Random Review: Corvallis books program set to start 29th year
Random Review: Corvallis books program set to start 29th year

Friends of the Library

Debra Goldenberg, left, and Connie Georgiou gave a preview Monday of this season's plans for the Friends of the Library's Random Review program in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Benton-County Public Library will host its Random Review program for the 29th year starting next week.

It’s just not clear yet whether the season will be aired virtually or whether patrons can attend live versions in the main meeting room. Last year’s program was completely virtual because of the coronavirus.

The program, coordinated by the Friends of the Library, consists of 10 events, from September through June. A reviewer, usually someone with local ties, will discuss the chosen book and then answer audience questions in sessions that generally take about an hour.

Organizers Debra Goldenberg and Connie Georgiou said they were torn concerning the live/virtual question. They recognize the connections that an in-person event can provide, but they also note that they broke records for participation with their 2020-21 virtual season.

“Friends and people from all over the country participated,” Georgiou said. “This was the chance to see your sister. Last year, people had a lot of time. They were stuck in their homes. I saw some Brooklyn Public Library programs that were fabulous. Now they are in person so I can’t see them.”

“We definitely need to see each other,” said Goldenberg, who noted that the Friends of the Library is looking at a possible hybrid model that would include an in-person session that is broadcast live.

The first session, on Sept. 8, will be virtual, with the Friends of the Library “taking it month by month,” said Goldenberg, who added that the group prefers not to “go back and forth between the two modes.”

Here is a look at some highlights of the upcoming season (see the information boxes for how to participate and a complete list of the season's offerings):

• The season opens with “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, the first Black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. The book looks at racial hierarchies in the United States as a “caste” system.

“It’s an important book in many ways,” Goldenberg said. “We’re hoping we will have a good turnout for that one.”

• There are eight nonfiction/memoirs on the list plus two novels, “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, a piece of historical fiction on William Shakespeare’s family, and “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar, who won the drama Pulitzer in 2013.

• Nine of the 10 reviewers have ties to Oregon State University. The 10th reviewer, Dee Curwen, served for years as the coordinator of the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center. Those close to OSU also might be interested in October's program on "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter" by Ben Goldfarb.

• Georgiou spoke favorably of the March book, “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” by Eric Foner. The author is another Pulitzer winner who is one of the nation’s leading authorities on Reconstruction and the post-Civil War period.

"It's the best book about those amendments and how they were passed that you will ever read," Georgiou said.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

TO PARTICIPATE

Random Review sessions are broadcast from noon to 1 p.m., generally on the second Wednesday of the month. The free events are sponsored by the Friends of the Library. To register for a program go to https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/. There are no season tickets: Interested individuals must sign up for each session they want to hear. Videos of the sessions will be posted on the website. For more information on the program call 541-766-6793.

THIS SEASON'S LIST

Sept. 8: “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Reviewer: Allison Davis-White Eyes.

Oct. 13: “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” by Ben Goldfarb. Reviewer: Robert Beschta.

Nov. 10: “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell. Reviewer: Marjorie Sandor.

Dec. 8: “The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth and Power” by Deirdre Mask. Reviewer: Abby Metzger.

Jan. 12: “After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America” by Jessica Goudeau. Reviewer: Dee Curwen.

Feb. 9: “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson. Reviewer: Brett Tyler.

March 9: “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” by Eric Foner. Reviewer: Marisa Chappell.

April 13: “The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir” by Sara Seager. Reviewer: Randy Milstein.

May 11: “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar. Reviewer: Keith Scribner.

June 9: “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Reviewer: Michael Nelson.

