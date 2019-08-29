Prints by the late Corvallis photographer Dave McIntire will be on view in the Third Street display window of Footwise in downtown Corvallis Aug. 30 through Sept. 30.
McIntire, an accomplished landscape photographer and retired Oregon State University science professor, died in January at the age of 86. A jazz saxophonist in his younger years, McIntire turned his expressive energies to photography as he neared retirement, joining the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild in the early 1990s.
The guild mounted the exhibit as a memorial to one of its longest-serving members.
The exhibit includes a selection of his black-and-white and color photographs spanning several years and most of his favorite locations around the West, such as Mount Rainier and Yellowstone national parks, the canyons of Utah, the Columbia Gorge and the Oregon Coast.
Rich Bergeman, a Corvallis photographer, met McIntire in the early 1990s, in the early days of the guild, and helped to organize the Footwise show. Bergeman said the show includes 30 or so photographs and also features some large prints. He added that McIntire was well-known among guild members for his printing skills.
"He was kind of a go-to guy in our group for technical questions," Bergeman said.
Guild members who helped sort through McIntire's prints after his death had a challenge in selecting the best shots to include in the show, but Bergeman said the sheer quality of the work stood out.
"There were so many good ones that you could hardly miss," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.