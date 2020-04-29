Doomsday drama: Is now the best time?

As the COVID-19 infection rates began to rise and schools, businesses and public places began to shut down, Michael Winder of Albany felt the urge to fire up “Fallout 4.”
In spite of its grim setting, the postapocalyptic video game was a strong draw for Winder, who is the events and production manager for the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College.
“It just felt right to wander around a decimated world, searching for cans of dog food to eat, because that was a not-insignificant worry, given all the unknowns surrounding our economy crumbling, food and TP shortages, and of course, how many people would succumb to COVID-19,” Winder said via email.
“But that game is far more exaggerated and unreal, so it made the real world somehow a little more safe and sound, because we still have functional grocery stores, and we don't need to eat pet food or turn on each other like roving gangs of bandits,” he added. “Well, not yet anyway.”
As the world looks increasingly apocalyptic, Winder isn’t alone in turning to doomsday drama.
Take the 2011 movie “Contagion.” The Steven Soderburgh thriller about a fast-moving killer virus hasn’t cracked the top 100 most-watched movies in years. But as of March 17, on iTunes' list of top rentals, it was suddenly No. 2.
Ditto Stephen King's 1978 novel, "The Stand," also about a lethal flulike virus. The audio version is currently ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of postapocalyptic science fiction, while the Kindle version is No. 9 and the paperback is No. 15.
So is it a good idea to be immersing ourselves in a fictional apocalypse even as the real kind screams from the headlines? Depends on whom you ask.
Some say it’s a good way to process and plan for dangers that are increasingly very real. Others are wary about adding further stress to anxiety meters already close to redline.
Paul Turner, self-titled Grand Fromage of The Darkside Cinema in Corvallis, is firmly in the first camp.
"Oh, hell yeah. It's part of our DNA to look at this kind of stuff,” said Turner, who counts “The Seventh Seal,” a movie about the Black Death, among his favorites.
“The world has changed, period, and apocalyptic films are about the world changing. It’s a way to help us process,” he said. “I think films — art, period — helps us process what’s really going on in the world, and that’s why I think movies are terribly important. It helps us process what’s happening in the real world by helping us visit one less real.”
Darci Dance, who teaches psychology at Linn-Benton Community College and is co-chair of the Department of Social Sciences, said that’s a solid theory.
A doomsday movie allows the viewer to observe different responses without having to experience them firsthand, which could be a good worst-case preparation tool, she said in an email interview.
“Another possible explanation might be in Terror Management Theory, a psychological theory, which basically states that when people are reminded of their mortality, they tend to cling harder to preexisting relationships and beliefs,” Dance said.
Stressing that she’s only speculating, she went on: “Maybe when the threat seems abstract, such as in the case of this virus, watching a disaster movie helps them to make that threat more concrete and allows them to appreciate loved ones and their current lives better?”
Personally, Dance said, she’s finding she's also drawn to disaster movies lately: “Contagion” and “Outbreak,” specifically.
“I liked ‘Contagion,’ and I think ‘Outbreak’ has some good acting, but it was a bit unrealistic. A virus that kills that fast would never be able to spread very far,” she said. “At any rate, ‘Contagion’ really made me conscious of surfaces and all the nasty things that can be on common surfaces that multiple people touch.”
Movies do have a powerful influence on people’s attitudes, agreed Linda Spain, who teaches film studies at LBCC. Scary movies are fun for some people because they allow them to vicariously experience a frightening event.
“The problem is now we are the characters in the contagion, and we have no idea how this film will end,” she said. “I believe it is the worst time to watch a film like this. Our minds go to the darkest place and leave us stranded there.”
Some mid-valley mental health specialists agree.
Dannielle Brown, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department, said she understands being drawn to topics similar to ones in current events. But steeping in them can do more harm than just adding to personal stress.
“There is a significant amount of anxiety and worry around the current situation with COVID-19. By watching movies or reading books that are catastrophizing these kinds of occurrences (‘Outbreak’ and ‘I Am Legend’ come to mind) it can increase anxiety and distrust with the information being provided,” she said in an email interview.
Many disaster movies center on an improper reaction or lack of response from the people who are in charge, Brown went on. “In my opinion, again, this creates distrust for the information being provided regarding stay home, stay safe, because the movies and literature teach us that the system is failing and information provided is not true.
“It would be my recommendation for people to steer away from this kind of movie, books, short stories, comics, etc., or generally anything else that increases anxiety and worry. The natural inclination is to find something that fits the narrative and try to fill in the gaps, but, in doing this, it increases paranoia and anxiety.”
Todd Noble, director of mental health and public health for Linn County Health Services, is even more blunt.
“I would definitely say right now apocalyptic theme movies, etc., are a very bad idea and I would not recommend people focus on such topics,” he said via email. “We have enough fear out there and I see engagement in such activities will only lead to more anxiety and that’s the last thing we need right now.”
Humanity has been working out its feelings about the End of All Things for a long time, however, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing even now, said Episcopal Bishop John Thornton of Scio, retired from the Diocese of Idaho.
“Apocalypse” comes from the Greek apokalyptein, which means “to disclose, to uncover, to reveal,” he said. It’s the lifting of the veil; the revelation of timeless purposes.
The Book of Revelation in the Christian Bible is known as the Apocalypse, but is often misinterpreted, Thornton said. It was written to encourage Christians during a time of persecution under two emperors, Nero and Domitian, and should be read in the context of the first century, when whether to submit to emperor-worship was literally a matter of life or death.
By the fourth century, Christianity was state-sanctioned and protected, Thornton said. That didn’t stop some Christians down through later centuries from trying to turn the book into a history of the world, calculating an “end time” and identifying the “beast” who will bring it to an end — and they could always find candidates for the beast, Thornton said.
“Though it allows and invites wild predictions, the Book of Revelation is an allegory, not an almanac,” he said.
Allegories are also a part of being human, and maybe a necessary one, Winder said. A longtime thespian himself, he once worked with a writing partner on a one-act play about two wanderers in a postapocalyptic future.
The characters hid out in an old abandoned theater, using prop weapons to fend off the gangs of mutant cannibals outside. In keeping with their setting, one of the characters spoke almost exclusively in famous movie or theater quotes.
“It’s seemingly about how our fictions have failed us; how entertainment seems completely worthless in a time of panic and fighting for survival,” Winder remembered.
“But by the end, the characters realize that in the face of extreme uncertainty and worry and helplessness, our stories — our TV shows and books and graphic novels, etc. — are maybe the only thing that can save us; that can keep us sane, keep us from losing our humanity.”
