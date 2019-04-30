Photographer Dee Brausch and calligrapher Nancy Anderson, both of Albany, will be the featured artists during May at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany.
The gallery’s First Friday Reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, will feature the work of Brausch and Anderson, as well as 18 other mid-valley artists. The reception will be held in conjunction with the downtown Wine Walk. Lumos Winery will be at the gallery. Snacks will be served.
Anderson’s artwork continues to evolve with an increasing emphasis on cut paper creations in addition to her calligraphy. In her work, lettering often becomes its own layer as she builds images and words.
In his photographs, Brausch captures the beauty of the landscapes of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. He enjoys backpacking, camping and hiking, and photographing the subjects he encounters on his travels.
Gallery Calapooia is in its sixth year of operation. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.
