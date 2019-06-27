Painter/collage artist Rob Robinson and painter/printmaker Cheryl French, both of Albany, will be the featured artists during July at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany.
The gallery’s First Friday Reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, will feature the work of Robinson and French, as well as 18 other mid-valley artists. Beer, wine and snacks will be served.
In this show, French has drawn inspiration from looking through her old sketchbooks and turned her drawings, including some created while living in Ireland, into paintings. These most recent works are oil paintings.
French’s best-known local works are the six column murals in the Children’s Room in the Albany Main Library. She has also worked as a teaching artist in local schools, libraries and public events.
Robinson paints with acrylics and makes collages using Japanese handmade papers and other papers and materials. He has been experimenting with a double-sided translucent collage, which will be on display. What viewers see depends on which side of the collage you are looking at and the way the light is striking it.
Robinson is the former president of the statewide Watercolor Society of Oregon.
Gallery Calapooia is in its seventh year of operation. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is a nonprofit organization and donations to it are tax-deductible. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.