Winter books in review — Reporter looks at story of OSU baseball title

It would have been difficult to foresee what was about to transpire for the Oregon State baseball program on the morning of May 30, 2016.

That’s the day the Beavers were not one of the 64 teams selected to compete in the postseason, despite a resume that was as good or better than that of a few of the teams that received a berth instead.

That snub turned out to be a rallying cry for the returnees and set the stage for an unprecedented two-year run that propelled the Beavers to one of the best seasons in the history of the sport, two trips to the College World Series and the program’s third national title.

Former Mid-Valley Media sports reporter Bob Lundeberg was along for the entire ride and takes readers behind the scenes for a complete, entertaining and compelling look at how the 2017 and 2018 seasons unfolded.

Lundeberg uses hours upon hours of interviews with more than 40 players, coaches and support staff to tell the story of how one of the best recruiting classes in program history overcame that snub, regrouped with a nearly impossible 56-6 season that ended in heartbreak, then captured the ultimate prize of the program’s third national title.

You can tell how connected Bob was to the program and that knowledge and relationship helped every player and coach to open up and talk in depth about those years.

Lundeberg takes readers on a journey — told in the words of the players and coaches — that depicts the mutual love, admiration and respect every player and coach had for everyone else in the program. That connection and bond no doubt allowed the Beavers to be so successful and ultimately win a national title.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Relive the big hits, thrilling wins, tough losses and some hilarious moments — like the time coach Pat Casey had to serve a four-game suspension for having the bill of his cap touch an umpire's nose. Let’s just say no tablet was safe and it was a grueling four games for one of the most competitive people around.

The road was filled with highs and lows for a number of players, but through it all, the goal was always the same — to finish.

What seemed improbable at times — OSU was down to its final strike in Game 2 of the CWS before rallying to force a third game — was always this group’s destiny.

“Finish” is a must-read for any Oregon State baseball fan, or Oregon State sports fan in general.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.