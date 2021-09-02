Random Review: Corvallis books program set to start 29th year

The Corvallis Benton-County Public Library will host its Random Review program for the 29th year starting next week.
It’s just not clear yet whether the season will be aired virtually or whether patrons can attend live versions in the main meeting room. Last year’s program was completely virtual because of the coronavirus.
The program, coordinated by the Friends of the Library, consists of 10 events, from September through June. A reviewer, usually someone with local ties, will discuss the chosen book and then answer audience questions in sessions that generally take about an hour.
Organizers Debra Goldenberg and Connie Georgiou said they were torn concerning the live/virtual question. They recognize the connections that an in-person event can provide, but they also note that they broke records for participation with their 2020-21 virtual season.
“Friends and people from all over the country participated,” Georgiou said. “This was the chance to see your sister. Last year, people had a lot of time. They were stuck in their homes. I saw some Brooklyn Public Library programs that were fabulous. Now they are in person so I can’t see them.”
“We definitely need to see each other,” said Goldenberg, who noted that the Friends of the Library is looking at a possible hybrid model that would include an in-person session that is broadcast live.
The first session, on Sept. 8, will be virtual, with the Friends of the Library “taking it month by month,” said Goldenberg, who added that the group prefers not to “go back and forth between the two modes.”
Here is a look at some highlights of the upcoming season (see the information boxes for how to participate and a complete list of the season's offerings):
• The season opens with “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, the first Black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. The book looks at racial hierarchies in the United States as a “caste” system.
“It’s an important book in many ways,” Goldenberg said. “We’re hoping we will have a good turnout for that one.”
• There are eight nonfiction/memoirs on the list plus two novels, “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, a piece of historical fiction on William Shakespeare’s family, and “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar, who won the drama Pulitzer in 2013.
• Nine of the 10 reviewers have ties to Oregon State University. The 10th reviewer, Dee Curwen, served for years as the coordinator of the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center. Those close to OSU also might be interested in October's program on "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter" by Ben Goldfarb.
• Georgiou spoke favorably of the March book, “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” by Eric Foner. The author is another Pulitzer winner who is one of the nation’s leading authorities on Reconstruction and the post-Civil War period.
"It's the best book about those amendments and how they were passed that you will ever read," Georgiou said.
