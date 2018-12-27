A reception on Sunday, Jan. 6 at Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd. in Corvallis, will highlight a January-long exhibit of mosaics by four local artists.
The exhibit runs Monday, Dec. 31 and runs through Feb. 3.
The reception on Jan. 6 will run from noon to 2 p.m., with a special performance by the Willamette Valley Flute Quartet set to begin at 12:15 p.m.
Mosaics on display include works by artist and teacher Lyn Radosovich, plus pieces from three local artists: Pam Gordon, Jeanee Reichert, and Alice Sperling. All three are former students of Radosovich. This is the third year of the mosaic exhibit at Imagine, with dozens of new works displayed.
During the reception the Willamette Valley Flute Quartet, fresh off an appearance at the Majestic Theatre, will offer selections from Bozza, Mendelssohn, Kuhlau and Muczynski. The quartet is comprised of flutists Abigail Sperling, BJ Nicoletti, Melanie Sorenson and Claire McMorris.
Cookies will be provided by the artists, with coffee drinks available for purchase from Imagine.
