Twenty-six photographers from the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild ventured "off the beaten path" in the group's new exhibit at Oregon State University. The last stanza from Robert Frost's timeless poem "The Road Not Taken" served as their guide:
"Two Roads diverged in a wood, and I —
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference."
"What we wanted the theme to be was an idea of going a way others haven't gone," says organizer Rich Bergeman.
The guild's 11th biennial photography exhibition, "The Road Less Traveled," will be on display Dec. 10 through Jan. 27, in Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center in Corvallis. An opening reception is set for Thursday, Dec. 12.
Formed in 1985, the PhotoArts Guild boasts a membership of 50 mid-valley photographers. Its past biennial exhibits have included regionally focused themes about Corvallis, the Oregon Coast and Marys Peak, as well as on subjects like transportation, life and death, and black-and-white photography.
This exhibit will showcase nearly 100 black-and-white and color photographs with each guild member displaying up to four images.
Bergeman, a retired instructor of journalism and photography at Linn-Benton Community College, said Frost's entire poem will be reproduced and placed on the wall with the photography. And at least one of photographer incorporated the poem into his work.
"Jim Magruder went through the whole poem, and picked specific lines to go with the photographs he picked," Bergeman said.
Most of the exhibit's photography is split between artists who took literal direction with the theme and others who chose a metaphorical approach.
Fellow organizer Dan Wise said the guild's variety of interpretations and photographic styles run the gamut.
"We try to make not only the photographers, but the people looking at the pictures delve a little deeper than the road," he said.
But literal pictures of back roads, paths, side streets, and alleys are well-represented.
"Kurt Norlin has a really interesting one out on a path near Talking Water (Gardens), one of the parks in Albany," Bergeman said. "Not abstract like he often does."
John Morris captured the path of the Deschutes River from the air with his "Meandering Deschutes."
Vicky Hollenbeck's "On the Way to PJ Ranch," is featured on the exhibit's postcard. In it, a trash-can mailbox stands on a rural road in Spray, Oregon.
Richard Behan's "A Road Less Traveled — Literally," shows a motorcycle sitting at the southwest of a clear U.S. Route 163 in Arizona, ready for a long journey toward Monument Valley.
"You can see the buttes known as 'the Mittens' on the horizon, originally made famous by an Ansel Adams photo," Bergeman said.
Behan, a guild newcomer, is exhibiting in the biennial for the first time, as are Steven Kratka and Lisa Lacabanne.
Bergeman used infrared photography in one of his pictures, "The Road Home."
"It's a shot of the Jackass Mountain coming around Frenchglen [Oregon] when the clouds just went nuts," he said. "Infrared is a great medium for clouds."
Photographer Jack Larson starts with basic shots of his walks in the woods, before the images take on a far different appearance.
"He likes to use various filters in Photoshop to get a more painterly effect," Bergeman said.
Phil Coleman's "Contemplation" offers a metaphorical perspective of the theme: an older man at a picnic table near the water somewhere in Norway, possibly contemplating distant lands or unknown places he's yet to see.
Wise, owner of Wise Photo Printing in downtown Corvallis, also took to metaphor with one of his photos: "Down But Not Out?" shows a nearly empty harbor in the fishing community of La Push, Washington. He said there are fewer and fewer people in the fishing industry, making it a path less taken. Wise was one of many photographers to highlight wildlife on their own roads. His photos include a water bug and snake.
"John Morris has his crazy picture of three king penguins walking along," Bergeman said.
Marjorie Kinch, also a well-known watercolor artist in the area, presents a mountain goat in "Hard Day," making the difficult descent down the face of a cliff.
Several photographers used the theme to push themselves artistically in a new way. Lisa Lacabanne submitted portraits of kittens.
"She's never done that kind of studio work before, so this was her road less traveled," Bergeman said.
Paul Barden turned back the clock to do still life photography with a large camera through an old-fashioned style called the Collodion glass plate negative process.
"It's long exposure, so you can't do much else. It takes 1800s kinds of pictures," Bergeman said.
Other guild photographers displaying in the exhibit are Shelley Curtis, Allan Doerksen, Eric French, John Ginn, Jeff Hollenbeck, Herman Krieger, Mark Meyer, Jim Mullholand, Lew Nunnelly, Lorraine Richey, John Ritchie, Lara Van Hoff and Anne Zimmerman.
Organizers hope viewers will enjoy more than just the photographs.
"We try to make them push their own boundaries and think about stuff a little bit," Wise said.
"Mostly, what we want the public to see is what photography can do," Bergeman said.
