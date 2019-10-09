Fiber artist Pat Spark and watercolorist Susan Bourdet are the featured artists through Oct. 26 at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany.
Inspired by a summer textile design workshop, Spark is experimenting with printing on partially made felt and combining this with other felting techniques she has developed. Spark is a former art professor at Oregon State University. She taught fiber arts as well as drawing, design, and color theory.
Nature painter Bourdet combines realistically detailed birds and animals with soft-edged, impressionistic backgrounds, a technique she has developed over 30 years of painting. For this show she has focused on the moods and colors of autumn, featuring animals and raptors as well as songbirds. Her highly collectible Lang calendars and limited edition prints are distributed worldwide.
Gallery Calapooia welcomes long-time Albany resident photographer Bill Origer. His extensive world travel is reflected in his landscape, wildlife and plant life images. The gallery has also recently welcomed J.J. Jones, woodturner, and Mary Ridler, acrylic painter.
Gallery Calapooia is in its sixth year of operation. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.
