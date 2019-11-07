Poet Ilya Kaminsky will read at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Learning Innovation Center Room 128 on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow.
The event is free. The Learning Innovation Center is located at 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis.
Kaminsky is the author of “Deaf Republic,” “Dancing In Odessa” and “Musica Humana.” He is also the co-editor of several anthologies, including “The Ecco Anthology of International Poetry,” “A God in the House: Poets Talk About Faith,” “Gossip and Metaphysics: Russian Modernist Poets and Prose” and “In the Shape of the Human Body I am Visiting the Earth: Poems from Far and Wide.”
In addition to being a 2019 National Book Award Finalist, Kaminsky is the recipient of the Whiting Writer’s Award, the Academy of Arts and Letters’ Metcalf Award, the Dorset Prize, a Ruth Lilly Fellowship, Foreword Magazine’s Best Poetry Book of the Year award and other awards.
Recently, his poems have been awarded Poetry Magazine’s Levinson Prize and the Pushcart Prize, and he was on the shortlist for the Neusdadt International Literature Prize.
Kaminsky’s work has been translated into numerous languages and published in Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, France, Mexico, Macedonia, Romania, Spain and China, where his poetry was awarded the Yinchuan International Poetry Prize.
Kaminsky was born in Odessa in the former Soviet Union. He now lives in Atlanta, where he holds the Bourne Chair in Poetry at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
