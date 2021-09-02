Random Review: Corvallis books program set to start 29th year

The Corvallis Benton-County Public Library will host its Random Review program for the 29th year starting next week.

It’s just not clear yet whether the season will be aired virtually or whether patrons can attend live versions in the main meeting room. Last year’s program was completely virtual because of the coronavirus.

The program, coordinated by the Friends of the Library, consists of 10 events, from September through June. A reviewer, usually someone with local ties, will discuss the chosen book and then answer audience questions in sessions that generally take about an hour.

Organizers Debra Goldenberg and Connie Georgiou said they were torn concerning the live/virtual question. They recognize the connections that an in-person event can provide, but they also note that they broke records for participation with their 2020-21 virtual season.

“Friends and people from all over the country participated,” Georgiou said. “This was the chance to see your sister. Last year, people had a lot of time. They were stuck in their homes. I saw some Brooklyn Public Library programs that were fabulous. Now they are in person so I can’t see them.”