The annual Juried Student Art Show will be on display on both floors of the North Santiam Hall Gallery at Linn-Benton Community College through May 20.
Many of the student art pieces are available for purchase. Purchases can be made by contacting Sarah Whiteside in NSH-113 or whitess@linnbenton.edu.
LBCC art galleries are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
