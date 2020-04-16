Best Bets in the time of COVID-19 (April 16)

A famous theater saying, “the show must go on,” has taken a turn in these unprecedented times. Ghost lights sit alone in the middle of empty stages across the valley. Once-active venues are silent; Shakespeare has taken a vacation. That hasn’t stopped a few of the theater companies from sallying forth and inventing a new way of acting in spite of the closed curtains and doors. Actors on both sides of the river are performing, costumes are improvised, lines are spoken and rehearsals, although brief, are flying across the wire, entertaining people once again.
You, too, can bring a show to life. Here are some humble suggestions to make your enforced downtime pass a little less slowly.
Perform
Remember as a kid dressing up and acting out silly stories? Emoting and strutting across living rooms, in backyards, traveling to faraway places in your imagination? Those memories, for some not so long past, can become real again. Write a play for the kids, rehearse, make costumes, or borrow some things from the closet and make those words come to life. Perform for family members through FaceTime or other online video apps. Those who don’t have kids can do the same. We are never too old to play and be silly. And who knows, you may discover a talent you didn’t know you had.
Masks
In some theaters, in a time long past, actors wore masks. Some were elaborate affairs with sequins, feathers and intricate details, while others were plain, hiding only the eyes. A partner and I used to teach children how to make papier-mache masks. A simple mask, with items used every day, can fuel the imagination in all of us, no matter what age. Heavy-duty foil forms the shape of the mask on the face, flour and water form the paste, paints or markers can be used to decorate the mask once paste is dry, and a piece of yarn can be used to hold the mask in place to complete the project.
Puppet shows
All of us, once we start washing our own clothes, have fallen victim to the sock monster that resides in our dryers. There is always one or two pairs of socks that seem to lose their partner, never to be seen again. A way to help those orphaned socks feel less lonely and to keep them out of the landfill is to create a sock puppet. Leftover buttons, string, yarn, glitter, felt and a myriad of other lonely unused items in that junk drawer can be used bring a new creation into the world. Invent stories, new worlds and creatures, maybe even a new language. Be silly, be imaginative and create.
Parting thoughts
As we slide into another week of sheltering in place, as venues, parks, theaters and other places of entertainment remain closed, find your muse and act out. Whether it’s serious or silly, the creative juices of self-expression will fill the day, and you may discover the actor, the costumer, writer or puppeteer within you. I believe we can all find the child within us. Take care, everyone, and once again: Hang in there, we got this.
Diane Cooper
