest and sets out to find her outlaw brother. Larison teaches writing at Oregon State University. Information: 541-766-6793.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 1180 25th Ave. S.W., Albany. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
MORE
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 25 to Dec. 4, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett. Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: corvalliscommunitychoir.us Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman, “The Thief of Bagdad” (1926), with Douglas Fairbanks. Live music by Corvallis silent-film musicians Sonochromatic. 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. The film will be preceded by newsreels, commercials, cartoons and other goodies from the year the features were released. $8; $6 for seniors. Information: https://cmnyk.wordpress.com.
"Alien," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi thriller from 1979 will be shown. Tickets: $5-7. Information: whitesidetheatre.org.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Downward Dog — Improvisational jazz with drummer Bobby Previte, saxophonist Fabian Rucker and guitarist Mike Gamble, 8 p.m., $7.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Benton Hospice, 2350 N.W. Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“A Night of Poetry,” with Ann Staley and Roger Weaver, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St. Staley, of Corvallis, will read from her book “Afternoon Sky, Harney Desert.” Weaver, a native Oregonian, will read from his book “The Shape of the Wind.” Free.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., free
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Downward Dog — Pencils, Pens and Drinks with Friends, 8 p.m. Free.
MORE
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Bob Welch, discussing his new book, “The Wizard of Foz: Dick Fosbury’s One-Man High Jump Revolution,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
