CALYX, a local publisher of art and literature by women, is hosting an afternoon of readings by local and international authors on the theme of migration. The event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 in the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Readings touch on the themes of global migrations, migrant activism, borders, and postcolonial understandings of land, space, and human movement.
Features readers are:
• Ana Milena Ribero, assistant professor of the Oregon State University School of Writing, Literature, and Film. She researches and teaches about migrant rhetorics and feminist critique.
• Tatiana Dolgushina, MFA candidate at OSU, who writes about her life through poetry.
• Kate Gessert, a journalist and food and culture writer from Crow, Oregon
CALYX publishes fine literature and art by women. CALYX is committed to introducing a wide audience to high quality literature and art by women; providing a forum for diversity and underrepresented writers and viewpoints; discovering and publishing emerging and developing writers; preserving publications for future audiences
For more information, contact the library at 541-766-6793. A hearing loop system is available. If any member of the public has a disability and needs accommodations to attend this event, please call 541-766-6928, allowing 48 hours’ notice for this service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.