The Scio Public Library is hosting an art exhibit of works by Oregon artists and an open house for the show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit is inspired by the book "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lily Brooks-Dalton and is part of the Lake Oswego Reads Program. 

Light refreshments and drinks will be provided.

The exhibit also can viewed throughout the month of October during regular library hours.

The library is at 38957 NW First Ave. in Scio.

